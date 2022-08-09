 Skip to content
(CNN)   From the looks of things, Ukraine took out an entire Russian airbase in one strike. Very nice   (cnn.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 09 Aug 2022 at 12:50 PM



King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Love the pic in TFA. People at the beach turning around, thinking: "WTF? There's a WAR going on around here?" Who knew?
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Nazis and tankies are going to be mad.
 
Ktonos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alex Jones: Finding out
TFG: Finding out
Russia in Ukraine: найти

I do believe this week should be known as The Week of Finding Out
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Love the pic in TFA. People at the beach turning around, thinking: "WTF? There's a WAR going on around here?" Who knew?


Russian citizens seem to be largely oblivious or uncaring about all the things wrong with their country.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is all Biden's fault!
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Love the pic in TFA. People at the beach turning around, thinking: "WTF? There's a WAR going on around here?" Who knew?


This was the first Ukrainian strike in Crimea since the larger invasion, as far as I know.
 
GRCooper [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bikini season in the Crimea is way below two years ago.  Trump will never get that resort hotel now.

Putin is secretly plotting how invade Antalya and make it look like tourists wearing balaclavas.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ktonos: Alex Jones: Finding out
TFG: Finding out
Russia in Ukraine: найти

I do believe this week should be known as The Week of Finding Out


Saint Gritty, we beseech thee and give thanks...
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In before Amnesty International finds a way to call Ukraine fighting back an atrocity.
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: This is all Biden's fault!


Daaaaaark Biden!
 
darkeyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love how there is a massive exodus now from Crimea.  They need to blow that bridge once the traffic clears.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

atomic-age: Rapmaster2000: This is all Biden's fault!

Daaaaaark Biden!


Dark Brandon hungers.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember when the Russians tried to take an airport away from the Ukrainians at the start of the war?

\ 1 UKR-RUS 0
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The question now is was this the long range HIMARS ammo (ATACMS) or something else (sabotage or air strikes).

If it is the ATACMS then this will be an interesting next 30 days.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crimea is occupied Ukrainian territory. The Ukrainians are reminding the orcs of that fact
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: This is all Biden's fault!


The funny part, is if they used ATCMS, it's true!

And I'm fine with that, as I know you are.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did subby read TFA?  "Took out an entire" seems awfully generous.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My father was in the Army Corps of Engineers in WW2. They regularly built temp air bases only to have them shelled into  mud by the Germans. When the shelling stopped, they'd smooth out the runways again. Maybe airplanes have become so finicky that they need more than a flat field.
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yakmans_dad: My father was in the Army Corps of Engineers in WW2. They regularly built temp air bases only to have them shelled into  mud by the Germans. When the shelling stopped, they'd smooth out the runways again. Maybe airplanes have become so finicky that they need more than a flat field.


There are few modern fighters that can run off of unimproved runways. If the runways are damaged they will need to be resurfaced.

But those explosions seem to indicate ammo, fuel and perhaps airframes that where hit.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cokezeroinacan: The Nazis and tankies are going to be mad.


fark all of 'em.
 
inner ted [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: REDARMYVODKA: Love the pic in TFA. People at the beach turning around, thinking: "WTF? There's a WAR going on around here?" Who knew?

Russian citizens seem to be largely oblivious or uncaring about all the things wrong with their country.


Crimea ain't "their" country
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would be happy to see a fresh satellite image of the airfield, you know once the smoke clears. From the pictures, I might have to wait awhile.
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


ALL IS WELL!
 
mark625
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
As usual the rooskies are full of BS. There is no way that amount of boomage and smoke plumes led to a few injuries and no deaths. Also no way that was caused by one accidental ammo detonation. The smoke is coming from a large area, indicating a sustained bombardment.

From the sat photos taken yesterday, odds are they lost multiple high-value aircraft, since they were all parked in neat compact rows near the runway. They probably sustained substantial runway damage, and lost fuel and munitions stores.

Way to go Ukraine!

kylo_moar.gif
 
Drunk and Bitter Jesus [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: This is all Biden's fault!


We can blow up airplanes half a world away, and I still don't have my $2000 check. Where's my $2000 check, Joe? WHERE IS IT?!
 
GalFisk
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Begoggle: REDARMYVODKA: Love the pic in TFA. People at the beach turning around, thinking: "WTF? There's a WAR going on around here?" Who knew?

Russian citizens seem to be largely oblivious or uncaring about all the things wrong with their country.


