(CBS News)   She wasn't drunk, she's just a really really really really really really really really really really really really really bad driver   (cbsnews.com) divider line
31
•       •       •

31 Comments     (+0 »)
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fast, too
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We killed over 42,000 people with our automobiles last year. We keep making our automobiles safer to crash yet the death toll keeps going up. Our standards for deciding who is allowed to operate a motor vehicle are clearly a problem and law enforcement is a joke. People speed and run red lights with impunity until they pull something like this. I see it every single day.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is she going to get a bit part in the next Fast & Furious movie?
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
13 prior accidents.... let that sink in
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cwheelie: 13 prior accidents.... let that sink in


in a row?

/try not to get in any accidents on your way thru the parking lot.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She is a perfect person for extermination. I don't care about her mental health. She is a danger to everyone in existence and has negative value to humanity.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somehow that's even worse than if she was really, really, really drunk.

TwowheelinTim: We killed over 42,000 people with our automobiles last year. We keep making our automobiles safer to crash yet the death toll keeps going up. Our standards for deciding who is allowed to operate a motor vehicle are clearly a problem and law enforcement is a joke. People speed and run red lights with impunity until they pull something like this. I see it every single day.


We're losing it.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Victims of tragic Windsor Hills crash remembered by family, loved ones
Youtube jSLhOJVoNzw


90mph through an intersection. Sheesh.
 
alienated
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I always hated that intersection. So many idiots think a red light is a suggestion. Especially that one. At least no kids were walking to school.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: We killed over 42,000 people with our automobiles last year. We keep making our automobiles safer to crash yet the death toll keeps going up. Our standards for deciding who is allowed to operate a motor vehicle are clearly a problem and law enforcement is a joke. People speed and run red lights with impunity until they pull something like this. I see it every single day.


These automatic cars these days kill people. They should be banned, even though the Constitution gives you the right to drive.

/seriously, I suspect that the car malfunctioned. I have seen these electronic accelerators stick, going back to the 1980s when the car manuafacturers started to use them. Before that, if your accelerator broke, it was a mechanical linkage and the car wouldn't go any more.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/jSLhOJVoNzw?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=40&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]
90mph through an intersection. Sheesh.


What the fark.  She ran a busy red light without even slowing down.
Good thing she had a Mercedes so she didn't get killed.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: They should be banned, even though the Constitution gives you the right to drive.


I really hope this is sarcasm but I can't tell for sure. If it's not, you should go and read the document you've cited.

/welcome to Fark
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

cwheelie: 13 prior accidents.... let that sink in


I nearly t-boned a woman while distracted by my GPS probably close 15 years ago now. I actually looked at her face and she saw me as I accidentally blew the red light. Seconds earlier and it would have been worse. I ended up hitting the bumper of some guy and damaging my small car where he barely had a dent. That whole millisecond is seared in my head. It made me far more aware of everything while driving. How someone could have 13 crashes and not think about things is beyond me.
 
Birnone
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The cynical part of me says she'll get no prison time, and it might be due to the police or prosecutors accidentally the evidence.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: WastrelWay: They should be banned, even though the Constitution gives you the right to drive.

I really hope this is sarcasm but I can't tell for sure. If it's not, you should go and read the document you've cited.

/welcome to Fark


Welcome to you, too. I wish you had read the rest, the part that began, "seriously..."
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: cwheelie: 13 prior accidents.... let that sink in

I nearly t-boned a woman while distracted by my GPS probably close 15 years ago now. I actually looked at her face and she saw me as I accidentally blew the red light. Seconds earlier and it would have been worse. I ended up hitting the bumper of some guy and damaging my small car where he barely had a dent. That whole millisecond is seared in my head. It made me far more aware of everything while driving. How someone could have 13 crashes and not think about things is beyond me.


Would you read a paper map while you're driving? If the answer is no, then you should not be reading an electronic one either. If the answer is yes, then you should not be allowed to operate a motor vehicle. This is exactly what causes many collisions. And let's stop calling negligent operation "accidental". It's done with intent.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: We killed over 42,000 people with our automobiles last year. We keep making our automobiles safer to crash yet the death toll keeps going up. Our standards for deciding who is allowed to operate a motor vehicle are clearly a problem and law enforcement is a joke. People speed and run red lights with impunity until they pull something like this. I see it every single day.


You're not wrong. But corporations *do* in fact make money off of insurance premiums. Crashes may eat into profits, but they don't eliminate them.

If we have a stricter rules to keep drivers off the road, then those drivers take with them money spent on insurance premiums, new & used car sales, service parts, toll fees, fuel purchases, etc. And we're still not accounting for all of the associated taxes collected along the way.

Do you really want to take down multiple billion-dollar industries simultaneously just to save some lives? Won't anyone here think if the shareholders?!
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: TwowheelinTim: WastrelWay: They should be banned, even though the Constitution gives you the right to drive.

I really hope this is sarcasm but I can't tell for sure. If it's not, you should go and read the document you've cited.

