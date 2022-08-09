 Skip to content
(Radio Free Europe)   Headline: "German-built howitzers pound Russians in Ukraine". Chuck Tingle unavailable for comment   (rferl.org) divider line
Chabash
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hot.
 
Aviron [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Nice.  Made me laugh subby.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"The German guns are shooting their explosive loads into the face of Russian opposition."
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The Ukraine is just behind the Belarus and next to the Asov.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Giggity.
 
EnderWiggnz [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What's their Fark handle?
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Impressive....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Ukrainians pounding Russians trumps nuclear holocaust.
 
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
After pounding the Russians you need to pull up your Panzerhaubitze and skedaddle before someone decides to return the favor.
 