Водка.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

goodncold: yakmans_dad: My father was in the Army Corps of Engineers in WW2. They regularly built temp air bases only to have them shelled into  mud by the Germans. When the shelling stopped, they'd smooth out the runways again. Maybe airplanes have become so finicky that they need more than a flat field.

There are few modern fighters that can run off of unimproved runways. If the runways are damaged they will need to be resurfaced.

But those explosions seem to indicate ammo, fuel and perhaps airframes that where hit.


Destroying the planes and equipment and ammo and fuel is more important than the tarmac of the air base itself.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
No fair, you aren't supposed to hit back!
 
dywed88
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: My father was in the Army Corps of Engineers in WW2. They regularly built temp air bases only to have them shelled into  mud by the Germans. When the shelling stopped, they'd smooth out the runways again. Maybe airplanes have become so finicky that they need more than a flat field.


Most modern combat aircraft need better runway surfaces than were needed by WWII fighters. They are bigger, heavier, and faster so (unless they were specifically designed for it) they need longer, harder, and smoother runways.

That said, filling in some holes with new concrete still isn't that big of a deal. See Trump bragging when he had a couple tomahawks launched at airbases in Syria.

The key is to blow up the other infrastructure the fuel, munitions, hangers, etc.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Omnivorous: [Fark user image 535x456]

ALL IS WELL!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Naido: Did subby read TFA?  "Took out an entire" seems awfully generous.


Did you look at the pictures and videos? BIG booms, well spread out. That thing isn't flying planes today. Maybe they can patch things up enough to operate tomorrow, but don't minimize this accomplishment. RU aviation took it on the chin today.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Drunk and Bitter Jesus: Rapmaster2000: This is all Biden's fault!

We can blow up airplanes half a world away, and I still don't have my $2000 check. Where's my $2000 check, Joe? WHERE IS IT?!


Fark user imageView Full Size


They're working on it.
You should have just requested a standard sized check.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: atomic-age: Rapmaster2000: This is all Biden's fault!

Daaaaaark Biden!

Dark Brandon hungers.

[Fark user image 425x531]


let's go himars!
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
mark625
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Omnivorous: [Fark user image 535x456]

ALL IS WELL!



It's so safe that no one is allowed within three miles of the air base. Totally cool. Enjoy your beach holiday!

/s
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Grungehamster: No fair, you aren't supposed to hit back!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Love the pic in TFA. People at the beach turning around, thinking: "WTF? There's a WAR going on around here?" Who knew?


Manassas: Hold my mint julep.
 
Hobo as a nerd
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Drunk and Bitter Jesus: Rapmaster2000: This is all Biden's fault!

We can blow up airplanes half a world away, and I still don't have my $2000 check. Where's my $2000 check, Joe? WHERE IS IT?!


DeJoy stole it.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: atomic-age: Rapmaster2000: This is all Biden's fault!

Daaaaaark Biden!

Dark Brandon hungers.

[Fark user image 425x531]



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The Russians have evacuated an area within a 5km radius of the base. Something very nasty was blown up.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



/just gonna past this in every single thread
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Hooferatheart: The Russians have evacuated an area within a 5km radius of the base. Something very nasty was blown up.


We just had a nasty Senate fight here about paying for medical care related to military burn pits.  When stuff on a military base burns, it is not good to be around.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Hooferatheart: The Russians have evacuated an area within a 5km radius of the base. Something very nasty was blown up.


Good. Let us hope the herds of russian vacationers all suffer whatever effects the orcs were planning to visit on Ukraine.

I am really enjoying the mass evacuation of russian tourists who have suddenly realized the not-a-war has come calling in the middle of their vacation.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Naido: Did subby read TFA?  "Took out an entire" seems awfully generous.


Imagine going to the beach, on vacation in a country your country is illegally occupying, in a war where your country is trying to take the rest of the country.

That is the height of stupidity.  Russians are some dumb mother farkers.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Grungehamster: No fair, you aren't supposed to hit back!


You left out the "Signed: Amnesty International" part.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Jesterling: [Fark user image 390x345]


/just gonna past this in every single thread


I have to admit, when the Ukrainians put the knife in, they give a joyful twist.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Troy McClure: Hooferatheart: The Russians have evacuated an area within a 5km radius of the base. Something very nasty was blown up.

We just had a nasty Senate fight here about paying for medical care related to military burn pits.  When stuff on a military base burns, it is not good to be around.


Yeah, and our bases generally don't have deadly chemical and biological weapons on it... I'm willing to bet they did.
 
