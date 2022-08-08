 Skip to content
(KSNT Topeka)   Tatanka - 1, Deputy - 0   (ksnt.com) divider line
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Roscoe should have stayed in the car.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It actually sounds like
Tatanka -2. Humans -0
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
img.bleacherreport.netView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Do not attempt to pet buffalo. No matter how fuzzy and fluffy they look...they will murder you.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Of course there is no way would I ever ape that gesture at a buddy chatting up a large gal from across the bar. Not during this millennia anyway...
 
ongbok
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
'I ain't messing with you': Reporter flees after spotting herd of bison I ABC7
Youtube PSmaxKQrcvQ
 
Rectum damn near killed em
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So uh, where did the Buffalo get em?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

little big man: Roscoe should have stayed in the car.
[Fark user image image 551x389]


I sometimes wonder if we should rename buffalo to something more appropriate. Like Danger Murder Death Floof.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Rectum damn near killed em: So uh, where did the Buffalo get em?


Username does not check out, hopefully.
 
WyDave
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
snowbrains.comView Full Size
 
HeartBurnKid
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

puffy999: [img.bleacherreport.net image 850x565]


TATANKA!  BUFFALO!

WWF Wrestlemania_ (Album 1993) Tatanka Native American
Youtube TviyOtAHtSE
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image 460x265] [View Full Size image _x_]

Of course there is no way would I ever ape that gesture at a buddy chatting up a large gal from across the bar. Not during this millennia anyway...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Buffalo buffalo Buffalo buffalo buffalo buffalo Buffalo buffalo.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
On Monday morning, a woman called Ellsworth County 911 to report she found her nephew's body in a pen.

No word on whether it was a MontBlanc or one of those cheap Bic jobs.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Shuffled off by buffalo...
 
inner ted [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Must have happened just before I got him
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
