(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from A-ha (not that song), Alphaville (not that song), and more. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #378. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-Covid, non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
just back from a very short "vacation" which basically looked like this:

Fark user imageView Full Size


the dishwasher crapped out and since the delivery and install was $150 and would take "only 30 minutes" i was voluntold to do the install.

difficulty: i'd never installed a dishwasher

fark: now i've installed exactly one, which naturally makes me an expert

spoiler alert: installing a dishwasher should only take you 30 minutes. plus seven hours.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: just back from a very short "vacation" which basically looked like this:

[Fark user image 425x318]

the dishwasher crapped out and since the delivery and install was $150 and would take "only 30 minutes" i was voluntold to do the install.

difficulty: i'd never installed a dishwasher

fark: now i've installed exactly one, which naturally makes me an expert

spoiler alert: installing a dishwasher should only take you 30 minutes. plus seven hours.


I would have cried.

Hello all
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: just back from a very short "vacation" which basically looked like this:

[Fark user image 425x318]

the dishwasher crapped out and since the delivery and install was $150 and would take "only 30 minutes" i was voluntold to do the install.

difficulty: i'd never installed a dishwasher

fark: now i've installed exactly one, which naturally makes me an expert

spoiler alert: installing a dishwasher should only take you 30 minutes. plus seven hours.

I would have cried.

Hello all


coincidentally, that's what my stepmum said
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Present
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: just back from a very short "vacation" which basically looked like this:

[Fark user image image 425x318]

the dishwasher crapped out and since the delivery and install was $150 and would take "only 30 minutes" i was voluntold to do the install.

difficulty: i'd never installed a dishwasher

fark: now i've installed exactly one, which naturally makes me an expert

spoiler alert: installing a dishwasher should only take you 30 minutes. plus seven hours.


The sense of accomplishment made it all worth it, right? Right...?

I once attempted to install a new bathroom faucet. The instructional video made it look so easy...
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: I once attempted to install a new bathroom faucet. The instructional video made it look so easy...


I hate youtube instructional videos - they make everything look ridiculously easy. "Fixing drywall? Creating Photoshop 3D objects? Open-heart surgery? Mr. Youtube can show you how to do it all in just 30 minutes! Just subscribe NOW!"

/don't even get me started on time-lapse videos
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I had a productive day. Well weekend aswell really.
Ripped up all the carpets & stripped wallpaper from three rooms in the new place.
Today, I ripped out all the horrid wood panelling & 3 massive built in cupboards.
I now have a fark ton of firewood..
& several wounds from nails, stairs, bits of house falling on my head & bashing me in the face.
But I do love my new club hammer & crow bar.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Madison_Smiled: I once attempted to install a new bathroom faucet. The instructional video made it look so easy...

I hate youtube instructional videos - they make everything look ridiculously easy. "Fixing drywall? Creating Photoshop 3D objects? Open-heart surgery? Mr. Youtube can show you how to do it all in just 30 minutes! Just subscribe NOW!"

/don't even get me started on time-lapse videos


Pretty sure this was in a headline on the main page a few days ago
https://www.insider.com/brazil-man-hospitalized-after-diy-nose-job-youtube-bans-rhinoplasty-tutorial-2022-8
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Pista: I had a productive day. Well weekend aswell really.
Ripped up all the carpets & stripped wallpaper from three rooms in the new place.
Today, I ripped out all the horrid wood panelling & 3 massive built in cupboards.
I now have a fark ton of firewood..
& several wounds from nails, stairs, bits of house falling on my head & bashing me in the face.
But I do love my new club hammer & crow bar.


Holy cow! Good on you for getting so much done!

I took a nap this weekend...
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Pista: I had a productive day. Well weekend aswell really.
Ripped up all the carpets & stripped wallpaper from three rooms in the new place.
Today, I ripped out all the horrid wood panelling & 3 massive built in cupboards.
I now have a fark ton of firewood..
& several wounds from nails, stairs, bits of house falling on my head & bashing me in the face.
But I do love my new club hammer & crow bar.


Ah, you have made the necessary blood sacrifice. The Domicile Gods will be pleased.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: I took a nap this weekend...


Here's to us under-achievers, Mox - SOMEBODY has to do Nothing, and we're proud to take that bullet for the team.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Cleaning out an "IT Closet" today.

Up to my neck in patch cables, power cords and giant clumps of dust.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Cleaning out an "IT Closet" today.

Up to my neck in patch cables, power cords and giant clumps of dust.

[Fark user image image 850x850]


I'll see your giant clumps of dust and raise you an urn of cremains.

/previous boss had no respect for the living or the dead
 
