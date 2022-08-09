 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   "You have been accused of torturing neighbors by constantly waking them up very early and not shutting up for the rest of the day. How do you plead?" "COCK-A-DOODLE-DO"   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
31 Comments     (+0 »)
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm not totally sympathetic, but I doubt this would be a problem for me.

First, the bird starts at 0800, which isn't all that early. We have neighbours who accidentally bought a rooster, thinking it was a hen, and when it crowed, it honestly just brought a smile to my lips. We have plenty of other birds who wake up much earlier than 8, and I just love them. If you smile when you wake up to the sound of a kookaburra, why would you be annoyed when you're woken by a rooster?

I suspect these people also biatch about the magpies and the blackbirds, but there's nothing they can do about them, so they've fixed their venom on the poor idiot rooster. My advice would be to lighten up and laugh it off.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was cleaning my crossbow and it went off. I swear I didn't know it was loaded officer.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You don't need a rooster at home for your chickens unless you want 1000 chickens in like no time. Just get a bunch of sexed chicks (heyoh) every year and make sure to clear a section in your deep freeze around October.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As an owner of three roosters, I am sympathetic to someone being woken up or annoyed by constant crowing.  That's why all three of my roosters have anti-crow collars, which significantly reduce the frequency and volume of crowing.  Without those collars, I don't even know if I'd keep my favorite rooster.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'He doesn't start until 8am because he is locked up at night but then he crows 100 to 200 times throughout the day. It's unbearable.'

First of all, I've owned chickens for years now, many years, and I've never even heard of a rooster crowing that many times per day. That's bullshiat. If you hit 30 times per day with a rooster, you've got a loud rooster. If you hit 150 times per day, you've got something from another world. And there are ways to deal with rooster crowing. The easiest is to simply give them more hens. And make sure there are no other roosters around. Hell, you can even buy special collars that make crowing more difficult. And if the 8 am wakeup is too early, just leave the damn thing cooped up for another hour or two.

The complaining neighbors are assholes, of course. The only thing that should govern this is a local noise ordinance, not random enforcement against an animal that's making natural noise during allowable hours. If there isn't one, then the complaining neighbors need to find a way to deal with it or get over it. Sound proofing exists. Windows can be shut. Having other noise in the house -- music, for example -- can drown out offending noises. But "it bothers my sensitive ears" isn't grounds for a noise complaint when no law establishing quiet hours exist.

But it also sounds like these neighbors don't have much going in the whole "communicating with each other like adults" thing, so I imagine that the real solution here is to burn down both of their houses and force them into a nomadic existence where nobody else ever has to deal with them again.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size

There's a lot of methods
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of my uncles in the Philippines raised fighting roosters. I appreciated being woken up before the day's heat became unbearable.
 
encephlavator
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: I'm not totally sympathetic, but I doubt this would be a problem for me.

First, the bird starts at 0800,


I'm calling BS on that. Roosters crow all day and night. My guess is you're a shill for big chicken, or purina chicken chow for hippies or some new age bunko like that.
 
Abox
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
legal action to have him removed

This is my lawyer Mr. Mossberg and he's about to file a brief.
 
encephlavator
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Somewhat related. Does anyone know what happened with that case in Seattle from 7 or 8 years ago where the one neighbor sued the other for an obnoxious barking dog? The dog neighbor failed to show up in court and lost the case by default. The damages were $500,000. The complainant foreclosed on the inconsiderate dog owner's home. It went to appeal and I've never heard another thing and it seems it's been scrubbed from the internets.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
In my neighborhood, it would be 'cock-a-doodle-GLOCK'

Actually, there's a red tailed hawk that would make it go away.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: I'm not totally sympathetic, but I doubt this would be a problem for me.

First, the bird starts at 0800, which isn't all that early. We have neighbours who accidentally bought a rooster, thinking it was a hen, and when it crowed, it honestly just brought a smile to my lips. We have plenty of other birds who wake up much earlier than 8, and I just love them. If you smile when you wake up to the sound of a kookaburra, why would you be annoyed when you're woken by a rooster?

I suspect these people also biatch about the magpies and the blackbirds, but there's nothing they can do about them, so they've fixed their venom on the poor idiot rooster. My advice would be to lighten up and laugh it off.


I live in a wooded area, and am familiar with birds.

Normal wild bird just start chirping when the sun goes up, and a bit when it goes down. And the noise level is nothing compared to a rooster, which can go of at random intervals for the whole day.

Similar to pigeons actually, they can be surprisingly noisy if you have a coop of them.

So I can symphatise with the neighbours as it'll annoy me.

