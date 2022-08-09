 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC 10 New England)   Multiple people injured in wild brawl aboard Rhode Island ferry. No word on how many Rhode Islands were involved   (turnto10.com) divider line
4
    More: Scary, apparent fight, Staten Island Ferry, Block Island ferry, injuries  
•       •       •

83 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Aug 2022 at 6:35 PM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah. Wonder how many new shoreham bikes they stole
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, Block Island.  The only thing to do there is go to the beach and drink, then go to the bar and drink, then get back on the ferry.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They moved the whole island?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Ah, Block Island.  The only thing to do there is go to the beach and drink, then go to the bar and drink, then get back on the ferry.


From what I remember four years ago, they also serve booze on the ferry.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.