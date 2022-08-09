 Skip to content
(WLKY Louisville)   Meet Ethan! He's the winner of this year's American Humane Shelter Hero Dog award that recognizes dogs who have done "extraordinary" things. Please welcome him and his owner to Woofday Wetnose Wednesday (w/milestone videos)   (wlky.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Now change it to FARK and it would be perfect....

scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

So Ruff today!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

kdawg7736: [scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 443x800]


Careful!  That's a slippery slope you're on with that joke!
o_0
 
LucklessWonder [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
It's your Zeke of the Week! (With special guest appearance from Goblin kitteh)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

LucklessWonder: It's your Zeke of the Week! (With special guest appearance from Goblin kitteh)
[Fark user image 425x566]


Ruff, and mrrow!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x280]
So Ruff today!


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

LucklessWonder: It's your Zeke of the Week! (With special guest appearance from Goblin kitteh)
[Fark user image 425x566]


♥♥
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Good morning oh wonderful Woofday family
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Good morning oh wonderful Woofday family


Morning!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 742x861]


Had leftover pizza for breakfast, wouldn't of minded a burrito instead :-)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Yep!!!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
danceswithcrows [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [must inspect magic pie bush.jpg]


Dogs totally have spatial awareness for things like that.  Random food found in place?  That's a remembering.

Bathia_Mapes: [wanna be as happy as these doggos.jpg]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I heard something fall in my bedroom this afternoon.   Tootsie fell offf my bed because he was rolling around.  He is fine.  Just scared me.  He did go for his morning walk today.  Not sure he will be up to it tomorrow.   All bodily functions are working.  I'm not thrilled about the 4 am potty trip to the back yard but I take him out.   And he just insisted on going out....yeah, maybe I will get to sleep tonight.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yay for ham radio, I just got a new to me radio!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x1133]

I heard something fall in my bedroom this afternoon.   Tootsie fell offf my bed because he was rolling around.  He is fine.  Just scared me.  He did go for his morning walk today.  Not sure he will be up to it tomorrow.   All bodily functions are working.  I'm not thrilled about the 4 am potty trip to the back yard but I take him out.   And he just insisted on going out....yeah, maybe I will get to sleep tonight.


Glad to hear he diddn't get hurt.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Joxertheflighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image image 850x1133]

I heard something fall in my bedroom this afternoon.   Tootsie fell offf my bed because he was rolling around.  He is fine.  Just scared me.  He did go for his morning walk today.  Not sure he will be up to it tomorrow.   All bodily functions are working.  I'm not thrilled about the 4 am potty trip to the back yard but I take him out.   And he just insisted on going out....yeah, maybe I will get to sleep tonight.


Gabi the cat has done that too.  I always think if I fell off my bed like that i would be out for a week, but she just walked it off.  I'm glad Tootsie is fine too.  You've had to deal with too many vet visits lately.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x1133]

I heard something fall in my bedroom this afternoon.   Tootsie fell offf my bed because he was rolling around.  He is fine.  Just scared me.  He did go for his morning walk today.  Not sure he will be up to it tomorrow.   All bodily functions are working.  I'm not thrilled about the 4 am potty trip to the back yard but I take him out.   And he just insisted on going out....yeah, maybe I will get to sleep tonight.


Glad to hear that he's still doing ok.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 225x225]


I did talk to somebody through space, who knows?
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Wake up, it's Woofsday!
 
Joxertheflighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image image 220x188]
Wake up, it's Woofsday!


Wake up? I haven't even slept yet 🙂
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Happy Wednesday from Emma and Zach!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
