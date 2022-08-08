 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Inferno: Another massive explosion at Cuban oil facility   (twitter.com) divider line
13
    More: Followup, shot  
•       •       •

377 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Aug 2022 at 11:46 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not subby, but what is happening in Cuba is a huge deal and might tip to a Sri Lanka or Lebanon situation.

There might be political reasons for people to look the other way, but first of all, Cuba is more or less economically isolated. It produces some of its own oil, but very little. It got oil and refined products from the USSR. That failed. Then from Venezuela. That failed. Now it has payments problems, energy problems, grid problems. It is not a good situation.

It is about 12 million people, and they apparently have blackouts half the day or more lately.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"My thoughts and prayers are with the Cuban government this evening."

--Fark brogressives
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I notice that Hillary Clinton is being particularly quiet about this. Kind of makes you wonder.
 
dp3 [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"New explosion at the supertanker port at Matanzas, Cuba #Cuba"

Ummm....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Are the cigars sandwiches ok?
 
darkraven56
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Burn baby burn. Cuban inferno. Burn baby burn.
 
12349876
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dp3: "New explosion at the supertanker port at Matanzas, Cuba #Cuba"

Ummm....

[Fark user image 425x630]

The name Matanzas means "massacre" and refers to a putative slaughter in 1510 at the port of the same name, in which 30 Spanish soldiers tried to cross one of the rivers to attack an aboriginal camp on the far shore. The Spanish soldiers had no boats, so they enlisted the help of native fishermen. However, once they reached the middle of the river, the fishermen flipped the boats, and due to the Spanish soldiers' heavy metal armor, most of them drowned.[6] Only two women-one said to be the beautiful María de Estrada-survived, the result of being taken by a Cacique. De Estrada is said to have later escaped the "power of the Cacique" and married Pedro Sánchez Farfán in the city of Trinidad. According to municipal historian Arnaldo Jimenez de la Cal, "t was the first act of rebellion of natives in Cuba."
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
And this will cause fuel priced in the US to surge because FU, that's why.
 
Strongbeerrules
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Operartion Mongoose, second phase.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
As long as they don't build nuclear power plants to compensate - the last thing we need is a Cuban fissile crisis!

/apologies to Ambassador Booze
 
zerkalo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: Not subby, but what is happening in Cuba is a huge deal and might tip to a Sri Lanka or Lebanon situation.

There might be political reasons for people to look the other way, but first of all, Cuba is more or less economically isolated. It produces some of its own oil, but very little. It got oil and refined products from the USSR. That failed. Then from Venezuela. That failed. Now it has payments problems, energy problems, grid problems. It is not a good situation.

It is about 12 million people, and they apparently have blackouts half the day or more lately.


I was kind of wondering if it may be Russian oil, hasn't been paid for yet and Operation Exploding Cigar was successful.

/ I've said too much.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.