Man arrested for bad singing, a move supported by anyone who's ever been to a karaoke bar
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Justice?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Kah-ro-key vs. Carry-okie
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Karmaoke Police
 
scrumpox
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Karaoke: the only legitimate use for tactical nuclear weapons
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
AUGUST 10--A Washington man's karaoke performance of a Coldplay song apparently triggered a female bar patron to attack him early yesterday at a Seattle bar.
According to a Seattle Police Department report, a copy of which you'll find here, Lindsey Lawrence, 21, assaulted the unnamed victim while he was performing with "two other subjects" at Changes Tavern, where patrons sing karaoke Wednesday and Thursday night from 9 PM until 1 AM.
When the assault victim launched into Coldplay's "Yellow," Lawrence allegedly told the man that his "singing sucked" and that the song "farking sucked." She then grabbed at the man's microphone and "pushed him and punched him in order to get him to stop singing," cops reported.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Mock Trial with Judge Reinhold
Youtube CaK_FgrIlYY
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

What's her fark nickname?
 
Slypork
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) - Karaoke Scenes
Youtube XOmljYcTTnU
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Well on one hand, slapping someone around 'cause their karaoke isn't to your liking it's high on the civilized scale to say the least.  On the other hand, Coldplay.  This is a tough call
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Well on one hand, slapping someone around 'cause their karaoke isn't to your liking it's high on the civilized scale to say the least.  On the other hand, Coldplay.  This is a tough call


Isn't.  Isn't high on the scale.  Sigh
 
Arkanaut
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If you don't like bad singing, you probably shouldn't go to a karaoke bar in the first place.
 
