(The Drive)   Raleigh Approach: "We've still got you on track, but did you need something else?" Pilot: "No, the dude literally jumped out the back of the plane without a parachute." *Seven seconds of total silence*   (thedrive.com) divider line
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WWLJD?
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Amateur."
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The bags all come out of the carousel at the same time.  No need to get there first.
 
phishrace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I want to bag on the air traffic controller. Was safely on the ground, supposedly helping the pilot. But I'm guessing they don't teach the co-pilot jumped off the plane scenario in air traffic controller school. They do now. Farked up situation all the way around.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This just gets weirder every time they dig up some new information.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Okay, I think I figured it out.  The copilot died, as many unfortunate pilots have done, from Vertigo.

I did a little research on the fellow who jumped out.  Turns out, he had an unusual hobby.  Every day, he would spend hours at an art gallery staring at this painting of a distant relative.

kenyonreview.orgView Full Size


The kicker, however, is when you consider what the other pilot looked like.

aveleyman.comView Full Size


/still baffles me why he didn't go for Midge
 
