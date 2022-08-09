 Skip to content
(DeadState)   TV evangelist is half right: He says meatless burgers are evil, which of course they are, which in turn alters DNA so vegans aren't human anymore, which means they can't get saved by Christ, which means.... they're stiggin' it to God, maybe?   (deadstate.org) divider line
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


So, did it work? Three years on, how many of you are technically still human?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Poor Rick Wiles.  He fell onto his head when he dropped out of his mother.

Then the doctors dropped him on his head... repeatedly... for, like, another hour.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
And if they're not human, it's ok for Good Christian Soldiers™ to kill them, sin-free.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Nah - They just taste like crap.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So, stepping past the idea that fake meats are changing your DNA (They aren't), and that these changes are severe enough to no longer classify you as human (Presumably, a new sub-species? Homo Vegetarian?), why would that mean that Christ couldn't save them? Is there a limit to Christ's power? Did God say "I can only save Humans. Sorry, Homo Erectus."?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Nah - They just taste like crap.


Some do, some don't anymore.  I used to think they were all crap too - Impossible actually isn't bad at all.  YMMV of course, but tech seems to have caught up to the point where it's pretty feasible.  Obviously it's not ideal, but the technology to make it happen at least in the neighborhood of properly is now live
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The clues were there all along! "Impossible Burgers"? They make it impossible to get into heaven! "BeyondMeat"? More like beyond good and evil!
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
One of the many problems with his "theory" is that it supposes Lucifer is more powerful than God. I mean, if this is some major conspiracy to make people... not human, I guess? Then wouldn't God have the power to keep them human? Crazy TV Evangelist guy is giving too much power to Lucifer.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Matthew 19:26 - But Jesus beheld them, and said unto them, With men this is impossible; but with God all things are possible.

Luke 1:37 - For with God nothing shall be impossible.

Philippians 4:13 - I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me.

Mark 10:27 - And Jesus looking upon them saith, With men it is impossible, but not with God: for with God all things are possible.

Mark 9:23 - Jesus said unto him, If thou canst believe, all things are possible to him that believeth.

Matthew 17:20 - And Jesus said unto them, Because of your unbelief: for verily I say unto you, If ye have faith as a grain of mustard seed, ye shall say unto this mountain, Remove hence to yonder place; and it shall remove; and nothing shall be impossible unto you.

Mark 11:24 - Therefore I say unto you, What things soever ye desire, when ye pray, believe that ye receive them, and ye shall have them.

Luke 18:27 - And he said, The things which are impossible with men are possible with God.

Jeremiah 32:17 - Ah Lord GOD! behold, thou hast made the heaven and the earth by thy great power and stretched out arm, and there is nothing too hard for thee:

Genesis 18:14 - Is any thing too hard for the LORD? At the time appointed I will return unto thee, according to the time of life, and Sarah shall have a son.

Jeremiah 32:27 - Behold, I am the LORD, the God of all flesh: is there any thing too hard for me?

Isaiah 46:10 - Declaring the end from the beginning, and from ancient times the things that are not yet done, saying, My counsel shall stand, and I will do all my pleasure:

Proverbs 3:6 - In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths.

John 3:16 - For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.

Homer 13:16 - Could Jesus microwave a burrito so hot that he himself could not eat it?
 
Deus Ex Macguffin [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Asshat, your DNA sequence was set the moment your dad said "Oh shiat honey, the condom broke!"
 
replacementcool
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm not even a vegetarian but what is it with right wing psychopaths insane need to kill things, all the time, or you're not a real man?
 
odinsposse
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I would like a much more thorough investigation of how much human DNA you need to get into heaven. Would bonobos get in since they're so genetically close to us? Or is their DNA close enough but most of them don't get in because they like farking too much? These are the questions scientists are too afraid to ask.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I had Lucifer burgers this past weekend. They were delicious.
 
anjin-san
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Found a typo in the article:

The ultimate goal, Wiles believes, is to bring more people to Satan.

It's actually spelled "seitan"
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Seasoned with cheese, they're not bad. I prefer a portobello mushroom instead though. Or a beyond patty with a portobello mushroom on top. The beyond stuff is high in saturated fat though. So, health wise, not that much better.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i had a meatless burger recently.

it's just a school lunch burger from the 70s/80s.  not really delicious, but i don't feel it made me any more or less godless than i already was.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Negative-I-am-a-meat-popsicle.jpg
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

odinsposse: I would like a much more thorough investigation of how much human DNA you need to get into heaven. Would bonobos get in since they're so genetically close to us? Or is their DNA close enough but most of them don't get in because they like farking too much? These are the questions scientists are too afraid to ask.


Clearly you're not familiar with bonobo heaven.
 
Slaxl
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
As vegetable patties, or bread filling they can be delicious, but put them up against a real burger to a non vegetarian and they're not only going to lose, they're going to be ridiculed and eventually be the subject of nutty right wing conspiracy theories.

