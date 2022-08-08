 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Annnnnnd...here comes the nuclear catastrophe   (nbcnews.com) divider line
114
    More: News, Chernobyl disaster, power plant, Russian shelling Friday, Ukrainian artillery, prospect of a nuclear catastrophe, Russian Defense Ministry, Ukraine, Russia  
•       •       •

114 Comments     (+0 »)
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody get these motherfarking orcs of this motherfarking planet.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
steamuserimages-a.akamaihd.netView Full Size
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other news, Antonio Guterres has never met an actual Russian.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry folks, Roger Waters says let Russia do what they want, so we can't stop them.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, not the cats!
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia would kill every person on this planet just to assuage Putin's ego.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, what if we were not nice to them and they decided to do nuclear things?! What would we do??!?!?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If there's one thing that Russia learned from Chernobyl it's that the prevailing winds will carry the radiation westward, so they probably don't care.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: What would we do??!?!?


Glow.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Somebody get these motherfarking orcs of this motherfarking planet.


Think it might be time
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the radiation from this particular farkup blows over a NATO country, I would consider that a perfectly valid reason for NATO to step in and put an end this bullshiat.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, Europe sits there and watches, saying "My, isn't that terrible?"

Yes, it is farking terrible, and I'm puzzled why you bastards aren't doing more. After all, you didn't like it when the same shiat was happening to you 80 years ago.

Europe has been thoroughly neutered, apparently. Decades of relying on the US to fight their battles for them, and they don't know how to pick up a rifle anymore.

This shiat needs to be done with by the end of the year. But nobody on the European continent seems to want to lift a finger to do what is necessary to stop it.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Area cockroaches seen rubbing front legs together and saying "exxxxxxcellent" repeatedly.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mister, we could use a man like Harry Tuttle again...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Epic Fap Session
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Ukraine would just be reasonable and unconditionally surrender, all of this could be avoided.

But I guess they want war.

#walkaway #freeassange.

I'm so far left, your simple minds can't even comprehend it.  And highly educated too.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: But nobody on the European continent seems to want to lift a finger to do what is necessary to stop it.


It's a good opportunity to clear excess and redundant stockpiles of last generation munitions and weapons systems to make way for record profits for defense manufacturers.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Meanwhile, Europe sits there and watches, saying "My, isn't that terrible?"

Yes, it is farking terrible, and I'm puzzled why you bastards aren't doing more. After all, you didn't like it when the same shiat was happening to you 80 years ago.

Europe has been thoroughly neutered, apparently. Decades of relying on the US to fight their battles for them, and they don't know how to pick up a rifle anymore.

This shiat needs to be done with by the end of the year. But nobody on the European continent seems to want to lift a finger to do what is necessary to stop it.


So brave to be sending off other to die for what you think should happen. How about you keep your WWIII fever dreams to yourself.
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this the plant where a Russian general gave his troops a speech about this being a scorched Earth offensive, and reportedly ordered them to plant explosives there?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: But nobody on the European continent seems to want to lift a finger to do what is necessary to stop it.


You mean nobody in Europe wants to start World War III and die in nuclear fire?  Gee, I wonder why not.

Like it or not, Russia has nukes, and they provide a bit of a veto over a lot of military options.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is their plan.

How else do you turn someplace into "scorched earth" without firing a single nuclear weapon? You blow up the nuclear power plants. They learned the hard way what happens when one goes sideways, and now they're thinking if they just have all of them go the same way Chernobyl did, then it's an easy way to get everyone out of an entire area.

It's insidious and of course it would be the way the Orcs would want to win something by losing. "If we can't have it, no one can."
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Meanwhile, Europe sits there and watches, saying "My, isn't that terrible?"

Yes, it is farking terrible, and I'm puzzled why you bastards aren't doing more. After all, you didn't like it when the same shiat was happening to you 80 years ago.

Europe has been thoroughly neutered, apparently. Decades of relying on the US to fight their battles for them, and they don't know how to pick up a rifle anymore.

This shiat needs to be done with by the end of the year. But nobody on the European continent seems to want to lift a finger to do what is necessary to stop it.


You know how I know you are not a European man of war-fighting age or the parent of one?
 
steppenwolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ongbok: Is this the plant where a Russian general gave his troops a speech about this being a scorched Earth offensive, and reportedly ordered them to plant explosives there?


Yep.
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why couldn't Putin's mom just give him a farkin pepsi?
It's all he wanted...
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: But nobody on the European continent seems to want to lift a finger to do what is necessary to stop it.


