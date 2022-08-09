 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   I thought it was supposed to be anonymous   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
17
    More: Florida, SWAT, Constable, Police, Non-profit organization, Columbine High School massacre, Chief of police, Homelessness, Anonymous meeting  
•       •       •

1107 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Aug 2022 at 4:49 PM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A man went into a Narcotics Anonymous meeting in Florida and fatally shot his ex-girlfriend and her friend before turning the gun on himself

A bunch of junkies (as a drunk, I use the term in the most respectful way possible) in the same room, probably in withdrawals, I'm surprised this doesn't happen somewhere every week.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: A man went into a Narcotics Anonymous meeting in Florida and fatally shot his ex-girlfriend and her friend before turning the gun on himself

A bunch of junkies (as a drunk, I use the term in the most respectful way possible) in the same room, probably in withdrawals, I'm surprised this doesn't happen somewhere every week.


Most of them don't seem to be violent. Just broken people who've used drugs far too long to hide emotional pain.

A few years ago, I almost got my 30 day chip but by that point even my SA counselor was like "Go smoke a bowl, Peki." I was using cannabis for sleep and it was obvious I actually needed it as medicine at the time.

/been sober from weed almost a year now
//alcohol since February 2021
 
maudibjr
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Maybe he just hated the concert of anonymously
 
Earl Green [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
In death, a member of Narcotics Anonymous has a name.  His name was Quinton Hunter.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Oh geez.  Cue up all of Fark's 12-step haters.

/5 years this November
 
jackmalice [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Was it Hunter Biden?
 
Stormin Gorman
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

maudibjr: Maybe he just hated the concert of anonymously


Perhaps he liked it but was angered by not knowing who was singing.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It is anonymous, but the victim may have told her ex-boyfriend that she was attending before they broke up.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Obviously, the Shooter thought HE was the higher power.

/ And he solved her problem
 
mononymous
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bughunter: Oh geez.  Cue up all of Fark's 12-step haters.

/5 years this November


Do still believe in a "higher power" as required by your secular court-mandated treatment?

/separation of church and state, my ass....
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Legitimate political discourse again?
 
Godscrack
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That's why I never go to those meetings.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is mostly what guns are for.  Thanks 2nd amendment
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mononymous: Do still believe in a "higher power" as required by your secular court-mandated treatment?


Yes, and perversely, you're a part of it.

/my higher power has a sick sense of humor
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
FTFA: Hunter had a violent criminal history, the chief said.

Why was he allowed to have a gun?  WTF Florida?
 
Dadoody
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I wonder if the poor witnesses will have to turn to something to escape the memories.
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

PluckYew: FTFA: Hunter had a violent criminal history, the chief said.

Why was he allowed to have a gun?  WTF Florida?


Who says he was allowed ?
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.