(CNN)   Day 167 of WW3: Ukraine warns of bad shiat if anything happens to Orc-occupied nuclear power plant. Orcs suspend START inspections. US says $1 billion in more UKR aid, sent undisclosed anti-radar missiles. It's your Tuesday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com)
23
    News, Nuclear weapon, Russia, Ukraine, Vladimir Putin, World War II, US Africa Command, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, nuclear weapons treaty  
•       •       •

23 Comments     (+0 »)
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
300 KIA yesterday? That's... a lot.
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
.


Seguuuuuuuundo!


ATACM'S in country?

https://mobile.twitter.com/bayraktar_1love/status/1556893167013748736

.
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: 300 KIA yesterday? That's... a lot.


Ukraine just publicized that they are down to 30-50 a day too.

Guten morgen.


.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Morning everyone.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Medic Zero: Father_Jack: 300 KIA yesterday? That's... a lot.

Ukraine just publicized that they are down to 30-50 a day too.

Guten morgen.


.


casualties or KIA?
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well there's no welfare check-in portion this week. Regulars, you know the drill. For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for July 30 to August 5. Russian troops hiding in the ZNPP seem to be doing the nuclear version of stripping the copper from a house and turning it into a krokodil shack. Plus even more war crimes. Shocking, I know. At least Sweden and Finland's NATO applications are moving along nicely.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the list from yesterday's thread which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
.

Was there always a railway across the dam at Nova Khakova, or did they lay it over the damaged roadway?

Either way, there's an approach bridge a little before it that HIMARS put a stop to rail traffic coming across there.

The Russians will fix it fairly quickly, but HIMARS will visit again.

https://twitter.com/KremlinTrolls/status/1556758850501578752

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: Medic Zero: Father_Jack: 300 KIA yesterday? That's... a lot.

Ukraine just publicized that they are down to 30-50 a day too.

Guten morgen.


.

casualties or KIA?



Was I supposed to be able to check off "detail oriented" to get this gig?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Medic Zero: .

Was there always a railway across the dam at Nova Khakova, or did they lay it over the damaged roadway?

Either way, there's an approach bridge a little before it that HIMARS put a stop to rail traffic coming across there.

The Russians will fix it fairly quickly, but HIMARS will visit again.

https://twitter.com/KremlinTrolls/status/1556758850501578752

[Fark user image 850x380]


Yes, the dam itself has a railroad. The car bridge is just 50 feet downstream. Or maybe was just downstream if HIMARS had anything to say.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: 300 KIA yesterday? That's... a lot.


300 200s
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
.

Ukraine mentioned taking a bit more land around the Davydiv bridgehead. Initially, I kind of ignored this, because the damn fool Russians have packed so many troops targets into the Kherson cauldron that it'll be hard for Ukraine to make headway until they run out of supplies.

Then Def Mon posted this map:

Fark user imageView Full Size



https://twitter.com/DefMon3/status/1556689894579310600

Looks like the Ivans in Novohrednjeve (rolls right off the tongue, doesn't it?) were jealous of all the other cauldrons and had to have their own.

.
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
.

The dispersion of strikes yesterday:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fuat
@lilygrutcher
·
Aug 8
5 Russian bases (in Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhya provinces) and 3 arms depots destroyed by Ukrainian artillery yesterday.
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

bertor_vidas: Medic Zero: .

Was there always a railway across the dam at Nova Khakova, or did they lay it over the damaged roadway?

Either way, there's an approach bridge a little before it that HIMARS put a stop to rail traffic coming across there.

The Russians will fix it fairly quickly, but HIMARS will visit again.

https://twitter.com/KremlinTrolls/status/1556758850501578752

[Fark user image 850x380]

Yes, the dam itself has a railroad. The car bridge is just 50 feet downstream. Or maybe was just downstream if HIMARS had anything to say.



Thanks! For some reason I thought the RR in this area crossed the river on a separate bridge and I thought I remember looking at sat photos of the dam and just seeing a road surface.

.
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
.

Sadly, I was wrong when I speculated recently that when a grain ship left Sevastopol empty that maybe the damage to the rail infrastructure and the lack of combines meant there wasn't any more grain to be loaded in Crimea.

