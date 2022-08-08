 Skip to content
(wtnh.com)   Contrary to popular belief, the Ancient Order of Weeders is not a group of bagpipe-playing marijuana aficionados   (wtnh.com) divider line
7 Comments     (+0 »)
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So pretty much an archaic proto-HOA.
 
Heraclitus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bagpipe Bong?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark you property vain assholes. Plant wildflowers and visit a botanical garden/conservatory/arboretum/forest.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
We have a guy who walks around the neighborhood picking up trash. I wish there were more people like him around here.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Anyone else read this as "The Ancient Order of Weezer?"
 
ekatarina3
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Golly Gee Willikers, I thought I was merely deadheading flowers and pulling crabgrass.  Nobody told me about any ancient order or anything.  Now I'm probably going to get a past due notice and a list of rules that I have violated.
 
