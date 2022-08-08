 Skip to content
(CNN)   Russia has been having an incredibly hard time detecting attacks from Ukranians. Hmmmm... I wonde... Oh, THAT'S why. Well played, Raytheon   (cnn.com) divider line
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look we're basically already fighting this war. Can we not just stomp Russia into the ground and be done with it? We have no problem diving into unjustifiable wars and this one seems pretty justifiable.
 
Bob_Laublaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: Can we not just stomp Russia into the ground and be done with it?


I think the issue here is that we would *all* be done with it if the US is in open war with Russia.

I just cannot deal with nuclear war right now. I have concert tickets for October.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Love seeing Russia finding out, but hate rooting for Raytheon. Is there any way we can award a missile contract to Ben & Jerry's or something? Those boys are clever, I'm sure they can hack something together.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bob_Laublaw: Karma Chameleon: Can we not just stomp Russia into the ground and be done with it?

I think the issue here is that we would *all* be done with it if the US is in open war with Russia.

I just cannot deal with nuclear war right now. I have concert tickets for October.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
xabion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia now in HARMS way...
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: Look we're basically already fighting this war. Can we not just stomp Russia into the ground and be done with it? We have no problem diving into unjustifiable wars and this one seems pretty justifiable.


I say go for it. We're overdue for a hard reset.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, the Russians will deploy their anti radar radar missiles.  Then, the Ukrainians will deploy anti-radar radar radar missiles.  From there, it just gets silly.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Algebrat: Love seeing Russia finding out, but hate rooting for Raytheon. Is there any way we can award a missile contract to Ben & Jerry's or something? Those boys are clever, I'm sure they can hack something together.


Ben & Jerry's sold out to Unilever, they might actually be making polymers and lubricants for missile parts.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This war is great for war profiteers and Raytheon's marketing group is having a breeze with the next ad campaign.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The more I read about stuff like this the more I'm thinking sending all these things over to Ukraine is a way to actually test out some of these things as well as deal with any surplus that may be reaching it's end of life. I honestly don't mind if my tin foil hat thoughts were accurate since it's for a good cause of pounding orc invaders from what is effectively a mob run country in to the ground.
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If I buy a car for fifteen times what it's worth, then donate it to someone in need, are you going to say "well played, General Motors?"
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Bob_Laublaw: Karma Chameleon: Can we not just stomp Russia into the ground and be done with it?

I think the issue here is that we would *all* be done with it if the US is in open war with Russia.

I just cannot deal with nuclear war right now. I have concert tickets for October.


Fair point, but can we all just dream about just stomping them and being done with it?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Look we're basically already fighting this war. Can we not just stomp Russia into the ground and be done with it? We have no problem diving into unjustifiable wars and this one seems pretty justifiable.


We could, but Biden (and others) are afraid of starting World War III with missiles flying and everybody dying in nuclear fire.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

quo vadimus: If I buy a car for fifteen times what it's worth, then donate it to someone in need, are you going to say "well played, General Motors?"


Depends on how many congress critters you bribe. Lockheed was the champion of building individual parts of a project in every single congressional district of the House Arms Committee.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: So, the Russians will deploy their anti radar radar missiles.  Then, the Ukrainians will deploy anti-radar radar radar missiles.  From there, it just gets silly.


I think you mean anti radar missile missile.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: So, the Russians will deploy their anti radar radar missiles.  Then, the Ukrainians will deploy anti-radar radar radar missiles.  From there, it just gets silly.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
The_EliteOne
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
HARM, MOAB, Avenger, Hellfire, we know how to name our death devices... one thing we still do well.
 
markhwt
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Now we are praising Raytheon? This place sucks.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: This war is great for war profiteers and Raytheon's marketing group is having a breeze with the next ad campaign.


There was a rumor that Northrup Grumman's space program (including the ISS resupply contract) was in danger thanks to Russian attacks on their Ukrainian suppliers (fuel tanks made in Ukraine).  Presumably untrue (you can't be certain of *anything* during a war), you have to wonder if they might increase shipments to make sure that never happens.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
missile sent was the AGM-88 High-Speed Anti-Radiation Missile (HARM).

