 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 2 St. Louis)   Water park closes due to flooding   (fox2now.com) divider line
13
    More: Ironic, Missouri, outdoor water park, St. Louis County, Missouri, indoor pool, Luau Party, Maryland Heights, St. Louis, Missouri, dog swim  
•       •       •

610 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Aug 2022 at 8:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Finally
The damn near perfect use of the irony tag
 
IRS.Agent.009
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A fire?
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't care what any of you say, Alanis Morissette is a national treasure!

/a Canadian national treasure, but a national treasure nonetheless
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
zez
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I was wondering why the parking lot was full of construction trailers, unless that's for something else.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Thread badge is ready.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
California has a whole desert closed due to flooding:
https://abcnews.go.com/US/wireStory/death-valley-route-buried-floods-closed-week-88118818
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Omnivorous: California has a whole desert closed due to flooding:
https://abcnews.go.com/US/wireStory/death-valley-route-buried-floods-closed-week-88118818


Is it irony or just Alanis?
 
electricjebus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That was a crazy rain.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Waterpark disaster trifecta in play.
Perhaps we can get an Action Park retro story?
Class Action Park | Official Trailer | HBO Max
Youtube mqg48h_uKYM
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
FAMILY GUY - LAZY RIVER FAT GUY
Youtube kNpOni_RnRs
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.