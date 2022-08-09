 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Are you tired of the same old radio drivel? It's time for your weekly 2-hour dose of brand new underground alternative music you won't hear on commercial radio, on pastFORWARD presents: Sonic Supernova #009. Starts @ 3:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-Covid, non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'll join you soon
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What is this corporate sounding punk?  Where's Claudia?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wrong thread - sorry - disregard
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really hope the station is pronounced COOCHIE
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: I really hope the station is pronounced COOCHIE


son, you are disappoint.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Here is we am!
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Present. Please play all the best stuff in the first half hour, Mr. DJ. I have to go out after work and do grownup stuff.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Weeeeeeee I'm in 2 threads now!
 
macadamnut
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I prefer talk radio, it's like having a friend who can read.  And if you turn up really loud, it's impossible not to understand!
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: I really hope the station is pronounced COOCHIE


Dirk gave a non-committal type of nod. "Amongst other things," he said. Then he added, "I'm a private detective."

"Oh?" said Kate in surprise, and then looked puzzled.

"Does that bother you?"

"It's just that I have a friend who plays the double bass."

"I see," said Dirk.

"Whenever people meet him and he's struggling around with it, they all say the same thing, and it drives him crazy. They all say, 'I bet you wished you played the piccolo.' Nobody ever works out that that's what everybody else says. I was just trying to work out if there was something that everybody would always say to a private detective, so that I could avoid saying it."

"No. What happens is that everybody looks very shifty for a moment, and you got that very well."

-- Douglas Adams - The Long Dark Tea-Time of the Soul
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm back.
Let's get read to ...........listen to new music
 
Uranus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
ta-daaaaa!
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I really hope the station is pronounced PICCOLO
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Whew! It took me a while but I'm here.
Just try to teleport right next to the exploding supernova.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Lot of Drive In Saturday vibes with this one
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Kind of a Klingon love song.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
TuneIn worked for me (Firefox on Linux). The main page and Streama did not.

It seems like music to work by.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: TuneIn worked for me (Firefox on Linux). The main page and Streama did not.

It seems like music to work by.


Sometimes. Other times, it's music to blow off work and dance by.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This is very nice (All Night).
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Lunch Duchess is a great name for a band
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
There's a kind of vintage warmth showing up in some of the new stuff. I like it.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Present. Please play all the best stuff in the first half hour, Mr. DJ. I have to go out after work and do grownup stuff.


I'd be fine with the best stuff after the first half hour, since I just arrived. And if I never look at the playlist I can pretend that's what happened.
 
Uranus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: I really hope the station is pronounced PICCOLO


hi rose!
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Pista: Lunch Duchess is a great name for a band


Nope. I ate definitely too much peanuts tonight.
Silly me...
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This tune is very Twin Peaks-ian.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hope you're all doo wopping .
I know I am
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Listened to the new Peaness album last night. (I know, it's over 3 months old).
The only track that really grabbed me was "Worry", which was played here twice.
Anybody else wanna convince  me why I should shell out for the whole album?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Nesher: Listened to the new Peaness album last night. (I know, it's over 3 months old).
The only track that really grabbed me was "Worry", which was played here twice.
Anybody else wanna convince  me why I should shell out for the whole album?


nope. music is a matter of personal taste. but what you like
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Nesher: Listened to the new Peaness album last night. (I know, it's over 3 months old).
The only track that really grabbed me was "Worry", which was played here twice.
Anybody else wanna convince  me why I should shell out for the whole album?


Not listened to the whole thing yet but the only reason to shell out for a whole album is if you like it.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Nesher: Listened to the new Peaness album last night. (I know, it's over 3 months old).
The only track that really grabbed me was "Worry", which was played here twice.
Anybody else wanna convince  me why I should shell out for the whole album?

nope. music is a matter of personal taste. but what you like


*buy
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Young Guv channeling T Rex
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Sorry to bail when I'm enjoying the sounds, but I have to get to the polls and then do the grocery shopping that I didn't do over the weekend because I was too busy being a slug. Now I'm a hungry slug, so off I go. Catch you all tomorrow. Happy listening!
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Pista: Not listened to the whole thing yet but the only reason to shell out for a whole album is if you like it.


I dunno; I have very rarely liked the Entirety of an album. I figure, if you get 4 tracks that are excellent, you are way ahead of the game. But, if I assume that the artist put the other tracks on there because they thought an audience should hear 'em, I'll listen. My picking up the album supports the artist, and ups their chances of another release (in my opinion). Just grabbing tracks is picking the meat off the bones, leaving the actual release to founder.

At least, that's the way I thought of it under the traditional model - nowadays, maybe the laws are different.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Sorry to bail when I'm enjoying the sounds, but I have to get to the polls and then do the grocery shopping that I didn't do over the weekend because I was too busy being a slug. Now I'm a hungry slug, so off I go. Catch you all tomorrow. Happy listening!


Have a top day hungry slug
 
Uranus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Sorry to bail when I'm enjoying the sounds, but I have to get to the polls and then do the grocery shopping that I didn't do over the weekend because I was too busy being a slug. Now I'm a hungry slug, so off I go. Catch you all tomorrow. Happy listening!


Hasta mañana!
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Madison_Smiled: Sorry to bail when I'm enjoying the sounds, but I have to get to the polls and then do the grocery shopping that I didn't do over the weekend because I was too busy being a slug. Now I'm a hungry slug, so off I go. Catch you all tomorrow. Happy listening!


Where is today election day?
 