/welcome to Fark

Welcome to you, too. I wish you had read the rest, the part that began, "seriously..."


I did and it did nothing to mitigate the leading statement in your post. You took the opportunity to blame the vehicle, which is possible but exceedingly rare. The driver of the vehicle that ran through the light was traveling close to 100 miles per hour. It wasn't very likely the car. At all.
 
moike
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
13 prior crashes, and the 14th wipes out most of a family and two other people.

Yet FARKers twist their panties up when I suggest that maybe it's a good idea to let the silicon drive.  It doesn't have to be perfect, just better than the meat.  And the meat sets a really, really low bar to step over.

13 crashes, and not one flag went up.  How the fark did she even have insurance?
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

moike: 13 prior crashes, and the 14th wipes out most of a family and two other people.

Yet FARKers twist their panties up when I suggest that maybe it's a good idea to let the silicon drive.  It doesn't have to be perfect, just better than the meat.  And the meat sets a really, really low bar to step over.

13 crashes, and not one flag went up.  How the fark did she even have insurance?


Maybe she was a rich self-entitled asshole? Money can buy you a lot of privilege if you have enough of it.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: [YouTube video: Victims of tragic Windsor Hills crash remembered by family, loved ones]

90mph through an intersection. Sheesh.


From the direction she was coming, it was all downhill, on a wide road that's pretty much an expressway, with over half a mile since the previous traffic light.

Roads like this seriously need to be redesigned to prevent the possibility of such horrendous crashes. Yeah, there will always be negligent drivers, but we can at least limit the damage they can do.
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
WTF was she doing in her car, because it certainly was not driving?

No attempt at all to slow down.  The loss of a whole family is tragic :(
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Here's how bad this was.

George Gascón, the DA of Los Angeles County, is one of those liberals who actually is what the right wing accuses lefties of, in regard to crime.  He isn't just one of those people who wants to improve prisons, find altenatives to prisons for certain criminals, and remove the inequities fromthe system.  He actually is soft on crime.  He really does want to release criminals for dubious reasons.  Many of his policies do mostly benefit truly despicable people.  Many people in his own party are trying to recall him.

But even he's basically saying to throw this woman in the pit.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
You are hereby and thusly renamed...

LADY TOONCES
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"No evidence of drugs or alcohol...but hasn't been ruled out" what the hell does that mean?  Would assume they got breath blood and urine
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: WastrelWay: TwowheelinTim: WastrelWay: They should be banned, even though the Constitution gives you the right to drive.

I really hope this is sarcasm but I can't tell for sure. If it's not, you should go and read the document you've cited.

/welcome to Fark

Welcome to you, too. I wish you had read the rest, the part that began, "seriously..."

I did and it did nothing to mitigate the leading statement in your post. You took the opportunity to blame the vehicle, which is possible but exceedingly rare. The driver of the vehicle that ran through the light was traveling close to 100 miles per hour. It wasn't very likely the car. At all.


Ok, thanks. I assure you that I have personally seen cars accelerate by themselves. But... given this woman's history of accidents, it seems that maybe we should ban female drivers, even though their right to drive is protected by the Constitution... :-)
 
Mock26
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Holy F*ck. I really wish I had not watched that. It was quite disturbing.
 
dp3 [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: cwheelie: 13 prior accidents.... let that sink in

I nearly t-boned a woman while distracted by my GPS probably close 15 years ago now. I actually looked at her face and she saw me as I accidentally blew the red light. Seconds earlier and it would have been worse. I ended up hitting the bumper of some guy and damaging my small car where he barely had a dent. That whole millisecond is seared in my head. It made me far more aware of everything while driving. How someone could have 13 crashes and not think about things is beyond me.


I know a guy that got a DUI and had to take classes. It wasn't until they mentioned in the class that their self-destructive behavior could irreversibly alter people's lives that something clicked.

...someone had to spell it out, because otherwise they were just stuck into the mentality that they're only taking their own lives into their hands. And even this guy will say that he had never thought about it that way. (Don't know how, but he mustn't be the only one.)

/ncsb
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Langdon_777: WTF was she doing in her car, because it certainly was not driving?

No attempt at all to slow down.  The loss of a whole family is tragic :(


I saw a story suggesting it was an attempted suicide over her boyfriend dumping her, but I can't locate at the moment.  None of the mainstream news sources mention it so perhaps it was nothing.
 
acouvis
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: We killed over 42,000 people with our automobiles last year. We keep making our automobiles safer to crash yet the death toll keeps going up. Our standards for deciding who is allowed to operate a motor vehicle are clearly a problem and law enforcement is a joke. People speed and run red lights with impunity until they pull something like this. I see it every single day.


We also have extremely lax standards when it comes to vehicle inspections and road readiness and maintenance.

Potholes on the street? Too bad.  Vehicle have tires that have no tread? Oh well.  Summer tires in winter? Oh well.  Break pads? Until they're metal on metal put it off...

Basic preventive maintenance is a joke in the US.
 
