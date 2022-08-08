 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Alex Jones lawyer could face legal consequences for phone records release ◉_◉   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
55
    More: Spiffy, Judge, Houston lawyer Federico Andino Reynal, Jury, Law, Court, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, Lawyer, Jones' legal team  
•       •       •

1765 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Aug 2022 at 2:01 PM (1 hour ago)



55 Comments     (+0 »)
rotsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'll never understand why he didn't object while it was being revealed. He did more for less.  Just sat there holding his chin....probably in shock or he was still in the "act like you expected it" mode.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOLOL. how did i Know his attorneys put farking Esq. after their names?

https://frlaw.us/

LOL. JFC.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The sad part is that the lawyer will probably be punished more than A(sshole) Jones ultimately will be.
 
tmyk [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worth it, and I thank him for his sacrifice.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
rotsky'd in the boobies!
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBallou: The sad part is that the lawyer will probably be punished more than A(sshole) Jones ultimately will be.


but i was repeatedly assured that alex jones is done and will never bother anyone again.
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The guy is either a dumbass or a moral person who decided that this info should go public.

I mean he's probably just a terrible lawyer, but maybe he is a hero.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Any complaint he would make is, essentially, 'but for my lawyers, I would have been a successful liar,'" Johnston said.

Ah yes, the Scooby Doo defense.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks! Your incompetence helped justice prevail.
 
CzarChasm [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fine him $1 and literally slap him on the wrist with a wet noodle, the guy did humanity a favor that day.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he's gonna be sanctioned for not committing perjury? Strange.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lord Bear: The guy is either a dumbass or a moral person who decided that this info should go public.

I mean he's probably just a terrible lawyer, but maybe he is a hero.


Maybe the right dumbass in the wrong place at the right time?
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rotsky: I'll never understand why he didn't object while it was being revealed. He did more for less.  Just sat there holding his chin....probably in shock or he was still in the "act like you expected it" mode.


He chance to object was during the 10 days after he was notified of it.  Saying anything while it was being revealed in court would have just resulted in him getting smacked down by the judge.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, I for one am glad that human turd Alex Jones is going to have to pay. But if the lawyer broke some sort of policy and procedure and did this, he should be punished appropriately. The ends justify the means mentality is not good for either side.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just read that file is on its way to Jan 6 committee. The judge refused to block it. The gift that keeps on giving
 
Aar1012 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: LOLOL. how did i Know his attorneys put farking Esq. after their names?

https://frlaw.us/

LOL. JFC.


I've worked in courts before and was always asked to put that after attorney names for files.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should get the Presidential Medal of Honor.  Then get disbarred, and sued, and such.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lord Bear: The guy is either a dumbass or a moral person who decided that this info should go public.

I mean he's probably just a terrible lawyer, but maybe he is a hero.


Nah.  If the analysis in TFA is right, he's farked at least three ways.

First, he did not provide information appropriate in discovery during the discovery phase.  This court overseeing this particular trial has him over a barrel for that.

Second, he had medical information on the plaintiffs, information that he should not have had.  The plaintiffs can sue him for that, both because he obviously mishandled then and because he may have fraudulently obtained them to begin with.

Third, he failed in his obligations to his client, so his client could pursue damages to him for that.

All because he didn't bother to review the information he put on dropbox or whatever file sharing service he uses, and put far too much information on there.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bighairyguy: He should get the Presidential Medal of Honor.  Then get disbarred, and sued, and such.


IF HIPAA violations are criminal, prosecuted.
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rotsky: I'll never understand why he didn't object while it was being revealed. He did more for less.  Just sat there holding his chin....probably in shock or he was still in the "act like you expected it" mode.


If we hesitate between his incompetence and some sort of self sabotage (in other words, whether it was truly accidental that he shared the entire content of the phone or he knew what was going on)...

