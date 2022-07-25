 Skip to content
(WGBH Boston)   Add "beachside homeowners in Massachusetts" to the growing list of worthless asshats infesting this country   (wgbh.org)
20
    More: Stupid, Beach, Property, Coast, public beaches, Parking space, Shore, recent years, Parking  
•       •       •

20 Comments
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Add? Hell, they were at the top of the list before the 14th state was added!
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I rarely side with rich people except when it comes to beach traffic.  If I ever get rich, I'm buying a beach and releasing the hounds.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I like California's solution of simply disallowing the restriction of beach access.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sounds like they're mostly infesting Massachusetts.

Which is fine with me.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Here is the thing- if you don't regulate parking in your town you don't get to park in your town.  Set aside spaces for the locals... well, that's fewer spaces for visitors- don't set aside spaces, locals can't park.

The real solution is a mix of mass transit and looking at building walkable neighborhoods.
 
PunGent
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Be advised tfa mis-states Commonwealth property law.
 
handsome boy model
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I like California's solution of simply disallowing the restriction of beach access.



Tell us you are not wealthy without telling us you are not wealthy.
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: Here is the thing- if you don't regulate parking in your town you don't get to park in your town.  Set aside spaces for the locals... well, that's fewer spaces for visitors- don't set aside spaces, locals can't park.

The real solution is a mix of mass transit and looking at building walkable neighborhoods.


All parking is metered but locals get a free pass they can put on their car (and said pass must be registered to said car so that they can't just loan it to visitors). Seems like the easiest solution.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This country needs right to roam statutes.
 
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Ok, call the police"

On the other hand the dude that was pushing around the 80 year old woman needs to be dragged across some barnacles.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Y'know the thing about a rich Cape Cod fark, they've got... lifeless eyes, black eyes, like a Wall Street fund manager's eyes. When they comes at ya in their glossy black SUV, doesn't seem to be livin'... until they stop short. And those black eyes roll over white, and then... oh, then you hear that terrible high-pitch complainin', the narrow street turns hostile, and spite of all the poundin' and the hollerin', they all come in and they... tell you to go the fark back to Boston."

p2d7x8x2.stackpathcdn.comView Full Size
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: Here is the thing- if you don't regulate parking in your town you don't get to park in your town.  Set aside spaces for the locals... well, that's fewer spaces for visitors- don't set aside spaces, locals can't park.

The real solution is a mix of mass transit and looking at building walkable neighborhoods.


I lived in a very liberal town for the bulk of my early adulthood.

The gestapo could have taken notes from our parking authority.
 
Birnone
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I like California's solution of simply disallowing the restriction of beach access.


I've seen what the public does here in California to areas where they have access. I'm not an elitist but I support blocking off beach access as a way to save at least some of the beaches. I side with the wealthy on this and I blame my fellow riffraff for forcing me into this position.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Lumber Jack Off: HoratioGates: Here is the thing- if you don't regulate parking in your town you don't get to park in your town.  Set aside spaces for the locals... well, that's fewer spaces for visitors- don't set aside spaces, locals can't park.

The real solution is a mix of mass transit and looking at building walkable neighborhoods.

All parking is metered but locals get a free pass they can put on their car (and said pass must be registered to said car so that they can't just loan it to visitors). Seems like the easiest solution.


Yeah, that's what Donald Shoup would probably say.  That at least fixes part of the problem, but it means visitors won't be able to park, and out of towners can't vote for mass transit and zoning changes- same reasons hotels have all sorts of taxes and fees- locals don't have to pay them.  Local businesses pay lots of taxes, and they need tourists, and residents don't pay as high taxes because the businesses help fund the government, but then the locals don't vote for mass transit.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: This country needs right to roam statutes.


Yes, and people need to not be assholes.  No one would care if people were generally respectful, but in general they aren't.

I don't have any ocean experience, but here in Illinois we have folks wanting to shut down river access through private property because of assholes who leave trash everywhere.  In my experience it is mostly the asshole fishermen (who leave worm cups, stray line, and bobbers/lures all over the place), tubers (who have a lot of unsecured stuff and generally just treat the river as a place to hoot, holler, and get drunk), and people with kids (balloons, random plastic shiat, and wrappers from individually wrapped snacks).

I think the best solution is just to make littering a capital offense.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Parking is a big problem, especially when it affects you. A bunch of duplexes were built across the street from my office......with one parking space each. So, the extra cars were parking in my parking lot and preventing patients from parking.  I gave them all a warning "you continue parking here and you will get towed".
Now they're getting towed. Park your extra cars somewhere else.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mentat: I rarely side with rich people except when it comes to beach traffic.  If I ever get rich, I'm buying a beach and releasing the hounds.


Literally?

You don't need anything that will scare people off.  just ones that will make the beach unappealing to them.

Right on that kid's sand castle:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Minelayers:
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


And a sign
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Don't worry. They'll be not so proud owners of underwater property in a scant few years.

How many glacial shelves are in imminent danger of collapse?

Pretty much time to doomsay.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: This country needs right to roam statutes.


If you want to.

Our you could roam around the world...
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I like California's solution of simply disallowing the restriction of beach access.


Yup.  I was so confused the one time I went to Martha's Vineyard.

The idea that someone could own the beach was totally alien to me.
 
