(Toronto Star)   Fleeing motorcyclist caught by Guelph police a month later. Slowest. Chase. Ever   (thestar.com) divider line
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"and was not pursued in the interests of public safety"

Hm.  These were American cops, right?

/this is exactly how this should have been handled, nice policing
 
Froman
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ghibelline police are much faster
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
A Guelph man is facing several criminal charges in connection with a motorcyclist fleeing from police in July.

Why is he being charged for some motorcyclist who did the fleeing.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It takes awhile to catch up when you're driving a Guelph cart.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Sort of. They were North American cops.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Just went back to the article, couldn't find specifics on Guelph, but given it's a Canadian paper/website, this story makes so much more sense.
 
akallen404
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Wait... a suspect successfully evaded police pursuit and forced the officers to actually track him down and arrest him without killing him or endangering the public?

Possible regional exception to ACAB detected.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

akallen404: Wait... a suspect successfully evaded police pursuit and forced the officers to actually track him down and arrest him without killing him or endangering the public?

Possible regional exception to ACAB detected.


Look again.  It's Canada.  I made the same mistake.
 
akallen404
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That's what I meant by "regional."
 