The fact he didn't raise ANY objection, didn't even try to ask for a sidebar with the judge to explain the mishap and ask for some time to readjust, that tells me it was likely self sabotage and he was fed up with his position as part of team Jones
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He can always practice Bird Law.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Solty Dog: Look, I for one am glad that human turd Alex Jones is going to have to pay. But if the lawyer broke some sort of policy and procedure and did this, he should be punished appropriately. The ends justify the means mentality is not good for either side.


He seems like a shiatty lawyer. The best of his work the author could dig up is he got a right winger off for assaulting a flight attendant and getting a lesser charge for a sexual assaulter. One would think a good criminal defense attorney would have a little bit deeper resume. Of course, the right wing nut jobs never seem to be able to attract any sort of top legal talent.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could have been deliberate...

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
sdd2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the things raised in the article is that Jone's could sue him for malpractice, but what is not mentioned is that if Jones does sue him, most if not all of any remaining attorney client and/or work product privilege that was not already eviscerated is waived.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lord Bear: The guy is either a dumbass or a moral person who decided that this info should go public.

I mean he's probably just a terrible lawyer, but maybe he is a hero.


He's a former federal prosecutor, so it's quite questionable if this was a mistake or he did this on purpose to fark his client, reasoning the actions of AJ with regards to Sandy Hook was so reprehensible, he said fark it and let his client twist in the wind.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes heroes go to jail.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about legal repercussions for lying?

Lawyers are officers of the court, they have legal obligations to uphold the laws and rules of the court.

Despite what most people think, the majority of lawyers actually live by these rules.

So what about the multiple times he told the court that jones did not have texts or emails related to the case or mentioned it at all?

This is most definitely a major violation of professional rules of conduct.
 
APO_Buddha [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skinink: He can always practice Bird Law.


cartoonbrew.comView Full Size
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Reynal, you're an all-star, get your game on, go play.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

TWX: Third, he failed in his obligations to his client, so his client could pursue damages to him for that.


This is honestly the craziest part for me. When you make a mistake like that, you have an ethical obligation inform your client. Not only did they not inform him, but they let him take the stand and be cross examined without prepping him on the questions that he'd get about this. And then they just sat there during cross while the Plaintiff's attorney characterized the documents as a "screw up" and asked questions about documents that the witness couldn't lay the foundation for. There should have been all kinds of objections from Jones' counsel, but they just sat there like nothing was happening.
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

dkulprit: What about legal repercussions for lying?

Lawyers are officers of the court, they have legal obligations to uphold the laws and rules of the court.

Despite what most people think, the majority of lawyers actually live by these rules.

So what about the multiple times he told the court that jones did not have texts or emails related to the case or mentioned it at all?

This is most definitely a major violation of professional rules of conduct.


Maybe Jones was lying to him, and when he found out he just said "screw it!".

I'm in the "I'm sick of this asshole and am going to just hang him out to dry, even if it costs me my career" camp.

I've done some dumb things in my time, including "rm -rf /", and I could almost believe that he accidentally sent the image over.

What I can't believe is that he'd do that, ignore the notifications from the opposition, then email the judge about it and "accidentally" not do anything about it.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

TWX: bighairyguy: He should get the Presidential Medal of Honor.  Then get disbarred, and sued, and such.

IF HIPAA violations are criminal, prosecuted.


HIPAA concerns the confidential handling of medical records by entities that are in the business of handling patient medical records - doctor's offices, hospitals, EMTs, insurance companies, and the like. It's not a general right to medical privacy. If I, who am not a doctor and did not receive medical records, know that you have cancer and I tell all your friends and colleagues you have cancer, that's not a "HIPAA violation". If your employer asks you to report to them if you are COVID positive, that's not a "HIPAA violation."
 
Russ1642
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
He's pissed that they handed over stuff he was already legally required to hand over. Good luck proving malpractice.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The last I heard, the evidence was turned over, the lawyer that received it made the claim on it, and waited the proper amount of time for Jones's lawyer to take it back.  The time period expired, and that was that.