Stop marketing them as meat alternatives and substitutes. Just make a whole new culinary corner for them.

Also stop using them as a vector to alter my DNA and implant bill gates' semen based microchips in me. Thanks
 
JerkStore
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I see someone was home-schooled and doesn't know how genetics work.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
In order for humans to survive after the flood , Noah and his family had to be vegetarians otherwise the animals couldn't have reproduced.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: One of the many problems with his "theory" is that it supposes Lucifer is more powerful than God. I mean, if this is some major conspiracy to make people... not human, I guess? Then wouldn't God have the power to keep them human? Crazy TV Evangelist guy is giving too much power to Lucifer.


Look, you send all the lawyers to Hell and loopholes like this were bound to happen...
 
Coco LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Nah - They just taste like crap.


Look, I love a good rare hamburger or steak or pork chop as much as the next person, but I also enjoy a lot of vegan food. It's not just salads and tofu anymore. I've had an Impossible Whopper, and while you know it's not really beef, it's pretty goddamn good all the same.

Not saying you feel like this necessarily, but I've met too many people who think vegan/vegetarian food is for wimps or gays or women or is somehow emasculating and not what "real men" eat...which is a load of bullshiat. Apparently, Pastor Con Artist up there seems to agree with that.
 
BaldrDash
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
And that's why I only drink RedBull.
 
nolanvoid1
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Meat comes from animals that eat vegetables and grass...sooooo...I don't know. I'm sure I'll figure out my point after a couple of bong hits.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

anjin-san: Found a typo in the article:

The ultimate goal, Wiles believes, is to bring more people to Satan.

It's actually spelled "seitan"


Fark user imageView Full Size


Hmmmm, seitan.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So... his god is so stupid he can be fooled like that? His god is too powerless to do anything about his own will being thwarted?

Doesn't sound like any sort of god worth worshipping.
 
raygundan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I suppose this is an easy workaround to abortion bans.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's too late for a bunch of us! Our DNA was altered by LSD and weed in the 70s. So there!
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Aren't christians just little kids that never stopped believing in Santa?
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If I'm not human, that means I can get all the abortions I want, right? All I have to do is show a receipt from the supermarket that I bought Impossible hamburger patties or some such, right?

/I'm not vegan, but I had an Impossible burger once or twice and I didn't hate it, ngl.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Aren't communion wafers a meat substitute?
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Wait until he learns the Sun alters DNA.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Fart_Machine: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 278x181]


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

plecos: Homer 13:16 - Could Jesus microwave a burrito so hot that he himself could not eat it?


If so, he'd throw it at jack black
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lordjupiter
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i5.walmartimages.comView Full Size


Life right now.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I prefer Morningstar Farms for my vegetarian satanic destiny.
 
lordjupiter
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Wait until he learns the Sun alters DNA.

[Fark user image 386x546]


I wonder how he feels about carbon emissions.

nm I already know
 
clkeagle [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So... he understands science about as well as he understands theology?
 
RubberBandMan
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
luciferin any of several organic compounds whose oxidation in the presence of the enzyme luciferase produces light. Luciferins vary in chemical structure; the luciferin of luminescent bacteria, for example, is completely different from that of fireflies. Lucifer comes from Greek word meaning "light-bearer" Seems like the opposite of this darkness promoter.
 
Darth_Lukecash
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: OdradekRex: Nah - They just taste like crap.

Some do, some don't anymore.  I used to think they were all crap too - Impossible actually isn't bad at all.  YMMV of course, but tech seems to have caught up to the point where it's pretty feasible.  Obviously it's not ideal, but the technology to make it happen at least in the neighborhood of properly is now live


beyond burgers are good, Morningstar chicken and corn dogs are excellent.

But in all honesty: some of the meatless burgers are actually quite tasty in their own right. Obviously not a meat, bet delicious in there own way: Like black bean burger.
 
Murkanen
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If meatless meat could alter human DNA that would give it some redeeming value, though with our luck it would be less X-men and more zombie apocalypse.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Pretty sure that's the plot of Troll 2.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TheDirtyNacho: [Fark user image image 425x238]


Gotta do this one...
Vic Berger Presents Jim Bakker's Buckets
Youtube rOH37W0jPpA
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Slaxl: As vegetable patties, or bread filling they can be delicious, but put them up against a real burger to a non vegetarian and they're not only going to lose, they're going to be ridiculed and eventually be the subject of nutty right wing conspiracy theories.

Stop marketing them as meat alternatives and substitutes. Just make a whole new culinary corner for them.

Also stop using them as a vector to alter my DNA and implant bill gates' semen based microchips in me. Thanks


<jim gaffigan>Why do vegetarians want things to look like meat? You don't go to restaurant and order broccoli that looks like bacon.</jim gaffigan>
 
Tymast
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They'll say any ol' thing won't they?
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hopefully they are getting better at it. I had a vegan friend who ate faux chicken sandwiches. I asked her how they tasted - Okay with LOTS of condiments.
 
