Police Did Great Job, Police Say
12
Tannax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not satire The Onion if you just copy-paste the Uvalde shooting response.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
When did the Onion become a straight "news' site?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
At press time, a grand jury was reportedly convening to investigate accusations of police misconduct.

Oh - nevermind.  That has to be fake.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If you're looking for capital "T" Truth, listen to philosophers or comedians.

There is more Truth in a single Onion article than a week's worth of CNN drivel.
 
ifky
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm glad the Onion goes the extra mile and confirmed this with the local police department.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: If you're looking for capital "T" Truth, listen to philosophers or comedians.

There is more Truth in a single Onion article than a week's worth of CNN drivel.


I prefer the Standup Philosophers
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Holy shiat, they really said that?
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Nice police are nice to me.

Adam Buxton NWA - Help the Police (laugh track removed)
Youtube iZyqwOOmETI
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: If you're looking for capital "T" Truth, listen to philosophers or comedians.

There is more Truth in a single Onion article than a week's worth of CNN drivel.


I often use this article to demonstrate this fact:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Like, there was a point where this article went viral on Twitter, and everybody was like "woah, The Onion is from the future," but really... The fact that the Iraq war was a bad idea was just blisteringly obvious to anybody paying attention, and they were calling the 24 hour news media's propensity for showing 'both sides' was a fool's errand when one side  literally had nothing of substance to stand on.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Anyway, in hindsight, my first clue that police are absolutely terrible at their jobs should've been how half of the unsolved true crime mysteries o listen to are always like "police ruled the death a suicide... But that doesn't explain how the victim managed to shoot themselves in the back 12 times."
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm fond of this summary:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: SoupGuru: If you're looking for capital "T" Truth, listen to philosophers or comedians.

There is more Truth in a single Onion article than a week's worth of CNN drivel.

I prefer the Standup Philosophers


Are we airplane peanuts or are airplane peanuts us?
 
