(MSN)   Historian David McCullough is history   (msn.com) divider line
    More: Sad, MSN  
•       •       •

Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry to hear this.

I think "John Adams" was the best biography I ever read.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Rene ala Carte: Sorry to hear this.

I think "John Adams" was the best biography I ever read.


Pretty much everything the man wrote was probably the best you read about something. The Great Bridge is an absolutely outstanding book about the Brooklyn Bridge but it's also a great book about the engineering of suspension bridges in its own right.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hell of a good run. I think the last work of his I read was 1776.
 
humanshrapnel
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ah man, the voice behind Ken Burns The Brooklyn Bridge and The Civil War.

RIP
 
listerine69
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
RIP

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dietbubba [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My dear David is dead
Mary Chestnut
 
Warrior Kermit
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
is this 3 in one day
 
Shelbyraed
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Read "The Path Between the Seas" recently, about the Panama Canal, and have "The Greater Journey" in my bedside table "to read" pile. Not usually a nonfiction reader but have enjoyed his work.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Even though he thought he was too old to play a teenager, I thought he rocked in "Grease". And he was one of the early stars of MTV....

/wait, wha?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I prefer Doris Kearns Goodwin as a presidential historian, but I've loved McCullough's sweeping coverage of events. He's miles better than John Meacham. He'll be missed.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 minute ago  
David McCallum- The Edge
Youtube G9jHiifI74Q


RIP sample guy
 
