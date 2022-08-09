 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   A friendly reminder to you Detroit Farkers; twerking on the dashboard of a moving vehicle is not allowed on Belle Isle   (mlive.com) divider line
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought this was America.

I thought this was the Motor City.

I thought this was summertime.

We have the right ... nay, we have the duty ... to twerk on the dashboards of moving vehicles on Belle Isle.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What happens on Belle Isle stays on Belle Isle.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Dancing on the ceiling still ok?
 
cwheelie
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
All other cities ok?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Don't twerk your way to work, you jerk.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Isn't this why people traditionally go to Windsor?
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Is cartwheeling between two Jaguars still allowed?
 
sparkyumr98
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Suspect wanted for questioning:
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
