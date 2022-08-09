 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Flu is, much like Vanilla Ice, back with a vengeance and ready to rock the mic like a vandal   (usatoday.com) divider line
Trocadero
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
pedalpubstpete.comView Full Size
 
TheCableGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Priapetic: [pedalpubstpete.com image 476x478]


And Excel to yours.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
And like vanilla ice no matter how you wish  it would just stop illing, it won't,

Yes, I used a cringe 80's hip hop word as a double entrende 33 years later. word to your mother.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
We've secretly replaced Omicron with H3N2, let's see if anyone notices
 
genner
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Don't worry it's just like the flu.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Well, I will NOT be getting vaccinated.  We don't even know what's in it!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Vanilla Ice is back?
Oh gawd.  That means Bud Ice will be back too.
Then Natty Lice.  Doomed.  Doomed!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Is it fall already? Is there a new hoax? Will we once again separate the sheep from the real Muricans?
 
Pew
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well, something is behind the recent surge of flipped houses resold at criminal prices. Flu, Vanilla Ice, same thing?
 
sleze
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Flu may...children could..."

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That's "vandool," subby.  You know to rhyme with candool?

Study it out.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I get the shot every fall and every five years or so I still get it, except very mild and sort duration, and no hospital visit. You can't explain that! Liberal vax hoax Bill gates!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Get your flu shot in the fall, people.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: We've secretly replaced Omicron with H3N2, let's see if anyone notices


Less "replaced" and more "added"

So that's simultaneous outbreaks of COVID, flu, and Monkeypox with a little polio sprinkled into a few places.

Neat.

Check those shot records and get your vaccines ASAP, everybody
 
Plato's Salty Discharge
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"We couldhave a very naïve population....."

Does naive have another definition in the medical field or is this guy a farking idiot?
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

sleze: "Flu may...children could..."

[c.tenor.com image 220x164]


Modeling America's flu season based on data from Oceania is pretty standard.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The flu will then fark Madonna as a career boost.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Plato's Salty Discharge: "We couldhave a very naïve population....."

Does naive have another definition in the medical field or is this guy a farking idiot?


Here naive refers to immune systems lack of knowledge about a disease. As in the population haven't had this strain recently or at all and so they could be particularly susceptible.

Flu shots reduce that naivete, for example, by prepping immune systems.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Now that the Trumpers have all decided that they are anti-vax on religious grounds, most of them have probably naturally taken the next illogical step to decide they are anti-vax against all vaccines.  Hopefully the Flu can get Covid like numbers among elderly Republicans in Red states.  I still feel really bad about children and people with compromised immunities and hope we can find a way to keep them safe.
 
sleze
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Get your flu shot in the fall, people.


Chances are that the COVID vaccine will just be added to the shot.  It's what they did in the past with Avian Flu/Swine Flu, etc.  At least then, it will actually provide real protection from something.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Light up a school and wax kids like a candle?

That doesn't sound right.
 