You mean nobody in Europe wants to start World War III and die in nuclear fire?  Gee, I wonder why not.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Valter
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
We technically survived this: https://youtu.be/ocBVLMHK6c8
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Meanwhile, Europe sits there and watches, saying "My, isn't that terrible?"

Yes, it is farking terrible, and I'm puzzled why you bastards aren't doing more. After all, you didn't like it when the same shiat was happening to you 80 years ago.

Europe has been thoroughly neutered, apparently. Decades of relying on the US to fight their battles for them, and they don't know how to pick up a rifle anymore.

This shiat needs to be done with by the end of the year. But nobody on the European continent seems to want to lift a finger to do what is necessary to stop it.

So brave to be sending off other to die for what you think should happen. How about you keep your WWIII fever dreams to yourself.


If Russia is opting to intentionally melt down reactors in the most violent way possible. Europe would have to intervene one way or the other. Chernobyl was devastating, but there was an active effort to clean it up (even if it was not optimal). A runaway meltdown that is encouraged and left running would be WAY WAY worse.
 
Tentacle
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

special20: Why couldn't Putin's mom just give him a farkin pepsi?
It's all he wanted...


War inside his head can you sense it?
 
steklo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
All I know is every time I look out my window, either at home or at the office, I expect to see big mushroom cloud off in the distance.

I'll expect, the unexpected.
 
robodog
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's funny that the Russians are trying to blame Ukraine for the hits on the plant. The world has been watching as Russia shoots masses of dumb rockets while Ukraine uses drones to land shells in the bathroom window of the crapper where Russian generals use the can, it's not hard to figure out who is shooting up the power plant you morons.
 
N4LG4s
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Which way will the wind push the fallout ?  B/c the goggles do nothing.
 
Evil High Priest
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Why aren't these reactors offline right now? dnrtfa.
 
I'm Mr. Meeseeks!
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ongbok: Is this the plant where a Russian general gave his troops a speech about this being a scorched Earth offensive, and reportedly ordered them to plant explosives there?


This is the one that is potentially being wired with explosives in a denial effort.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What's it called when your suicidal ideation tips over to omnicidal, but it's not Monday anymore so it couldn't be the fact that it's not Monday?
 
jethroe
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ongbok: Is this the plant where a Russian general gave his troops a speech about this being a scorched Earth offensive, and reportedly ordered them to plant explosives there?


Yes, apparently.  But tto be fair, this story from CNN is far funnier.


Ukraine said the Soviet-era site was hit by Russian shelling Friday and Saturday and has called for the plant to be demilitarized.

The Russian attacks caused damage to several buildings, putting one reactor offline and raising the threat of radiation leaks and fires, according to Energoatom, Ukraine's national energy company.

The plant is in Zaporizhzhia, an area of southeastern Ukraine that was seized by Russian forces in the early stages of the war and may now be in the sights of a Ukrainian counteroffensive.


So they even say it in the article. It's controlled by Russian forces, and has been for like 4 months, but the RUSSIANS shelled it this weekend.  Even though they control it.

And it may be in the sights of a Ukrainian counteroffensive.  But again, they didn't shell it.  It was the Russians shelling themselves for reasons.

haha

/I'm all for demilitarizing any nuke plants in war zones -- let a 3rd party come in to manage it,
 
steklo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

robodog: It's funny that the Russians are trying to blame Ukraine for the hits on the plant.


Of course they are. They are blaming the Ukraine's for not surrendering quick enough...."if they would surrender and become one with mother Russia, none of this would've happened"
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Meanwhile, Europe sits there and watches, saying "My, isn't that terrible?"

Yes, it is farking terrible, and I'm puzzled why you bastards aren't doing more. After all, you didn't like it when the same shiat was happening to you 80 years ago.

Europe has been thoroughly neutered, apparently. Decades of relying on the US to fight their battles for them, and they don't know how to pick up a rifle anymore.

This shiat needs to be done with by the end of the year. But nobody on the European continent seems to want to lift a finger to do what is necessary to stop it.


Perhaps you aren't clear on how MAD works. You should check it out some time. Despite Trump, other world leaders aren't toddlers and can understand how escalation works.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [steamuserimages-a.akamaihd.net image 663x819]


You remembered Poland!
 
scalpod
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

robodog: It's funny that the Russians are trying to blame Ukraine for the hits on the plant. The world has been watching as Russia shoots masses of dumb rockets while Ukraine uses drones to land shells in the bathroom window of the crapper where Russian generals use the can, it's not hard to figure out who is shooting up the power plant you morons.


Clearly it's all Ukraine's fault. If they hadn't been so full of Not-Zs Russia would never have had to invade and this wouldn't have happened. Research it out...

