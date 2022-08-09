 Skip to content
(The Smoking Gun)   In case you haven't heard, meth is legal now. Florida cops apparently haven't heard   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Crime, Enzo Zabala-Cardozo, Criminal law, Misdemeanor, Crimes, Zabala-Cardozo, Felony, meth possession  
217 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Aug 2022 at 1:41 AM (21 minutes ago)



8 Comments
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh, no it isn't. It is quite bad.
 
Valter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Meth is in fact not legal anywhere and doing it in front of cops might incriminate you.
 
Mock26
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
How to start an online argument, version 2,371,404: Marijuana is just as addictive as meth.

:-D
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I could see how the culture in Florida might give someone that impression.
 
falkone32
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Can't blame a guy for trying.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Meth is so legal he was lighting up in an alley.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mock26: How to start an online argument, version 2,371,404: Marijuana is just as addictive as meth.

:-D


Three Beckys as addictive, that's for damn sure.
 
jtown
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Seems like the bond should have been $5150.
 
