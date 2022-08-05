 Skip to content
(Fox 5 New York)   Yes, he killed a grocery store employee over duck sauce, but at least he was polite enough to wrap his sofa in plastic before he shot himself   (fox5ny.com) divider line
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Is his appartment rent controled?
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
How to Make Duck Sauce: Easy 5 Minute Recipe
 
booztravlr [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
He was released on $500,000 bail in June and ordered to house arrest.

What happens to the money now?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
According to the New York Post, Hirsch was found dead on his couch wearing rubber gloves with the gun in his hand. A radio was loudly blaring music and the couch had been wrapped in plastic

Yeah. Suicides typically  only involve one of those things. Plausible deniability for insurance purposes? Murder?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sofa, so good.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sofa king big deal.

\no great loss
 
jtown
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What part of a duck do you squeeze to get sauce?
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

booztravlr: He was released on $500,000 bail in June and ordered to house arrest.

What happens to the money now?


What money?
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: According to the New York Post, Hirsch was found dead on his couch wearing rubber gloves with the gun in his hand. A radio was loudly blaring music and the couch had been wrapped in plastic

Yeah. Suicides typically  only involve one of those things. Plausible deniability for insurance purposes? Murder?


Are you talking about the myth that insurance company don't pay for suicide? Some don't, some do, check your contract.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
WHY IN THE fark DID HE GET BAIL?

He literally murdered someone. Christ, what the fark does a white man have to do to get treated like an actual criminal in this country?

It seems every one of them gets plenty of time to make up a bullshiat story or kill the only witnesses or flee prosecution, etc.

Even the ones who literally appear in a video committing the crime, it takes farking forever to get anyone to actually call it a goddam crime and do something about it. Jesus farking Christ.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Maybe the time to off yourself is before you murder someone over duck sauce.

Or, you know, seek professional help before you start a five-month feud over how much condiment you received with your fast food order. Leave them a one-star on Yelp if you must and order from someone else in the future.
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You can get bail after stalking and killing someone because they don't give you enough sauce???

Also, just get in the tub and close the curtain, ffs.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
These violent delights have violent ends, And in their triumph die like fire and powder, Which as they kiss consume. The sweetest honey Is loathsome in his own deliciousness, And the lack of duck sauce confounds the appetite

Rest in hell you piece of shiat
 
To The Escape Zeppelin!
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

booztravlr: He was released on $500,000 bail in June and ordered to house arrest.

What happens to the money now?


Bail money would be returned to the poster, whether that's an individual, the deceased's estate, or a bondsman.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jtown: What part of a duck do you squeeze to get sauce?


All of it

Diego Masciaga of Waterside Inn Restaurant Prepares Canard a la Presse.mp4
Youtube 99I3dngFoZo
 
MythDragon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

alechemist: Is his appartment rent controled?


To shreds you say? How's his widow?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jtown: What part of a duck do you squeeze to get sauce?


media.wired.comView Full Size
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jtown: What part of a duck do you squeeze to get sauce?


Posted this in another thread, but it seems relevant to me.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vsavatar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I wonder what his suicide note would have read or did read.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Police suspect fowl play.
 
