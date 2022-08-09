 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   No one fights like Gascon, protects rights like Gascon, when there's murderers no one indicts like Gascon   (ktla.com) divider line
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure that recall effort would succeed rather quickly if he didn't prosecute this one to the fullest extent of the law.  Can't be soft on this one like he has been on so many others
 
oldtaku
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This is unusual for him, since he usually tries to get violent felons back out on the street as soon as possible.  But he's facing the strong possibility of a recall right now, so might have to pretend he actually cares about victims for once since this is high profile.
 
oldtaku
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Pardon me for posting twice, but if you're not familiar with Gascon he's one of the key people who helped turn the Bay Area into a literal shiathole, and then when he succeeded at that (so it was no longer a challenge) he carpetbagged down to LA to see if he could turn also turn that into a shiathole and he's been doing a really good job of that.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I think there was video of this crash. She was doing like 70mph or something like that. It was bonkers. So sad.
 
madpeanut
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Badafuco: I think there was video of this crash. She was doing like 70mph or something like that. It was bonkers. So sad.


90mph.

And he's only doing something on this because the threat of recall is real like the DA in San Francisco.

I think we need to retool the punishments but this guy isn't doing his job..
 
