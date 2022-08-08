 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   FCANCER and FDMV too   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
22
    More: Interesting, First Amendment to the United States Constitution, case of a Delaware women, Kari Lynn Overington, Vanity plate, vanity license plate, Freedom of speech, Delaware DMV's decision, Vehicle registration plate  
•       •       •

1020 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Aug 2022 at 5:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I might side with Delaware on this one. The state is offering Vanity plates as a product to sell. They can set the rules for it.  If this was a bumper sticker, then it's a little more a free speech issue. Honestly, I think Vanity plates should maybe be banned outright. A few years from now Florida is going to be selling Don't Tread on Me Birth certificates.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't get mad at the DMV for following the law. We want our gov organizations to do that, don't we?

We shouldn't have unelected civil servants out there saying "Well I disagree with this law so I'm just going to do whatever I want."

If you don't like the law, change it. Don't yell at those who are doing their jobs.
 
El Mariaski
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate it when people say "fark cancer". Do we really need to give cancer a catch phrase?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Yet I wear my FC Barcelona shirt anywhere I want
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Cancer can be a horrible disease. I don;t know that anyone is really a fan. But I honestly give two shiats about whether or not someone can get their preferred vanity plate regarding cancer. I'm going to go out on a limb here and say that vanity plates are stupid in general and I wish they didn't exist.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size


Richard Assman found a workaround
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Pinnacle Point: I might side with Delaware on this one. The state is offering Vanity plates as a product to sell. They can set the rules for it.  If this was a bumper sticker, then it's a little more a free speech issue. Honestly, I think Vanity plates should maybe be banned outright. A few years from now Florida is going to be selling Don't Tread on Me Birth certificates.


Thoreny: Don't get mad at the DMV for following the law. We want our gov organizations to do that, don't we?

We shouldn't have unelected civil servants out there saying "Well I disagree with this law so I'm just going to do whatever I want."

If you don't like the law, change it. Don't yell at those who are doing their jobs.


Sounds like the ACLU needs to overturn the law if it wants to win.  Which should be a tough hill to climb unless the Delaware Constitution has some weird laws on what the state can and can't sell.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
FUCK CANCER, and fuck Delaware for saying she can't have that plate *AFTER* they initially approved it.
 
Zipf
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Abraham Ancer's nephew, Francis Cordova Ancer, or "FC" isn't happy about this.
 
Tentacle
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: [th.bing.com image 324x180]

Richard Assman found a workaround


You'd think a proctologist could afford to drive a better vehicle...
 
kb7rky
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

El Mariaski: I hate it when people say "fark cancer". Do we really need to give cancer a catch phrase?


Oh, get the fark off your high horse, asshole.
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Pinnacle Point: I might side with Delaware on this one. The state is offering Vanity plates as a product to sell. They can set the rules for it.  If this was a bumper sticker, then it's a little more a free speech issue. Honestly, I think Vanity plates should maybe be banned outright. A few years from now Florida is going to be selling Don't Tread on Me Birth certificates.


First off, I disagree with you about your first statement, because it's, ya know, the state. There were no cuss words printed on the plate (although that's another topic altogether). Shorthand for cuss words and sexual innuendos are used on broadcast TV shows all the time. Why would they not censor them, but do it on something stupid like a license plate? When the government is involved, it sure feels like a 1st amendment issue.

On you second point, I do agree. Quit giving out government issued vanity plates. Taxpayers would probably save some money not having some douche with a job that's sole purpose is to decide which plate request is offensive or not.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Dear Delaware,

Cancer is the 281,955th most common surname in the world.

F (Frank) Cancer
 
El_Dan
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Such virtue.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Don't get mad at the DMV for following the law. We want our gov organizations to do that, don't we?

We shouldn't have unelected civil servants out there saying "Well I disagree with this law so I'm just going to do whatever I want."

If you don't like the law, change it. Don't yell at those who are doing their jobs.


Yes, except they're not "simply following the law". Their rules allow them to choose which plates get approved and which do not. And there's no arguing with their arbitrary decisions.  The DMV is where those who cannot be school vice-principals find work.
 
Mimekiller
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ok just enforce a policy that allows crude sayings if it is in service to a good cause. That totally makes sense. This Karen cant bully the DMV!
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Saw the following vanity plate on a Range Rover SUV in Boston: GFYYFC

Someone beat the system.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I drove down the highway behind an asshole with a modified mini truck (monster tires) and a 6' "F--- Biden' flag flying from the back.    License plates, I'm not too concerned about.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Would it be nice if the DMV let this one slide?  Sure.

Is it a First Amendment issue?  No.  Last thing we need is states being forced to allow bigoted plates too.  Get a bumper sticker.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
For a brief moment there I thought this thread was going to have me debugging floating point math coded in assembly language. Give me a minute, this fetal position is actually kind of comfortable...
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What's so bad about Fight Cancer?
 