Thankfully its not allowed to keep chicken or pigeons where I live. Wild seagulls aren't a problem either, as the city shoots them whenever they're reported to settle near urban areas. Due to similar noise levels.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
content.jwplatform.comView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Roosters are a PITA.  I live at least a half mile from a horse farm where they had a rooster (I haven't heard him in a while), and I could still hear the stupid thing crowing.  The county implemented rules for backyard chickens which included a 'no roosters' rule, but they have enough acreage that it doesn't apply to them.  If I lived closer it would have driven me nuts listening to it crow all day.

Another neighbor had an old hound dog who would howl all day and night.  I like dogs and know they aren't quiet all the time.  But there are limits.
 
Biser
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A pet store in Bedford Hills NY had a peacock.  They sold that same bird six or seven times - people would keep it for a day and then bring it back.   I think my neighbor might have it now.  She lives half a mile away through fairly thick woods and I can still hear the damned thing.

Be grateful it's a rooster and not a peacock.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Fano: [s3.amazonaws.com image 740x570]
There's a lot of methods


Yeah.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: I'm not totally sympathetic, but I doubt this would be a problem for me.

First, the bird starts at 0800, which isn't all that early. We have neighbours who accidentally bought a rooster, thinking it was a hen, and when it crowed, it honestly just brought a smile to my lips. We have plenty of other birds who wake up much earlier than 8, and I just love them. If you smile when you wake up to the sound of a kookaburra, why would you be annoyed when you're woken by a rooster?

I suspect these people also biatch about the magpies and the blackbirds, but there's nothing they can do about them, so they've fixed their venom on the poor idiot rooster. My advice would be to lighten up and laugh it off.


It really demands on the size of the properties. If the rooster to 500 meters away, meh.

If my neighbors had a rooster, it would be soup within the first week.
 
Fano
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Owner should buy some peafowl.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Roosters are generally assholes who will try and shiv you as soon as your back is turned.  I have punted mine on several occasions, because they aren't stealthy creatures.  Not only that he plucked all the back feathers from my hens.

The crowing wasn't that bad, I could tune it out easily.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
acehose.comView Full Size


This is a hose clamp.
Great necklace for noisy roosters.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I live in the city and got chickens about 2 years ago.  The sexing of chicks is only about 90% accurate and I ended up with a male in what was supposed to be a lot of 4 females.

He ended of crowing a farking lot.  Maybe not 200 times a day but probably over 100 starting around 6:00 am.

I could have gotten him a crow collar and kept him, but he was a big boy for the size of my coop and aggressive too. Really pretty bird (Welsummer breed) and he got re-homed.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"You have been accused of torturing neighbors by constantly waking them up very early and not shutting up for the rest of the day. How do you plead?"

cms.nhl.bamgrid.comView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

JasonOfOrillia: [content.jwplatform.com image 720x406]


exactly what i was going to suggest.


CSB on\
My dad is an EE has a hobby farm but there are multiple neighbors w/in 1/2mile of the house.  When i was a kid he decided to boost the signal of an old baby monitor so that his roosters would wake him up each morning.  something went sideways and he ended up broadcasting the roosters on multiple radio frequencies and all the neighbors picked up the rooster crows on their clock radios.  Dad didn't realize it was happening though for a couple of days until one of them neighbors mentioned it in passing.  Obviously he took it down but a day later one of the other neighbors noticed an truck with a bunch of antennas driving around for a few hours like they were looking for something.

TLDR - In an alternate timeline my dad was charged and arrested for accidentally breaking a handful of FCC regulations because he just can't stop tinkering with stuff.

CSB off/
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
350 for 40 minutes should do it.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I like to pull my chickens off of the smoker just before they are fully cooked, apply a bit of oil and finish them up in an oven to tighten up the skin, making it crispy and enjoyable instead of papery and better off discarded.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Peacocks sound more annoying.

'OMG - I hear a child in distress! Never mind - it's my neighbour's flamboyant fancy-bling chicken again.'
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Jesus McSordid:I suspect these people also biatch about the magpies and the blackbirds, but there's nothing they can do about them, so they've fixed their venom on the poor idiot rooster. My advice would be to lighten up and laugh it off.

Personally, I won't live anywhere near where grackles live.  They are annoying enough just visiting places like Austin, Tx.
 
encephlavator
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Peacocks sound more annoying.

'OMG - I hear a child in distress! Never mind - it's my neighbour's flamboyant fancy-bling chicken again.'


Ha! Bling chicken. Hope that catches on like trash panda.
 
ICDedPpl
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Easy fix. The rooster needs partners. You gotta get a couple young hens. But you can't just get one. Gotta bet 2. Because there's nothing like having two chicks at the same time.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The pair want the bird removed from their next-door neighbour's home in Bad Salzuflen in western Germany,


Got suspicious it was just another Ossie (East German uncouth Soviet era) behaving badly story.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I hear that old cock is suing these old people for stealing land and installing pavement everywhere.

I think his name is Richard.
 
