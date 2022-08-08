 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   Efforts to feed whale in France's Seine fail so far, as he is so le tired   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
11
    More: Followup, Seine, Rouen, Real estate, thin Beluga whale, Paris, River Thames, Seine-Maritime, France  
•       •       •

162 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Aug 2022 at 3:08 PM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's because they're running out of mustard
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Stop trying to feed him cheese and wine you crazy bastards!
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
:(
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Release a trail of pheromones to lead the whale back out to sea in the hopes of getting some lovin.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
C'est dommage.  La baleine vais tuer probablement.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
it's not hungry it's already full of ennui
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Also, maybe they could dig a Chanel?

/I'll see myself out
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
il est fatigué
 
jasroc
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well then take a nap, ZEN FIRE ZE MISSILES!
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Maybe they need to call in the expert:

static2.srcdn.comView Full Size


/the Seine was angry that day, my friends
 
mjg
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
merd.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.