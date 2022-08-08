 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WBTV 3 Charlotte)   Cop fired for using foul language during an arrest. The firing came one day after he filed a whistleblower complaint against his commanding officer for choking a handcuffed suspect, but I'm sure he was fired for using foul language   (wbtv.com) divider line
14
    More: Murica, Sheriff, Police, Tyler Thompson, Constable, Arrest, Thompson's report, Barry Green's mugshot, Deputy sheriff  
•       •       •

386 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Aug 2022 at 7:30 AM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why there are no good cops.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The state internal affairs should hire him.
/ who the fark am I'm kidding
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"That guy didn't do anything and you're about to f*cking kill him, sir!"

*Still strangling the suspect* "How DARE you swear at me!"
 
Aar1012 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

bughunter: This is why there are no good cops.


But we removed this bad apple from the force...now we'll never have to worry about the scourge of foul language infecting our brave boys in blue as they beat up the next perp
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
ACAB.

And this is why.

The bastards have reached critical mass and are now self-sustaining.

Thin blue line bullshiat.

They all think they're the stars of a Wombaugh novel.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I wonder why more good cops don't speak out, she wondered.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: They all think they're the stars of a Wombaugh novel.


media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
LL316
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bughunter: This is why there are no good cops.


So you think he was the last good cop in the country? There will be no more instances of someone getting fired for whistleblowing?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
At least they didn't try to kill him.
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: The state internal affairs should hire him.
/ who the fark am I'm kidding


It will never happen, but a big step in improving cops, and you could do this same thing with teaching and education, would be to make all cops state employees who were loaned out to local municipalities to man their departments.  Their pay would come from the state, and the state would have the ultimate power to fire and hire them.  The municipality would have the power to say "We don't want this cop working in our municipality anymore" and to bring criminal charges against bad police.

This would mean that the County Sheriff wouldn't be able to fill his department with a bunch of unqualified, barely literate deputies, just because he won an election and they were buddies of his back in High School, which often happens in many rural agencies, and sadly as those deputies get experience, they often find their way into working in larger agencies who would have never picked them up as rookies.  It would also mean that you couldn't get fired from one agency and move down the road to another.  

I would still have different agencies within the State, including a State Bureau of Investigation, which would do internal investigations of police, and I would probably create a separate and competing Investigation agency that competed with the state BI to find corruption, but from a different direction, say maybe one looked into civil matters like a state HR department, and the other criminal, with communications between each other so that neither could develop the habit of looking the other way because the other was constantly watching them.

This would also mean higher pay and benefits in the smaller departments, which would mean more interest in recruiting, which would mean that more bad candidates could be turned away and that smaller agencies wouldn't continue to be back door recruiters for racists and bigots to get into policing.  This isn't the entire problem, but no agency will turn away a potential recruit with four years of law enforcement experience and a clean record over an inexperienced rookie, so this is often how bad cops get into agencies that try to do the right thing in their hiring by screening for bad officers.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

LL316: bughunter: This is why there are no good cops.

So you think he was the last good cop in the country? There will be no more instances of someone getting fired for whistleblowing?


No, they mean that when a cop acts as a good cop, other cops and the system ensure one of two things happens
1) They get corrupted enough to look the other way (and thus cease being good cops)
2) They get fired/Serpico'd/Schoolcraft'd  (and thus are still good, but are no longer allowed to be cops).

The fact that more cops will get fired for whistleblowing in the future reinforces the saying, because it makes it clear that the people that are good cops ARE FORCIBLY REMOVED FROM POLICING.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Felgraf: LL316: bughunter: This is why there are no good cops.

So you think he was the last good cop in the country? There will be no more instances of someone getting fired for whistleblowing?

No, they mean that when a cop acts as a good cop, other cops and the system ensure one of two things happens
1) They get corrupted enough to look the other way (and thus cease being good cops)
2) They get fired/Serpico'd/Schoolcraft'd  (and thus are still good, but are no longer allowed to be cops).

The fact that more cops will get fired for whistleblowing in the future reinforces the saying, because it makes it clear that the people that are good cops ARE FORCIBLY REMOVED FROM POLICING.


The Mafia swore protection to Serpico because the Mafia has a better whistleblowing culture than the NYPD.
 
shamen123
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This is corruption at its finest. The procedures and processes of cop whistleblowing at the NC SBI are designed to reveal who the 'rats' are in the police departments. Heres the TL/DR:

-The officer (Thompson) calls the SBI (Ammons) to make a whistleblower complaint against his supervisor who committed a felony
-The SBI (Ammons) mails the whistleblowers complaint, full name and details to the DA (Miller)
- the DA (Miller) just goes the the Thompsons boss and passes on the details under the guise of 'wanting camera recordings'

Whistleblowing is supposed to be protected. There is no reason that SBI should have mailed the officers details to anyone, nor that the DA should have revealed them to the PD

Thompson after being fired for it: "he would get away with it and the only time bad people get away with bad things is when good people decide to stand by and do nothing .... If this is the last thing I ever do in law enforcement, I'm OK with that."

JFC, this are the kind of person you want running the show, not being kicked out.

Stay Classy NC
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's striking (pun intended) that the situation basically started with this guy straight-up beating the suspect's ass. He had no problem with use of force when he thought it legitimate. His entire Police Sin is that he takes his obligations seriously enough to not be okay with injuring a handcuffed suspect or with a cover-up. Non-dereliction of duty is apparently a firing offense.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.