Since, there probably have been at least half a dozen grain ships exporting stolen wheat out of Sevastopol.

https://twitter.com/Cyx_5/status/1556693599227727873

,

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DrEMHmrk2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Orc orc orcity orcs. Kill'em, mash'em, blow'em up on a bridge.
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
.

US DOD talking Ukraine and China:

https://www.defense.gov/News/Transcripts/Transcript/Article/3120707/usd-policy-dr-kahl-press-conference/

Haven't had a chance to read this one yet, but sometimes these have some good insight into the situation in Ukraine.

I did see a highlight or two, I think they say no F-16's until the new year, spring maybe.

.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
.


Ukraine's Mission to UNOG

@UKRinUNOG
·
3h
On the International Day of World's Indigenous Peoples we renew our commitment to the protection of the rights of indigenous peoples and return of #Crimea where #CrimeanTatars face #Russia's persecution and pressure as they don't accept occupation

Fark user imageView Full Size



Talk about a long suffering people.

Stalin deported most of them. Two or three times. If they were lucky they just got relocated like happened to the Chechens.

After 1991, some of them made their way home.

When Russia returned in 2014, so did the repression again.

.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: 300 KIA yesterday? That's... a lot.


It's a good start.

If this were a corporation, the speech would be: "Great job everybody! Now we need to keep these numbers up and exceed our goals for the quarter!"
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
.


Working on writing something, I'll share this here now;

Money quote:

"...the Russian "glorious battle for Ukraine" has been reduced to a battle for a cow farm on the outskirts of Pisky."


From War Translated (italics my commentary on the translated interview with patriotic Russian mil-bloggers):


Izyum
On the Izyum direction, the Russians attempted to attack Husarivka, again unsuccessful. According to some reports, the Ukrainians have liberated Dovhen'ke. The Ukrainians are advancing on Izyum. A tactical encirclement of Russian troops is possible. Russian counterattacks yesterday failed. Arestovych highlights the importance of these offensive operations


Avdiivka
Avdiivka to Mar'inka direction: nearly no Russian troops in this area, only so-called DPR troops. Attacks north and south of Avdiivka in an attempt to surround the town. Attempted attacks on Pisky. Situation is Pisky constantly swinging back and forth. Large concentration of artillery in that area from both sides. No Russian advance. Arestovych remarks that the Russian "glorious battle for Ukraine" has been reduced to a battle for a cow farm on the outskirts of Pisky. Russian attempt to advance on Mari'nka unsuccessful. Unsuccessful Russian counterattacks on the Vuhledar direction.

Kherson direction:

Melitopol hit yesterday: 100+ Russian casualties, some officers.

[This was likely the attack on the airport there.]

Kherson direction: 3-4 BTGs of Russian VDV attempted an advance west of Snihurivka. We cannot say yet whether this is the main thrust of a Russian offensive or just a distraction. Arestovych believes that this is either a distraction or a probing attack. Attacks on Novohryhorivka, Russians are attempting to take the shortest route to Mykolaiv. Several BTGs brought over the river as reinforcements.

[They won't get anywhere with this]

At least 4 S-300 and 2 Pantsir Russian AA systems have been destroyed by the Ukrainian air force in Kherson oblast using newly supplied missiles. Antonovsky bridge was hit during the night and is now heavy vehicles cannot use the bridge. Several storage depots have been destroyed in Davydiv Brid, Beryslav, Oleshky and so on.

Zaporizhzhia NPP situation
Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station: Arestovych remarks that the country who lived through Chernobyl would not shell a nuclear power station on their own territory. Arestovych believes that the Russian threat to blow up the power station is a Russian blackmail attempt to force the Ukrainians to negotiate. Ukraine will not negotiate. Arestovych believes that the Russians will not blow up the power station. Some sanctions may be imposed on Russia in the nuclear sector in response to these threats.


.
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sorry, forgot the link:

https://wartranslated.com/day-166-august-8-summary-of-arestovych-and-feygin-daily-broadcast/

.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Morning all." *checks clipboard* "Looks like we've only got one announcement today. To whoever put up the Blyat the Cat poster in the washroom, knock that shiat off! It was freaking everyone out how the ennui followed you wherever you went. I mean c'mon, we all have to go in there."
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well, they're not undisclosed now.

\thanks, Fark!
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

