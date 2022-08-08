 Skip to content
(Daily Boulder)   U.S. Navy recovers F/A-18 fighter jet that fell into the Mediterranean during heavy weather   (dailyboulder.com) divider line
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just a little slimy, it's still good, it's still good.
 
Highly evolved sloth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No joke; can they restore it?  Get it flight worthy again?  All the electronics have to be replaced, right?  So do they strip it back to the frame and rebuild from there?

This would make a great time-lapse YouTube video.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your tax dollars, ladies and gentlemen.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Highly evolved sloth: No joke; can they restore it?  Get it flight worthy again?  All the electronics have to be replaced, right?  So do they strip it back to the frame and rebuild from there?

This would make a great time-lapse YouTube video.


More likely scrap what can't be replaced and boneyard the salvage for parts.
 
spiralscratch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Highly evolved sloth: No joke; can they restore it?  Get it flight worthy again?  All the electronics have to be replaced, right?  So do they strip it back to the frame and rebuild from there?

This would make a great time-lapse YouTube video.


It's been sitting in salt water and seabed silt for the last month. I can't imagine any of it is salvageable.

Only reason I can see to recover it is so an adversary can't.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That seems like a lot of effort in order to sell its catalytic converter to some shady scrap dealer.
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: An F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jet that was blown off the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman into the Mediterranean Sea during bad weather last month, has been successfully recovered, the U.S. Navy announced Monday.

The more than 32,000-pound aircraft, which costs roughly $50 million, "was recovered from a depth of approximately 9,500 feet" by a team of U.S. 6th Fleet, Task Force 68, Naval Strike Wing Atlantic, and Naval Sea Systems Command," according to the Navy.

When did the future become a cartoon show?
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Highly evolved sloth: No joke; can they restore it?  Get it flight worthy again?  All the electronics have to be replaced, right?  So do they strip it back to the frame and rebuild from there?

This would make a great time-lapse YouTube video.


The plane itself is not important. It's more about not letting the electronics or engine tech fall into the hands of other countries. Other countries might have similar or better capabilities, but not having access to US hardware denies them ability to understand the exact limitations of the hardware and different ways on how to execute similar capabilities.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Sponge Bob Square Plane?
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well that's better than the time we tried to get a Russian sub and it split in half with live nukes on it
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: Your tax dollars, ladies and gentlemen.


Sort of.  It's not costing us any extra, but it will cost several somebody elses whose budgets got reduced
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: Your tax dollars, ladies and gentlemen.


I'm guessing the object is to keep some other non friendly military from recovering it.
It's not going to fly again, but I'm sure there is some tech we'd like to keep secret.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
We're never getting the deposit back.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Yet another good train to get the car fax when you buy used jets
 
Theeng
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Heliodorus: Highly evolved sloth: No joke; can they restore it?  Get it flight worthy again?  All the electronics have to be replaced, right?  So do they strip it back to the frame and rebuild from there?

This would make a great time-lapse YouTube video.

The plane itself is not important. It's more about not letting the electronics or engine tech fall into the hands of other countries. Other countries might have similar or better capabilities, but not having access to US hardware denies them ability to understand the exact limitations of the hardware and different ways on how to execute similar capabilities.


Electronics for sure, getting a hold of the avionics, targeting, and IFF would be a coup for adversaries.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Should've played more NES Top Gun.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Heliodorus: Highly evolved sloth: No joke; can they restore it?  Get it flight worthy again?  All the electronics have to be replaced, right?  So do they strip it back to the frame and rebuild from there?

This would make a great time-lapse YouTube video.

The plane itself is not important. It's more about not letting the electronics or engine tech fall into the hands of other countries. Other countries might have similar or better capabilities, but not having access to US hardware denies them ability to understand the exact limitations of the hardware and different ways on how to execute similar capabilities.


Also, littering is bad.
 