[taps temple]
 
Stibium
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: If there's one thing that Russia learned from Chernobyl it's that the prevailing winds will carry the radiation westward, so they probably don't care.


That was what the West was thinking at the time. However when the incident occured the winds were blowing directly toward Moscow. The Kremlin decided to use cloud-seeding over some nondescript area in between to get rid of the fallout. It worked, and festivities could ensue without worry. In Moscow, that is, the folks at Pripyat had quite the hangover.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Meanwhile, Europe sits there and watches, saying "My, isn't that terrible?"

Yes, it is farking terrible, and I'm puzzled why you bastards aren't doing more. After all, you didn't like it when the same shiat was happening to you 80 years ago.

Europe has been thoroughly neutered, apparently. Decades of relying on the US to fight their battles for them, and they don't know how to pick up a rifle anymore.

This shiat needs to be done with by the end of the year. But nobody on the European continent seems to want to lift a finger to do what is necessary to stop it.

You know how I know you are not a European man of war-fighting age or the parent of one?


You had to get very specific with that description, pal. It won't matter who is the parent of what or where if Russia does set off a nuclear explosion, either intentionally or accidentally. They'll be wishing they had done something instead of watching a stupid soccer game when the radiation poisoning sets in.
 
I'm Mr. Meeseeks!
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Evil High Priest: Why aren't these reactors offline right now? dnrtfa.


Doesnt really matter if they are online or not, though it would be better to shut them down. They continue to generate enough heat to melt the rods for a long time afterward (> week)
 
palelizard
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: If there's One thing that Russia learned: from Chernobyl it's that the prevailing winds will carry the radiation westward, so they probably don't care.


I don't think the wind matters.
 
jethroe
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

robodog: It's funny that the Russians are trying to blame Ukraine for the hits on the plant. The world has been watching as Russia shoots masses of dumb rockets while Ukraine uses drones to land shells in the bathroom window of the crapper where Russian generals use the can, it's not hard to figure out who is shooting up the power plant you morons.


Hahahahaha

FTFA:

Russian forces seized the plant in March, just over a week after the invasion began, but it is still run by its Ukrainian staff. Around 500 Russian soldiers and 50 military vehicles are at the plant, Energoatom said.


Russia has been there militarily occupying the plant since MARCH.  They are apparently shelling themselves according to you geniuses.
 
ongbok
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

robodog: It's funny that the Russians are trying to blame Ukraine for the hits on the plant. The world has been watching as Russia shoots masses of dumb rockets while Ukraine uses drones to land shells in the bathroom window of the crapper where Russian generals use the can, it's not hard to figure out who is shooting up the power plant you morons.


As long as they keep lying and working the gimmick, they will get pro Russian stooges in the West to explain how this whole thing is Ukraine's fault.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

jethroe: robodog: It's funny that the Russians are trying to blame Ukraine for the hits on the plant. The world has been watching as Russia shoots masses of dumb rockets while Ukraine uses drones to land shells in the bathroom window of the crapper where Russian generals use the can, it's not hard to figure out who is shooting up the power plant you morons.

Hahahahaha

FTFA:

Russian forces seized the plant in March, just over a week after the invasion began, but it is still run by its Ukrainian staff. Around 500 Russian soldiers and 50 military vehicles are at the plant, Energoatom said.


Russia has been there militarily occupying the plant since MARCH.  They are apparently shelling themselves according to you geniuses.


so many brave posters who have decades of experience in stuff and things, how could they be so wrong?
 
Seabon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Time for NATO to engage operation giant fan.
 
Stibium
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

madgonad: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Meanwhile, Europe sits there and watches, saying "My, isn't that terrible?"

Yes, it is farking terrible, and I'm puzzled why you bastards aren't doing more. After all, you didn't like it when the same shiat was happening to you 80 years ago.

Europe has been thoroughly neutered, apparently. Decades of relying on the US to fight their battles for them, and they don't know how to pick up a rifle anymore.

This shiat needs to be done with by the end of the year. But nobody on the European continent seems to want to lift a finger to do what is necessary to stop it.

Perhaps you aren't clear on how MAD works. You should check it out some time. Despite Trump, other world leaders aren't toddlers and can understand how escalation works.


Everyone is being lined up to a cliff and are being told to jump or you will be pushed. Do you comply or resist?

MAD has flown out the window, it does not matter. It is no longer a deterrent because we are in a position where it is a valid military option we must consider versus a convoluted strategy of mutually assured peace.
 
AnyName
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

N4LG4s: Which way will the wind push the fallout ?  B/c the goggles do nothing.


https://www.windy.com/48.020/37.800?46.127,34.189,6
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Stibium: it does not matter.


Incorrect.
 
