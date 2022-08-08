 Skip to content
(CNN)   One of Ahmaud Arbery's killers wins the Daily Double   (cnn.com) divider line
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now let's see what happens with the initial DA.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't this basically just determining where he spends his time?
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: Now let's see what happens with the initial DA.


YES. This whole thing stinks to hell and back.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: Now let's see what happens with the initial DA.


I think her trial is in October.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
But he's worried about what will happen to himself in prison.

Hmmmmm.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
McMichael fears for his life in a state prison, Copeland said, telling the court he'd received "hundreds" of threats. Forcing him to serve the time in a Georgia state prison would essentially amount to a "backdoor death penalty" that could leave McMichael vulnerable to "vigilante justice," she argued, acknowledging the "rich irony."

Gosh, that's a shame.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Republican hero loses.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Good.

fark this guy and the other shiathead that murdered him.

Bury them under the goddamn prison.

/Pasty white guy.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Sword and Shield: Isn't this basically just determining where he spends his time?


Yes and no, It is also a "backstop" in case his appeal in the state matter overturns his conviction or vice versa.
 
The Perineum Falcon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: McMichael fears for his life in a state prison, Copeland said, telling the court he'd received "hundreds" of threats. Forcing him to serve the time in a Georgia state prison would essentially amount to a "backdoor death penalty" that could leave McMichael vulnerable to "vigilante justice," she argued, acknowledging the "rich irony."

Gosh, that's a shame.


I honestly wish for a lot of "backdoor" action for him.  Now do not think I am condoning prison gang rape.  Heck, 9 out of 10 participants actually ENJOY it.

I just hope he is the one that does not.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: McMichael fears for his life in a state prison, Copeland said, telling the court he'd received "hundreds" of threats. Forcing him to serve the time in a Georgia state prison would essentially amount to a "backdoor death penalty" that could leave McMichael vulnerable to "vigilante justice," she argued, acknowledging the "rich irony."

Gosh, that's a shame.


That's really quite sad.
 
darch
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Backdoor Death Penaltyis my Slayer/Right Said Fred cover band name.
 
steklo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

darch: Backdoor Death Penaltyis my Slayer/Right Said Fred cover band name.


and their newest hit single..."I'm too sexy for my shank"
 
squidloe
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: McMichael fears for his life in a state prison, Copeland said, telling the court he'd received "hundreds" of threats. Forcing him to serve the time in a Georgia state prison would essentially amount to a "backdoor death penalty" that could leave McMichael vulnerable to "vigilante justice," she argued, acknowledging the "rich irony."

Gosh, that's a shame.


He should get the same consideration that Mr. Arbery did. Which is none.
 
Nuuu [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Sword and Shield: Isn't this basically just determining where he spends his time?


FYI:  If you've got to choose between being a guest of the state or federal government, you almost always want to pick federal.  Despite what you may have heard about it being Federal 'Pound-Me-In-the-Ass' Prison, federal prisons tend to be better funded and better regulated.  That means better food, better facilities, and a lower likelihood of sadistic or corrupt guards.  That's not to pretend it's good.  Just better.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you try to take the law into your own hands.  J6 Committee please take note.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

squidloe: Pocket Ninja: McMichael fears for his life in a state prison, Copeland said, telling the court he'd received "hundreds" of threats. Forcing him to serve the time in a Georgia state prison would essentially amount to a "backdoor death penalty" that could leave McMichael vulnerable to "vigilante justice," she argued, acknowledging the "rich irony."

Gosh, that's a shame.

He should get the same consideration that Mr. Arbery did. Which is none.


You're in the wrong cellblock, man
"This is where they put me!"
You're in the wrong cellblock, man.  Why are you in the wrong cell block, man? Don't you know this isn't where you belong?
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's a good thing he didn't briefly trespass in a construction site, otherwise he might have faced real consequences.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hang on tight!

cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What does the "plus 10 years" really mean, they leave his corpse in the cell for ten years after he dies?  Will suck to be his cellmate.
 
jmr61
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: But he's worried about what will happen to himself in prison.

Hmmmmm.


It's lock them up and throw away the key time for these three turds. Hopefully we won't have to hear anything about any of them forever. Except when they die.
 
freetomato
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: But he's worried about what will happen to himself in prison.

Hmmmmm.


Hopefully he will spend every last minute of his miserable life terrified.  He should wake up frightened, be fearful all day long, and lie down to sleep in his cold, piss-stained cell even more afraid than the day before. Lather rinse repeat until he the fear is just so overpowering that he has to find a way, any way, to escape from the non-stop dread and fear.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: What does the "plus 10 years" really mean, they leave his corpse in the cell for ten years after he dies?  Will suck to be his cellmate.


It's a way to remove the possibility of early parole eligibility.
 
khatores
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: McMichael fears for his life in a state prison, Copeland said, telling the court he'd received "hundreds" of threats. Forcing him to serve the time in a Georgia state prison would essentially amount to a "backdoor death penalty" that could leave McMichael vulnerable to "vigilante justice," she argued, acknowledging the "rich irony."

Gosh, that's a shame.


"Uhhh...you know, I felt threatened, you know? There's been a lot of break-ins to shank caches lately, so I was just defending my neighborhood. He was running too and that seemed really suspicious."
 
blackminded
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Why didn't he just comply?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Odd how a vigilante is afraid of vigilante justice.
 
Obama's Left Nut
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: What does the "plus 10 years" really mean, they leave his corpse in the cell for ten years after he dies?  Will suck to be his cellmate.


In the federal system you are eligible for Parole after 10 years on a life sentence.  The plus 10 years basically makes that 20 years (I think really 18).  However parole is not guaranteed so even after the 18 years you still have to apply and parole board has to grant.
 
flamingboard
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Of course rapes and murders in prison should be eliminated.

But maybe...
 
Obama's Left Nut
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Odd how a vigilante is afraid of vigilante justice.


No, it is a sign of personal growth.  He has realized that vigilante justice is wrong and he should not have participated in it.  He pinky swears he will be a good boy and go live on a deserted island somewhere if you just let him go.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 minute ago  

bighairyguy: What does the "plus 10 years" really mean


It means on the off chance that his LWOP parole sentence is commuted to offer parole, and then he comes up for parole and is paroled from the life sentence, he still has 10 years to serve after that unless he is paroled from that separate sentence.

It's just stacking things up to infinity, essentially.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Obama's Left Nut: In the federal system you are eligible for Parole after 10 years on a life sentence.


There is no parole in the federal system after 1984. Life sentence means life.
 