So, is more time spent designing the missile or coming up with the clever name?
 
saphrophyte
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Now consider which platform these are supposed to be launched from..
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

yet_another_wumpus: Harry Freakstorm: This war is great for war profiteers and Raytheon's marketing group is having a breeze with the next ad campaign.

There was a rumor that Northrup Grumman's space program (including the ISS resupply contract) was in danger thanks to Russian attacks on their Ukrainian suppliers (fuel tanks made in Ukraine).  Presumably untrue (you can't be certain of *anything* during a war), you have to wonder if they might increase shipments to make sure that never happens.


US Aerospace companies get some parts from Ukrainian manufacturers but nothing that can't be produced elseware but when you get new equipment it all has to be retested ect ect.    Might delay production or launches but wont stop anything outright.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Bob_Laublaw: I have concert tickets for October.


Who ya seeing?
 
vevolis
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm not all up to date on my military equipment - anti-ballistic-missiles - what is the likelihood that if Russia launches (any) matter of Nuclear attack that it could be intercepted (or that it just explodes in the silo, or submarine given their current track record)
 
eKonk
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Radar-evading missiles? Huh, didn't see that coming....
 
Churchy LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: missile sent was the AGM-88 High-Speed Anti-Radiation Missile (HARM).

So, is more time spent designing the missile or coming up with the clever name?


Military has a hard-on for acronyms.
 
Churchy LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: Bob_Laublaw: I have concert tickets for October.

Who ya seeing?


Olivia Newton-John. Been waiting for YEARS!
 
stamped human bacon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

markhwt: Now we are praising Raytheon? This place sucks.


Yeah, that's too bad. I made a career working for Raytheon and am now collecting my well-earned pension, thank you very much. Saw some incredible places, met some incredible people and worked on some very incredible hardware. I have nothing but good things to say about Raytheon.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Bob_Laublaw: Karma Chameleon: Can we not just stomp Russia into the ground and be done with it?

I think the issue here is that we would *all* be done with it if the US is in open war with Russia.

I just cannot deal with nuclear war right now. I have concert tickets for October.


Speak for yourself. Just turned 50 this past week. Wife got me...

Fark user imageView Full Size



And...

Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm ready to die happy.
 
anfrind
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

markhwt: Now we are praising Raytheon? This place sucks.


Defense contractors are like lawyers: everyone hates them until they need one.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: Bob_Laublaw: Karma Chameleon: Can we not just stomp Russia into the ground and be done with it?

I think the issue here is that we would *all* be done with it if the US is in open war with Russia.

I just cannot deal with nuclear war right now. I have concert tickets for October.

Speak for yourself. Just turned 50 this past week. Wife got me...

[Fark user image 850x540]


And...

[Fark user image 580x460]

I'm ready to die happy.


I used to have the full Voltron one I collected at flea markets. Wish I took better care of it but boy did I play the hell out of it as a kid and had fun.
 
markhwt
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

stamped human bacon: markhwt: Now we are praising Raytheon? This place sucks.

Yeah, that's too bad. I made a career working for Raytheon and am now collecting my well-earned pension, thank you very much. Saw some incredible places, met some incredible people and worked on some very incredible hardware. I have nothing but good things to say about Raytheon.


Well as long as you got paid and they were nice to you then everything is good.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
When you work in a marketing department with an unlimited budget but you only sell to a handful of people, you pass the time with snarky acronyms.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Look we're basically already fighting this war. Can we not just stomp Russia into the ground and be done with it? We have no problem diving into unjustifiable wars and this one seems pretty justifiable.


Oh, come on, kid. We just spent a decade or two fighting illegitimate wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, because the actual problem was Saudi Arabia, but the Bushes had just gone to war with Kuwait to give it back to King Saud. That's America, going to war to give countries away to dictators! ...apparently, the Bushes somehow screwed over King Saud on that deal... but, hey, we went on to do nothing useful for decades in Iraq or Afghanistan.

