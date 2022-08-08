 Skip to content
FBI raids Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wowza
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He will release the details when they are done auditing his zoning request.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a lovely late birthday present.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're not the president anymore, asshole!
 
Circle Girl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope the FBI brought some plumbers.  💩
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://twitter.com/kyledcheney/status/1556776254040412161

"They even broke into my safe," Trump says. An extraordinary development, though still awaiting details on what probe this relates to.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mr. Speaking in the Third Person must have missed Manafort's Russia confession:


Fark user imageView Full Size
...
 
Tarothin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, I really wonder what was on Alex Jone's phone.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
classicfilmfreak.comView Full Size


OHHHH BABY!
 
cbuhler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I bet there's ketchup splattered all over the place now.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm fing God!!
What a birthday!!!!
😁😁😂😂
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If you had 6h in the pool for how long it would take Alex jone's text to lead to a raid on Mar a largo claim your prize.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's Mueller Time! Trump Administration Season Ending
Youtube d7Uy0Uznw4E


Oh Please! Oh Please! Oh Please!
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
BINGO!  And I filled the entire card
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"What is the difference between this and Watergate...here, Democrats broke into the home of the 45th President of the United States."

I don't even know where to start. I cannot stop giggling. Also, someone please teach him the rules for capital letters.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
He raises some interesting legal questions* in his statement that call for deep, substantive analysis. May I offer this insight:
media1.giphy.comView Full Size


* No he doesn't.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
On a Monday.. Wow. This week is going to be foinf
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
When did "Radical Left Democrats" become a proper noun?
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Seems like all fat orange bastards really hate Mondays,
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: When did "Radical Left Democrats" become a proper noun?


We just need to convince Trump it's a pronoun so he'll using it.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"One, two, three, four, I declare anti-seditionist war"
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
MichaelCeraIt'sReallyHappening.gif
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Demetrius: [c.tenor.com image 220x142] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So far the single source is a pathological liar who craves attention and has a history of playing the media to his advantage.

So maybe it's true, but let's hang back for independent confirmation.

i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

make me some tea: So far the single source is a pathological liar who craves attention and has a history of playing the media to his advantage.

So maybe it's true, but let's hang back for independent confirmation.

[i0.wp.com image 500x286]


CNN has confirmed it.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Oooh, I felt a tingle
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

JulieAzel626: make me some tea: So far the single source is a pathological liar who craves attention and has a history of playing the media to his advantage.

So maybe it's true, but let's hang back for independent confirmation.

[i0.wp.com image 500x286]

CNN has confirmed it.


A source other than Trump?
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Jokes on you: I'm not wearing pants.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'll believe that t when the FBI confirms it.

Can't trust the word of that orange bag of monkey poo
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I mean, whoa if true.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Squik2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

JulieAzel626: https://twitter.com/kyledcheney/status/1556776254040412161

"They even broke into my safe," Trump says. An extraordinary development, though still awaiting details on what probe this relates to.


That locksmith just had the best day ever
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This will soon morph into a "Sir" story when he's at a rally:

Fark user image
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm trying not to get my hopes up but I thanked I just slide off my chair...
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"My beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents," he said in a statement.

I now doubt the existence of FBI Agents.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: I'm trying not to get my hopes up but I thanked I just slide off my chair...


Think not thanked. But I am thankful to slide off the chair.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I completely understand wanting further confirmation about this reported raid given the source, but what exactly would Trump get out of this by creating a lie that his home has raided by the FBI?
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Me rn

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
