(Cosmopolitan)   Grief is the word   (cosmopolitan.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well, f*ck.
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even just messing around on stage...

Olivia Newton-John - Make A Move On Me (live)
Youtube DChvGmdkSFg
 
malle-herbert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Olivia Newton-Gone
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crap.

Also, high-five subby.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP Fig Newtons
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am now Koala Blue
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least it wasn't a heart attack.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a damn fine headline for a damn fine lady.

Fark user imageView Full Size
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

RIP NEUTRON BOMB
 
Saber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

REST IN PEACE
 
Barnacles! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
imagizer.imageshack.comView Full Size


imagizer.imageshack.comView Full Size
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, fark cancer.
 
Hung Like A Tic-Tac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This sucks.
RIP Beautiful
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that sucks.
RIP
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's get ethereal.... ethereal....
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Much better than my headline, subby.

/ RIP, ONJ
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The star battled cancer for more than 30 years.

Like Norm Macdonald says, she didn't lose her battle with cancer. I'd call this one a draw. Fark, 30 years, I might give the nod to her on this one.
 
Best in this World [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her doctors caught her cancer early because she had a physical, physical, she wanted a physicaaaaaal
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Real busy day for the cast of "Grease." I can hardly keep up.
 
Blathering Idjut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Olivia Newton-John - Physical (live)
Youtube FDt592Xy-Io


As cloying and 80's pop as this song is it's part of the reason I fell a little in love with ONJ and am sad at this news.  RIP beautiful lady.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grease trifecta in play.

/ Yeah, I'd call it a draw
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will always cherish the early 80s pubescent fapping she inspired
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Find peace in Xanadu, Olivia.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barnacles!: [imagizer.imageshack.com image 850x474]

[imagizer.imageshack.com image 200x200]


He's dead also!
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And now instantly restored to a vibrant energetic body about 27 years of age, roaming around the afterlife feeling as good as possible, if you believe that kind of thing.  Which for her, I definitely will, because I want it to be true.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

RIP
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She did the theme song for the movie Sordid Lives.  NSFW (language)

Sordid Lives
Youtube i7Ep5GvAjx0


She could do rock, pop, country...whatever.   Very versatile singer, actress, and a very sweet lady by all accounts.

May she Rest Peacefully
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What an incredible life, she will always be remembered.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always thought this was an awful performance, but what do I know?
Seems like she was loved by everyone.

Helga Feddersen & Didi Hallervorden - Du, die Wanne ist voll
Youtube 7QO6FW-JvRM
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FARK CANCER!
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She was the very first person I saw live in concert, on the Physical tour.

I still have both the t-shirt and the program.

Crap.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really liked her folk and early '70s stuff.
RIP Olivia
 
Coco LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This is a damn good pop song, and I wish more people loved it as much as I do.

Olivia Newton-John - Deeper Than The Night
Youtube vz7vHVgYWOM
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
https://www.tmz.com/2022/08/08/olivia-newton-john-dead-dies/

Per TMZ, "After a 30-year cancer journey, she lost her battle to metastatic breast cancer."

Fuck cancer!
 
UberSmyth
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
She had an excellent voice even if I'm not a fan. It occurs to me now that I have a weirdly large collection of Olivia-Newton John albums and I've never listened to any of them.

Except this one, but that's because it's also ELO:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ always been curious about the Xanadu movie but I hear it's very lackluster
// Magic is a very good song; so is the Xanadu theme
/// Rest of the album is kinda meh
 
FlyingJ
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
UCSB: 30-odd years ago I heard her bestie Jane Seymour talking quietly about how bad ON-J diagnosis was so 30 years is a great run against The Big Casino...

Another Government Employee: Grease trifecta in play.


So you heard about Eddie Deezen, then?....
 
DonkeyDixon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Awww that's sad. I'm going to celebrate her life by continuing not to watch Grease
 
No Line For Beer
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Iworkformsn: Barnacles!: [imagizer.imageshack.com image 850x474]

[imagizer.imageshack.com image 200x200]

He's dead also!


That's too bad, I liked him in Dead Zone.
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

UberSmyth: She had an excellent voice even if I'm not a fan. It occurs to me now that I have a weirdly large collection of Olivia-Newton John albums and I've never listened to any of them.

Except this one, but that's because it's also ELO:

[Fark user image 316x316]

/ always been curious about the Xanadu movie but I hear it's very lackluster
// Magic is a very good song; so is the Xanadu theme
/// Rest of the album is kinda meh


I remember it being pretty slow, but I was rather young when I watched it.
 
Hendawg
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I was really young when my mom took me to see Xanadu.  I knew that movie was horrible, but I was infatuated with the gorgeous woman on the screen.  Fark you cancer!
 
shroom
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
And I'm finally on the board for 2022, or will be as soon as it gets updated:

Fark user imageView Full Size


CSB: I met her working backstage at a show a few years ago.  We accidentally locked her inside her dressing room for a short time (door handle actually fell off inside).  She was very nice about the whole thing.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Grandchild of one of the most important physicists of the 20th century, Max Born.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

RIP. Hal is inconsolable.
 
ababyatemydingo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: She did the theme song for the movie Sordid Lives. NSFW (language)

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/i7Ep5GvAjx0]


O. M. Effin' G. Yes! Her guitar-strumming character Bitsy-May Harlow was the "Greek Chorus" for the movie where her song would set the tone for the next scene.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
cancer

Not The Nine O'Clock News - Typical Bloody Typical
Youtube NM_2i9CDJpE
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

RIP
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
According to unnamed sources, she was riding shotgun with Anne Heche.
 
