The Merriam-Webster word of the day for August 9 is riposte
8
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
sent my dad a pic of me doing some random, innocuous thing one day.  Got a reply hours later that said "I got that picture.  I resent that."  Spent the evening talking to my wife about what could possibly be offensive about the picture I had sent or what I had said along with it.

So the next day I asked him, a little tenderly, since I was still in the dark.

"Dad, what did you resent about that picture."
"What?  That picture?  Yeah, I resent it to your Aunt Carmella."
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
knobmaker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
one of your better efforts, subby...
 
poncelet [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

knobmaker: one of your better efforts, subby...


Subby here.  This is my only post in 25 years of lurking on Fark.  So technically it's my best effort.  It could all be downhill from here.
 
guestguy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

poncelet: knobmaker: one of your better efforts, subby...

Subby here.  This is my only post in 25 years of lurking on Fark.  So technically it's my best effort.  It could all be downhill from here.


Welp, that's it everyone...we've reached peak poncelet.
 
BaldrDash
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The president tried to flee the FBI agents using his lumbering frame, but a small, female agent delivered a riposte; turning his body by his wrist and delivering a powerful kick to his hind-quarters to send him back into security zone. Twinkies were deployed en masse to maintain subjugation.  He was happy.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ less than a minute ago  

poncelet: knobmaker: one of your better efforts, subby...

Subby here.  This is my only post in 25 years of lurking on Fark.  So technically it's my best effort.  It could all be downhill from here.


That reminds me of the rapier wit of William Cosby.
 
