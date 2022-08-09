 Skip to content
(Middle East Eye)   First batch of Ukrainian grain since Russia's invasion has been shipped and will be welcomed with a boat parade in its destination harbor. Just kidding, the buyer refuses to purchase the cargo   (middleeasteye.net) divider line
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It was my understanding the first shipment was meant to be used as livestock feed. Didn't realize it had been sitting in the ship for five months though.
Kinda explains why they earmarked it as animal feed.
However, if the ship has been loaded for that long and sitting in port, there's likely significant mold and spoilage.
A quick afterthought; perhaps Ukraine chose this spoiled cargo to go first in order to ascertain the reliability of russias word on the agreement. Beats wasting good grains.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTA

The buyer has raised concerns over the quality of the grain, due to the five-month delay in its shipment.

End FTA

Can't really say that I blame them. I'd probably be a bit dubious on its quality.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Redh8t: However, if the ship has been loaded for that long and sitting in port, there's likely significant mold and spoilage.


If memory serves, you can get pretty high from that sorta mold.  Can't be that hard to find a buyer if I'm right.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kudayta: Redh8t: However, if the ship has been loaded for that long and sitting in port, there's likely significant mold and spoilage.

If memory serves, you can get pretty high from that sorta mold.  Can't be that hard to find a buyer if I'm right.


I suspect you're referring to Ergot poisoning.

Most commonly attacking rye, ergot infects and replaces the cereal grain with a dark fungal body called a "sclerotium."
When made into bread or otherwise ingested (e.g. barley beer), it causes ergotism, also known as "St. Anthony's Fire" or "Devil's curse."
Convulsions, muscle spasms, vomiting, hallucinations, and a gangrenous pain where the victim's limbs, fingers, toes, and nose were "eaten up by the holy fire that blackened like charcoal" characterize ergot poisoning.
Victims often lost parts of their extremities or entire limbs due to blood vessel constriction associated with gangrenous ergotism.

Julius Caesar lost legions of soldiers to ergot poisoning during his campaigns in Gaul. Severe ergot epidemics in France between 900 AD and 1300 AD killed between 20,000 to 50,000 people, leaving the nation susceptible to invasions that eventually toppled this Holy Roman kingdom into what became two nations, France and Germany.
The ergot fungus contains a number of highly poisonous and psychoactive alkaloids, including lysergic acid (LSD), which was synthesized from the ergot fungus in 1938 by chemist, Albert Hoffmann.

Ergot poisoning is a proposed explanation of bewitchment.
Most historians today believe that the witchcraft trials that led to thousands of deaths and burnings at the stake in Europe during the Dark Ages were likely related to outbreaks of ergot poisonings. The unfortunate victims of the Salem witch trials of 1692 also exhibited symptoms of ergot poisonings. Ergotism is rare today due to careful screening of cereal grains.

Gotta be honest with ya, it's 26,000 tons of grain. I doubt you'll find a market of that many LSD users. So it really isn't worthwhile.
Plus, the rotting of extremities and noses due to gangrene, may just deter return clientele.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I would be invoicing Russia for that grain. I wouldn't expect them to pay because they don't have any money and they also have no honour, but I would invoice them all the same.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Redh8t: kudayta: Redh8t: However, if the ship has been loaded for that long and sitting in port, there's likely significant mold and spoilage.

If memory serves, you can get pretty high from that sorta mold.  Can't be that hard to find a buyer if I'm right.

I suspect you're referring to Ergot poisoning.

Most commonly attacking rye, ergot infects and replaces the cereal grain with a dark fungal body called a "sclerotium."
When made into bread or otherwise ingested (e.g. barley beer), it causes ergotism, also known as "St. Anthony's Fire" or "Devil's curse."
Convulsions, muscle spasms, vomiting, hallucinations, and a gangrenous pain where the victim's limbs, fingers, toes, and nose were "eaten up by the holy fire that blackened like charcoal" characterize ergot poisoning.
Victims often lost parts of their extremities or entire limbs due to blood vessel constriction associated with gangrenous ergotism.

Julius Caesar lost legions of soldiers to ergot poisoning during his campaigns in Gaul. Severe ergot epidemics in France between 900 AD and 1300 AD killed between 20,000 to 50,000 people, leaving the nation susceptible to invasions that eventually toppled this Holy Roman kingdom into what became two nations, France and Germany.
The ergot fungus contains a number of highly poisonous and psychoactive alkaloids, including lysergic acid (LSD), which was synthesized from the ergot fungus in 1938 by chemist, Albert Hoffmann.

Ergot poisoning is a proposed explanation of bewitchment.
Most historians today believe that the witchcraft trials that led to thousands of deaths and burnings at the stake in Europe during the Dark Ages were likely related to outbreaks of ergot poisonings. The unfortunate victims of the Salem witch trials of 1692 also exhibited symptoms of ergot poisonings. Ergotism is rare today due to careful screening of cereal grains.

Gotta be honest with ya, it's 26,000 tons of grain. I doubt you'll find a market of that many LSD users. So it really isn't worthwhile.
Plus, the rotting of extremities and noses due to gangrene, may just deter return clientele.


Not sure if there's any trip in the world worth your legs rotting off...
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Redh8t: kudayta: Redh8t: However, if the ship has been loaded for that long and sitting in port, there's likely significant mold and spoilage.

If memory serves, you can get pretty high from that sorta mold.  Can't be that hard to find a buyer if I'm right.

I suspect you're referring to Ergot poisoning.

Most commonly attacking rye, ergot infects and replaces the cereal grain with a dark fungal body called a "sclerotium."
When made into bread or otherwise ingested (e.g. barley beer), it causes ergotism, also known as "St. Anthony's Fire" or "Devil's curse."
Convulsions, muscle spasms, vomiting, hallucinations, and a gangrenous pain where the victim's limbs, fingers, toes, and nose were "eaten up by the holy fire that blackened like charcoal" characterize ergot poisoning.
Victims often lost parts of their extremities or entire limbs due to blood vessel constriction associated with gangrenous ergotism.

Julius Caesar lost legions of soldiers to ergot poisoning during his campaigns in Gaul. Severe ergot epidemics in France between 900 AD and 1300 AD killed between 20,000 to 50,000 people, leaving the nation susceptible to invasions that eventually toppled this Holy Roman kingdom into what became two nations, France and Germany.
The ergot fungus contains a number of highly poisonous and psychoactive alkaloids, including lysergic acid (LSD), which was synthesized from the ergot fungus in 1938 by chemist, Albert Hoffmann.

Ergot poisoning is a proposed explanation of bewitchment.
Most historians today believe that the witchcraft trials that led to thousands of deaths and burnings at the stake in Europe during the Dark Ages were likely related to outbreaks of ergot poisonings. The unfortunate victims of the Salem witch trials of 1692 also exhibited symptoms of ergot poisonings. Ergotism is rare today due to careful screening of cereal grains.

Gotta be honest with ya, it's 26,000 tons of grain. I doubt you'll find a market of that many LSD users. So it really isn't worthwhile.
Pl ...


The LSD synthesized from that much bad grain would be pretty epic though...
 
dyhchong
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I feel like there should be some sort of Ugraine joke in the subby.
 
