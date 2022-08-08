 Skip to content
(Fark)   Everything's perfectly all right now. We're fine. We're all fine here now, thank you. How are you? How's the garden going? Tell us in your Weekly Fark Gardening Thread for Tuesday August 9, 2022   (fark.com) divider line
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
I picked about half of my beans realized I missed the window and damn near all of them were too big to be worthwhile because I was sick with COVID and yoinked the whole 8x8 section and shredded the plants and tossed it in the compost.

I'll get some winter and fall crops in there. Mostly beets really
 
CatRevenge [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

None were good for seed saving?

My plants are still mostly in the summer slow.  Although my green peppers and eggplants seem to be gearing up again.  Black-eyed pea experiment was ok, I'll probably try again next year.  The spouse's two cannabis plants have taken over a good portion of the garden plot.   Now we know better what to expect next year.   Ooopsie.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
TIL that San Marzano tomatoes go from green to ripe in 36 hours.  Had 2 of them on a margherita pizza today.

I think this weekend coming up is going to be a massive exercise in canning.  I'll have eggplant, tomato, squash, and green peppers for making ratatouille (will get red peppers and onions from farmers market). I think I'll also try to make a big pot of pizza sauce with the San Marzanos and can it.

Green beans are still cranking.

I need to start sowing fall greens soon - lettuce, maybe bok choy again.

We've gotten torrential rain over the last 4-5 days, so the rain barrel is full and the drip irrigation system is quiet.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

I want something in their place. I could have probably left a row though, but I was frustrated and yeeted the lot.
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Tomatoes and peppers are here.  Okra is starting to appear.  Tomatillos are a bit slow though.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
it's been hot (for us, blah blah, yeah yeah), and completely dry.

Fark user imageView Full Size

(saturday)

lawn's almost all brown- I'm just not looking at it.

oleander is starting to go over, it's been so beautiful though.  loads of people have remarked on it, and my neighbour asked tentatively if she could have a cutting bless her.
Fark user imageView Full Size

(few weeks ago)

I've decided I want everything to be beautiful and remarked upon though, and I've realised that means I need to pay a lot more attention to what likes full sun/dappled shade, when exactly to prune, etc.

in part cos I just bought a bunch of stuff to arrive in a cpl of months, and I want it to look like it does on the website!

Fark user imageView Full Size


cos I haven't been paying enough attention, meaning I'm also in a bit of a dead zone for flowers at the moment, waiting for the other gladioli to come out.
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
the cucumbers have finally given up for the year. made 10 jars of refrigerator pickles. and I don't want to say my pickles are good, but one guy I worked with at my last job has been texting me and stalking me on Facebook trying to see if I have any spare jars. when I worked there - there were 4 other guys in our department. so last year I brought in 5 jars of pickles, thinking that everyone could take one home and there would be a jar to snack on. I came in the next day and this guy ate all five jars (me: "Michael - you ate five jars of pickles in one night?" him: "But I couldn't help myself. they were so good!"). anyway - they're good pickles, but this is getting a bit weird.

also I think that next year I'm going to have to get my plants from a different nursery. as everything is ripening - it seems like nothing I planted is the right stuff. I have large full size yellow tomatoes growing when they were supposed to be cherries, and I planted only hot cherry and jalapeno peppers, yet most of them turned out to be long hot peppers. out of 12 plants or so, only two are jalapeno and two are hot cherries. going to suck when I go to make jalapeno poppers or prosciutto and provolone stuffed pickled hot cherry peppers in a week or two.

anyway - now I have a ton of long hots growing and - despite using a few in my pickles to give them a little extra zip - have to figure out what to do with them. only thing I can think of is some fermented hot sauce. never made it before, so does anyone have a good recipe or tips?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Eating lots of different kinds of peppers.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
recklesseyes.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Lee451 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The passiflora isgrowing oh so slowly and I have only 2 fruits. I am not sure what the problem is. I fertilized back in March. Some flowers lack pigment (see below).

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
I have a lot of personal problems and have not béen into horticulture the way I should be.
 
jimjays
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I've told this before but was just swapping memories with my sister yesterday that I was reminded.

I had a pot plant in the front window as a teenager. I loved it for the usual teen reasons, Mother thought it was a beautiful plant. As a Girl Scout official, Mother often had girls, leaders and sometimes their husbands coming through the house. There was a visit by a leader and her husband, a cop recognized by absolutely everyone.  The women are talking while he stands at the front door next to the plant. He looks at the plant, looks at me, looks back at the plant, back at me grinning from ear to ear. He never said a word.

(It was also always jarring when that cop would come to the house on other GS errands. I, not knowing he was coming, would answer the door, see the uniform filling the doorway, squad car behind him-- the last week of my life flash before my eyes in a half-second wondering just which incident brought a cop to the house...)
 
August11
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Huge accordion tomato. Saved the seeds from this one. Made a delicious salsa with it.

But overall this week the garden got away from me. Other things got in the way and now it is quite the disaster.
 
Smurfnazi420
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I don't have a "garden", but I have several indoor houseplants.
Here is my starter shelves.
:-)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
UK thru the hot dry summer.
Did well with french green beans, onions, 2nd earlies potatoes, peppers, strawberries, apples, blackberries, cabbage, kale, peas and courgettes. This success is down to better feeding (manure, pellet and liquid feed) and more water this year. Broccoli and sprouts still growing and ready in the coming months.
Did badly on tomatoes (hot greenhouse killed them), cauliflower (not enough water), raspberries and gooseberries (birds ate them). Next year plan to add shade screening to the greenhouse and build a netted fruit frame to keep the birds off.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
onions are delicious!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
FREAKING RACOONS

I have a couple of container tomatoes on my second story deck. I've blocked both stairways the best I could but these farkers can climb. I have seen one climb the bare corner of the house with sheer grip strength and audacity.

Now it/they raid my plants pretty much every night.

Last night I put out a hav-a-hart trap with tuna. I found it snapped shut and empty in the morning.

I am really starting to hate these buggers.

Ideas? Suggestions?
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well,  I yanked out the sad failed cucumbers in my raised bed that I posted about a couple weeks ago.

In their place a tossed some green onion and carrot seeds as an experiment.  I'm more consistent with watering and the peppers are producing.

Having an issue with blossom end rot on my beefsteak tomatoes.  They are in a big pot,  so I added some Osmocote feeding pellets and hope to rectify that nutrient problem.

At least all the container flowers are looking lovely.  I even managed to revive the poor million bells hanging plant that crashed to the ground,  pot smashed and it dried TOTALLY out.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Give them some chopped green onions and celery and bread so they can have a tuna salad sandwich with fresh tomato slices?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.