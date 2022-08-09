 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   #100   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
44
44 Comments
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do you call 100 dead Russian colonels?

A good start.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
100 Colonels is a small price to pay to defend your home and family from invaders when you have no choice but fight to the death or be exterminated. That is the situation for Russia, right?
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.bleacherreport.netView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
ladyfortuna
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still can't believe Putin doubled down on all this and didn't just cut his losses.
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So do the Ukrainian soldiers get a free car wash or hot pretzel now?
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dancing colonel time.
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ladyfortuna: I still can't believe Putin doubled down on all this and didn't just cut his losses.


That, in my opinion, means he's going to check out and wants a somewhat positive national view of his stewardship.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ladyfortuna: I still can't believe Putin doubled down on all this and didn't just cut his losses.


He's gonna keep trying even if it short dicks every kulak on the Kunya
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if Lukashenko is as raring to go for his promotion to Colonel now?
 
LesterB
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That many colonels almost makes a whole bag of popcorn.
 
ladyfortuna
‘’ 1 hour ago  

2wolves: ladyfortuna: I still can't believe Putin doubled down on all this and didn't just cut his losses.

That, in my opinion, means he's going to check out and wants a somewhat positive national view of his stewardship.


Yeah there was a rumor on Twitter that the reason he looks bloated is due to steroid use to treat some fatal disease (I forget which). Twitter is often correct about these things but we'll see.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I guess that is one way to reduce the global population.  ;)
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like they're trying to leave no colonel... unpopped.

memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russian military, many opportunities for promotion.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That guy looks 8 years old.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not really familiar with the speed people normally move through the ranks in various militaries. 36 seems young for a colonel to me.
 
pdoubleop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BadCosmonaut: What do you call 100 dead Russian colonels?

A good start.


came here to say this..
 
Bukharin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ladyfortuna: I still can't believe Putin doubled down on all this and didn't just cut his losses.


"Never fight with Russia. On your every stratagem they answer unpredictable stupidity." - Otto von Bismarck
 
Bukharin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: I'm not really familiar with the speed people normally move through the ranks in various militaries. 36 seems young for a colonel to me.


Nepotism, my lad.

Old soviet joke:

Can the son of a ship's captain ever become admiral? No, because admirals also have sons.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hugram: [img.bleacherreport.net image 838x559]


Breaks 50 goals in a season, gets a hat:

cms.nhl.bamgrid.comView Full Size


Makes 100 points in a game, holds up scribbled upon paper:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/lame
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take one down, pass it around, 101 Russian colonels have taken the fall
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kill just one dictator and the war is over.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

President Putin...I have no colonels!
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no, that's terrible.
 
careet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weird how we didn't have these threads cheering for dead American invaders in Iraq. Ah well, maybe next time.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At the rate they're going Colonel Angus will never come home
Colonel Angus Comes Home - SNL
Youtube 3l2oi-X8P38
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I was going to suggest that Colonels in front line units just get completely hammered, tell of their superior officers and get arrested and demoted but then I remembered this is the Russian army. They would probably give him a medal and send him right to the front.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
80,000  Russian casualties?

US had 282,000 in 11(?) years of Vietnam.

Russia really is going for the gold.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: What do you call 100 dead Russian colonels?

A good start.


What's the difference between Russian colonels and dead Russian colonel jokes?

Russian colonels never get old.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mock26: I was going to suggest that Colonels in front line units just get completely hammered, tell of their superior officers and get arrested and demoted but then I remembered this is the Russian army. They would probably give him a medal and send him right to the front.


Getting completely hammered would be day ending in Y, telling off their superiors where anyone could hear it would indeed be off to the front in a penal unit that will make sure you die.  But not with any medals or your former rank, no
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I'm not really familiar with the speed people normally move through the ranks in various militaries. 36 seems young for a colonel to me.


That's about right for a career officer in the US military. Virtually all officers make 0-3 (
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: Ragin' Asian: I'm not really familiar with the speed people normally move through the ranks in various militaries. 36 seems young for a colonel to me.

That's about right for a career officer in the US military. Virtually all officers make 0-3 (


To finish, virtually all officers make O-3 (Captain in most services, Lieutenant in the Navy). Lieutenant Colonel is O-5, only two more steps, and this guy probably had 14 years of service. The big step is to O-6, and the bigger step is achieving flag rank.
 
Pick13
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: 80,000  Russian casualties?

US had 282,000 in 11(?) years of Vietnam.

Russia really is going for the gold.



US had 58k casualties in Vietnam
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Pick13: stuhayes2010: 80,000  Russian casualties?

US had 282,000 in 11(?) years of Vietnam.

Russia really is going for the gold.


US had 58k casualties in Vietnam


Deaths
 
strutin
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
AAh ahh ahh..

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And now for 100 Generals.
 
MBooda
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They're just poppin' off one by one.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: Adolf Oliver Nipples: Ragin' Asian: I'm not really familiar with the speed people normally move through the ranks in various militaries. 36 seems young for a colonel to me.

That's about right for a career officer in the US military. Virtually all officers make 0-3 (

To finish, virtually all officers make O-3 (Captain in most services, Lieutenant in the Navy). Lieutenant Colonel is O-5, only two more steps, and this guy probably had 14 years of service. The big step is to O-6, and the bigger step is achieving flag rank.


In the Navy especially - you aren't going past Commander without some ability or some serious political juice.  At Captain and above, you will be ultimately in charge somewhere, and what you do will likely matter a lot to the people you command, as in life and death matter

/usually try to keep the political promotions outside of the actual line and off in specialist land
//unless they happen to have some ability too
///or their connections are just unusually weighty unfortunately
 
CzarChasm [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vestona22
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
To few.  Nazi Russia needs to be wiped out.  There is not single Russian alive today that will ever see their country restored to the prominence Russia had in January.
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

