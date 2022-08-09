 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   Man killed in dune, no giant worms involved   (local10.com) divider line
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Redhead in gold lamé Speedo seen, yelling, "I! WILL! KILL! HIM!"
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Poster1212
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wanted for questioning
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sand, Wind and Carcass
Youtube rAI0lCy3xtI
 
sxacho
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: [Fark user image 337x750]


Wut
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Fano: [64.media.tumblr.com image 498x278]


Where is my birthday cake?
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Graboids?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

sxacho: drjekel_mrhyde: [Fark user image 337x750]

Wut


It's a real movie on Amazon Prime
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: [Fark user image image 284x177]

Wanted for questioning


Every step he takes will be watched
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: [Fark user image 284x177]

Wanted for questioning


Sting, where is thy death?
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Aardvark Inc.: Graboids?

[Fark user image image 521x293]


Cool movie. It's a shame they never made a sequel.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
He should have put himself in bindu suspension and awaited rescue. This is like Desert Survival 101 people.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My favorite scene in Dune is when the Sand Worms attack House Attraidies, but are defeated by the father from Family Ties.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Death Beach!  Coming soon to SyFy.   In a world where no one suspects the sand...  Death Beach!  The shifting sands of Death Beach spell destruction!  Who will survive Death Beach?   Minority hot dog cart operator?  No (minority screams).   Evil real estate developer?  No (real estate developer screams).  Horny teen and girlfriend?  of course not! (screams).

Death Beach!  Only the sand scientist can save the beach.   Death Beach!  The sands of time are upon us all!
Death Beach!  Tuesday 4 am on SyFy.  See you bored, insomniac, drunkards then.
 
