(CNN)   Best Korea is destroying Mount Kumgang. Beavis and Butthead inconsolable   (cnn.com) divider line
20
    More: Interesting, North Korea, Korean government, Mount Kumgang, Korean Demilitarized Zone, resort area, South Korean Unification Ministry, South Korea, Onjonggak Rest House  
•       •       •

20 Comments     (+0 »)
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice headline subby, I would have missed that otherwise.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're more consolable than subby's mom.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was that the Kool and the Gang spin-off band?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sources say North Korean authorities have repeatedly attempted to remind their well-fed, well-taken-care-of citizens that the buildings aren't actually edible, but are powerless in the wake of such powerful munching...
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm here for the Kumgang....
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: Nice headline subby, I would have missed that otherwise.


Bukake!  Hehehe heh heh heheheheh hhehe BOOOOO-COCKY!  HEHEHEHEHE yeah yeah!
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.fineartamerica.comView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ObscureNameHere: Was that the Kool and the Gang spin-off band?


Kumgang is the name of the local Fluffers & Jizz-Moppers Union
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was a nice idea and it's shame they're bringing it down. I have a feeling it was a kum and go from the start.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Hey, Butt-head!  Is that Kumgang like that Bobbakarate?"
 
A Mutiny of Clowns [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What the fark beavis and butthead were you people watching?

mike judge is a lot of things, but sexually crass isn't one, tbh
 
A Mutiny of Clowns [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
sorry if i just don't get it, but the article doesn't mention bnb, so I'm really just struggling to see what one has to do with the other - if it was mentioned in an ep or something just lemme know
 
Muta
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

xanadian: I'm here for the Kumgang....


Subby's mom is over there -->.
Just give it a minute.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

A Mutiny of Clowns: What the fark beavis and butthead were you people watching?

mike judge is a lot of things, but sexually crass isn't one, tbh


Hehe, you said "ass".
 
MythDragon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

tasteme: It was a nice idea and it's shame they're bringing it down. I have a feeling it was a kum and go from the start.


Like they need another gas station
kumandgo.comView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

A Mutiny of Clowns: What the fark beavis and butthead were you people watching?

mike judge is a lot of things, but sexually crass isn't one, tbh


The plot of B&B do america is the two of them going to vegas to score with sluts and to do a chick for some guy.
WTF B&B were you watching?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

A Mutiny of Clowns: What the fark beavis and butthead were you people watching?

mike judge is a lot of things, but sexually crass isn't one, tbh


i.ytimg.comView Full Size

I wasn't talkin' about weed whackin' when I told those boys to stop whackin' in my shed.
 
did a bad thing and got a free orange jumpsuit
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That will teach us Americans!
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MythDragon: tasteme: It was a nice idea and it's shame they're bringing it down. I have a feeling it was a kum and go from the start.

Like they need another gas station
[kumandgo.com image 850x566]


There is no farking way they get my business out of principle.

In a town near me, the local health district was located on a downtown commercial street.  It was bad enough when a smoke shop opened up right next door and they were running smoking cessation programs but when a soup restaurant opened up on the other side of them and called themselves Liquid Lunch, it was too much.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MythDragon: tasteme: It was a nice idea and it's shame they're bringing it down. I have a feeling it was a kum and go from the start.

Like they need another gas station
[kumandgo.com image 850x566]


Former Coloradian?  Or so you just Kum and Go from our state?
 
