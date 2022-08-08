 Skip to content
(Gothamist)   Curbside composting? AAAAAAAHHHHHhhhhh, no, no, no, no NO. Why me? Why meeeeeeeee??? Curbside composting makes my life not worth living, and now, now I SHALL DIE   (gothamist.com) divider line
    New York City, Recycling, pilot program, Natural Resources Defense Council, Mayor Eric Adams  
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This guy approves.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We had a dropoff point in the neighborhood that went away at the end of July.  Decided to pay for the service as we generate a 10gal bucket of food scraps just about every week with a family of 5.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This will ferment dissension.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The rats must be ecstatic. Filthy city. Can't work out dumpsters because of unions.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Queens sux. Not as bad as Staten Island. But still
 
sennoma [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Our municipality in California just implemented mandatory food scrap recycling in the dumbest way possible... we have to buy clear plastic bags (since CA has banned plastic grocery store bags) and place food scraps, in the bag, in the green (yard waste) pick up bins.  Of course, they've given little guidance on what can/should go in the plastic bags, versus in "regular" yard waste, or the garbage... so it seems most of my neighborhood is just ignoring it, because we can't get clear guidance on what we're "supposed" to do.  It really seems like the whole thing was set up to fail.

It seems NYC's approach is more more... rational... since they've tried before and failed a few times it seems.  I wish our municipality would listen to them and not be so... dumb.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I set up a huge pile in the side yard. Took a few months to get it cooking but it'll break down grass clippings in no time flat now. Covered so no raccoons yet, but we keep it veg only.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
We have a 95-gallon "Mixed Organics" bin that gets filled almost every week. Mostly leaves, weeds, sticks, branches, more leaves, pine needles, pine cones, garden waste, fruit and veggies with blossom end rot (still working on the soil). Three weeks ago, I had a couple decades of sludge pressure washed off of the overly large driveway. I don't think it had been cleaned since it was built in 1979. That was one heavy load.

Before I moved here, I did not know oak trees drop junk year round. In the Fall, I blow the leaves into the driveway and mulch them with a little electric mower. Six weeks of full bins.
 
KCinPA
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So is this really an effort to clean up all the shiat that's on the streets of NYC? Or Seattle or Portland or San Francisco or Los Angeles ?
 
