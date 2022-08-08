 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Multiple fatality lightning strikes like the one that killed those D.C. tourists are very, very rare -- but then again, most lightning strikes don't happen in the immediate vicinity of Dark Brandon   (pokonews.com) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This article was written either by a bot, child, non-native speaker, or a combination of all three.  Enjoy accordingly.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Wait. You have an issue with quality prose like this?

Because the storm drew nearer, lightning struck the tree, killing three and calmly injuring six.

Man. High standards.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Look I'm just saying:

When a bolt hits a tree, the electrical cost tends to unleash itself outward in what is named the bottom present.

Last time I was standing that close to a lightning strike I left a "bottom present" alright.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the weirder things that happened in the late 70s in my community was that a bolt of lightning killed two kids playing soccer at the local elementary school. It was a pretty clear day. The kids were out a recess and BAM.

What is weird about it is that it happened. And that was that. The ambulances came and left. No trauma counseling. No school cancellation. No vigils or sermons or ceremony. Everyone went to school the next day.

It was the era of kids on milk cartons. There were these random events and they just happened. I find things to be very different now.
 
Johnny_Canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Where was it Jan 6?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Now look what he's done!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You don't know the power of the ice cream side.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

When the bolt hits your brown eye
Like the big hairy top guy
It's a Morrie...
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Calm injury.  It's not as bad as excited injury.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Most folk'll never lose a toe but then again some folk'll.
 
Amoment
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
When I was a kid we outran lightening.
This all started with participation trophy's!
Run home.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Don't go to DC in the summer. The humidity is like breathing underwater.
 
Mock26
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Obscure?
 
