(Tampa Bay Times)   Florida man gets in DUI crash at 7 a.m., then bails out of jail and tries to break into three vehicles on the jail grounds, all of which belong to the local sheriff's office   (tampabay.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Automobile, 32-year-old Tampa man, Chevrolet, General Motors, drunken driving charge, Transport, Criminal law, Pinellas County jail  
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
As one does.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Has any environmental group conducted a study of the drinking water in Florida? I wouldn't be surprised if it was chock full of meth and bath salts. Nor would I be surprised to learn that DeSantis has outlawed conducting studies on the drinking water, that would be 100% on brand
 
georgeplanktonjr
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Tampa is a beautiful part of the country, except that it's full of Floridians.
 