No, look, there is a strict rule on this, and it involves not attacking countries that have metric buttloads of nuclear weapons. Sure, they may not all work but, if just one of them gets through to New York or Washington D.C. ...and as much as we all hope that Congress is in session if that occurs, it's going to be very, very bad. Very bad.

It would be much worse than very bad so, let's try to keep our merry, puckish impulses under control, and hope we just get to watch Russia turning itself into a fourth-world country. Maybe fifth! This is something we should watch from a long distance away. Nuclear weapons are only slightly comical from a very long distance away.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

vevolis: I'm not all up to date on my military equipment - anti-ballistic-missiles - what is the likelihood that if Russia launches (any) matter of Nuclear attack that it could be intercepted (or that it just explodes in the silo, or submarine given their current track record)


Just a missile or two?  Decent chance.  All of their missiles?  No chance.
 
stamped human bacon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

markhwt: stamped human bacon: markhwt: Now we are praising Raytheon? This place sucks.

Yeah, that's too bad. I made a career working for Raytheon and am now collecting my well-earned pension, thank you very much. Saw some incredible places, met some incredible people and worked on some very incredible hardware. I have nothing but good things to say about Raytheon.

Well as long as you got paid and they were nice to you then everything is good.


Right. Okay then. I hope you can recover from whatever trauma Raytheon has inflicted upon you.
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Why aren't we able to detect the Ukrainian attacks before they happen? It's like we can't see them coming? What did the Americans send ...

... wait, what's that music?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

eKonk: Radar-evading missiles? Huh, didn't see that coming....


That's not what they are.

They are missiles that destroy enemy RADAR installations. HARM is 80s tech, but still pretty advanced. It locks on to the RADAR and remembers exactly where it is. So if the operator sees the missile coming he can't just turn it off an be safe.

The S-400 and S-500 SAM batteries are pretty effective, but once you knock-out their RADAR they are useless.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

PaceyWhitter: vevolis: I'm not all up to date on my military equipment - anti-ballistic-missiles - what is the likelihood that if Russia launches (any) matter of Nuclear attack that it could be intercepted (or that it just explodes in the silo, or submarine given their current track record)

Just a missile or two?  Decent chance.  All of their missiles?  No chance.


Russia has about 500 ICBMs.  My estimate is about 50 of those will launch and hit something.  10 of those will hit what they aimed at, even with multi-warheads.

It will be very bad.  Even with 5-15MT yields.  This is not something we want, and it is possible more will make it.  But the state of their systems are shockingly bad, even 15 years ago.

Now imagine the troops that don't even get paid,  and the maintenance guys under them who also don't get paid.  Most of them haven't been properly trained, either.  Which is why the things are in such bad shape when they are decommissioned.

They do not have the motivation, willpower, training, or the money to keep those things in shape at all, let alone tip-top shape.  So while I say 50 will land, good heavens, I'm betting they took really good care of ... 50, and they don't know how well they actually took care of them.  So recent revelations of reality suggest a lot less than that.

Much like the tires Of their vehicles.
 
Slaxl
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Do they report this because the Russians already know, or are they giving away info it would be better if the Russians didn't know?
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Nimbull: RoyFokker'sGhost: Bob_Laublaw: Karma Chameleon: Can we not just stomp Russia into the ground and be done with it?

I think the issue here is that we would *all* be done with it if the US is in open war with Russia.

I just cannot deal with nuclear war right now. I have concert tickets for October.

Speak for yourself. Just turned 50 this past week. Wife got me...

[Fark user image 850x540]


And...

[Fark user image 580x460]

I'm ready to die happy.

I used to have the full Voltron one I collected at flea markets. Wish I took better care of it but boy did I play the hell out of it as a kid and had fun.


The Soul of Chogokin line is seriously good stuff. Part of Bandai's premier collector line. Solid connections. Great articulation. *All* the accessories (lions came with every weapon, from the individual jaw blades and cannons to the rare stuff like the Solar Combat Spear and the Electro-whip).

It is *so* choice. I highly recommend you obtain one, should you have the means.
 
