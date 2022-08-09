 Skip to content
(Fox 5 New York)   Ever since we started our new "Beer for blood" program local vampirism has been driven down by up to 80 percent   (fox5ny.com) divider line
Trocadero
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
global-uploads.webflow.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
craftypint.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
gbv23
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ah, the old college drinking game. Donate blood, get hammered on 2 beers later that day.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
My father-in-law (by the name of Ed Sullivan, if you can believe it) told of after the three times my mother-in-law gave birth, he'd sneak a can or two of Guinness into the maternity ward. It's supposed to replenish iron and other nutrients/minerals. I don't know how medically sound this actually was, but it was an old Irish remedy.
 
anfrind
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: My father-in-law (by the name of Ed Sullivan, if you can believe it) told of after the three times my mother-in-law gave birth, he'd sneak a can or two of Guinness into the maternity ward. It's supposed to replenish iron and other nutrients/minerals. I don't know how medically sound this actually was, but it was an old Irish remedy.


I don't know if there's any scientific evidence for it, but it was part of a long-running ad campaign:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: My father-in-law (by the name of Ed Sullivan, if you can believe it) told of after the three times my mother-in-law gave birth, he'd sneak a can or two of Guinness into the maternity ward. It's supposed to replenish iron and other nutrients/minerals. I don't know how medically sound this actually was, but it was an old Irish remedy.


It kinda depends on who drinks it.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: My father-in-law (by the name of Ed Sullivan, if you can believe it) told of after the three times my mother-in-law gave birth, he'd sneak a can or two of Guinness into the maternity ward. It's supposed to replenish iron and other nutrients/minerals. I don't know how medically sound this actually was, but it was an old Irish remedy.


That was the old Irish remedy for anything. Rickets, gangrene, cancer, mumps, broken arm, torn ACL, smallpox, drink Guinness.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Vampirism down?  So they've taken a crime out of bite?
 
Dodo David
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Ever since we started our new "Beer for blood" program local vampirism has been driven down by up to 80 percent"

Buffy will drink to that.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Ah, the old college drinking game. Donate blood, get hammered on 2 beers later that day.


Sadly, they know that game, too...

The vouchers are not redeemable the same day you donate blood.

Evil.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I pee blood so hook me up to the tap.

/finally getting my left kidney removed Friday (if nothing delay the surgery).
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

gbv23: [i.imgur.com image 458x236]


Aren't those lyrics from that Butthole Surfers song?
 
stuffy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Given 5 times today and felling a little woozy.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

anfrind: Ragin' Asian: My father-in-law (by the name of Ed Sullivan, if you can believe it) told of after the three times my mother-in-law gave birth, he'd sneak a can or two of Guinness into the maternity ward. It's supposed to replenish iron and other nutrients/minerals. I don't know how medically sound this actually was, but it was an old Irish remedy.

I don't know if there's any scientific evidence for it, but it was part of a long-running ad campaign:

[Fark user image 400x610]


My Goodness!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Vampirism down?  So they've taken a crime out of bite?


(cringes)
im2.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: AppleOptionEsc: Ah, the old college drinking game. Donate blood, get hammered on 2 beers later that day.

Sadly, they know that game, too...

The vouchers are not redeemable the same day you donate blood.

Evil.


I'm left wondering how anyone would know. I mean, do the bartenders ask you to roll up your sleeve so they look for the gauze and tape? Demand to see your donation card?

Does the Red Cross even do donation cards anymore or is it all computerized?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: AppleOptionEsc: Ah, the old college drinking game. Donate blood, get hammered on 2 beers later that day.

Sadly, they know that game, too...

The vouchers are not redeemable the same day you donate blood.

Evil.


In the Army, you could get time off to give blood.  It usually took the whole day cause waiting and those guys couldn't find a vein and then they make you wait longer cause you look woozy.  At 1630, hit the club for a beer or two or three.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: AppleOptionEsc: Ah, the old college drinking game. Donate blood, get hammered on 2 beers later that day.

Sadly, they know that game, too...

The vouchers are not redeemable the same day you donate blood.

Evil.


Christina Foran, the good time fun ruiner.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"down by up to"
Congrats, subby.  Four prepositions in a row!


/ got nothin'
 
