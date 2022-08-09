 Skip to content
(AOL)   Kansas was so hot that norovirus, shigella and E. Coli decided to go to the water park to cool off where they caught humans   (aol.com) divider line
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tis' the will of God!

That's how you explain things in Kansas
 
starzman2003
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doody!
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shigella? Wasn't that one of Cinderella's ugly step-sisters?
 
Lefrog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Water parks should be nuked out of existence.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

starzman2003: Doody!


Son of a biatch stole my line.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
energyeducation.caView Full Size
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't see the problem here. Seems like a perfectly hygienic place to breastfeed a baby without any incident.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lefrog: Water parks should be nuked out of existence.


Clearly, the bio weapons aren't doing the job.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Chlorine is the tinfoil hat the government uses to keep G*d out of your brain.
 
Tymast
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
fake!! I am not washing my hands, thats how you get microchips recharged
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Publikwerks: [energyeducation.ca image 450x460]


I dunno.. that sounds expensive.
 
greggerm
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Nice of them to create a little bit of panic this summer when the situation they're reporting on occurred last summer.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This is a follow up from a story last year. This is not a new event. 10/10, Subs!
 