I DNRTFA, so maybe I don't understand what happened.  But it seems to me that that was valid evidence anyway.  Such to the extent that holding it back might have been a different crime.

Whatever the case...  Here we have yet another situation where someone did the right thing, and THEY might get in worse trouble that the asshole they are defending.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
He might be in trouble for the release of the medical documents for another case, but he's not in legal trouble for releasing the phone. He may be in trouble for lying in discovery by saying there were no text messages or emails concerning the case in his possession when there were. But he's not in trouble for complying with a discovery request - indeed, someone notices that he made a mistake and accidentally complied with discovery.

Jones may well have a malpractice suit argument, but if the lawyer has any discussion about the matter on record with Jones agreeing to it, then so much for that. Also, if his argument for malpractice is "If the lawyer hadn't released evidence to the contrary I would have gotten away with lying to the court" then that's going to rise to the level of "So, you would have lied except your attorney followed the law? OK, not malpractice."

Note that THIS court won't rule on the medical records because they weren't part of this case. There is another case that they were part of, and that court placed a protective order on those records. That court will rule on that release. The plaintiffs' attorney in this case notified both courts that he had received those records and destroyed his copies when he realized they weren't part of this case.

The interesting thing will be if it comes out that Jones and his lawyer conspired to hide this information from the jury (in which case, goodbye attorney-client privilege) or if they conspired to "leak" this phone in an attempt to get a mistrial (in which case, goodbye malpractice suit, hello perverting the course of justice.)
 
johnphantom
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Look, I for one am glad that human turd Alex Jones is going to have to pay. But if the lawyer broke some sort of policy and procedure and did this, he should be punished appropriately. The ends justify the means mentality is not good for either side.


LOL I get a laugh out of your cry for justice. There is no justice in this country, I hope this guy gets completely away with not perjuring himself.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That lawyer should get a farking medal for it. The "involuntary hero 2022" award.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Let me give you all a reason to smile.

It's official...

Approximately two years' worth of text messages sent and received by right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones have been turned over to the House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection.

@oliverdarcy⁩ scoops https://t.co/xeceF3Dm6L
- Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 8, 2022
 
lilfry14
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
How do we verify discovery? Is it really just he honor system? Like you say hand over all emails about X. I claim I have no emails about X. So I won't get caught lying unless my lawyer accidentally turns over my phone contents proving I have emails about X?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: rotsky: I'll never understand why he didn't object while it was being revealed. He did more for less.  Just sat there holding his chin....probably in shock or he was still in the "act like you expected it" mode.

He chance to object was during the 10 days after he was notified of it.  Saying anything while it was being revealed in court would have just resulted in him getting smacked down by the judge.


IANAL, so I have no idea... given that he was notified and didn't do anything during that 10 day period, doesn't he have an obligation to inform his client that this happened?  I mean, prior to his client being asked about it in court?
 
max_pooper
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

indylaw: TWX: bighairyguy: He should get the Presidential Medal of Honor.  Then get disbarred, and sued, and such.

IF HIPAA violations are criminal, prosecuted.

HIPAA concerns the confidential handling of medical records by entities that are in the business of handling patient medical records - doctor's offices, hospitals, EMTs, insurance companies, and the like. It's not a general right to medical privacy. If I, who am not a doctor and did not receive medical records, know that you have cancer and I tell all your friends and colleagues you have cancer, that's not a "HIPAA violation". If your employer asks you to report to them if you are COVID positive, that's not a "HIPAA violation."


If you are in possession of medical records that are HIPPA protected, somebody broke the law to provide them to you. Is is illegal for you to possess them! I don't know IANAFL.

How on earth does Alex Jones acquire the medical records of people he slandered? I'm guessing lots of illegal things.
 
TWX
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

indylaw: TWX: bighairyguy: He should get the Presidential Medal of Honor.  Then get disbarred, and sued, and such.

IF HIPAA violations are criminal, prosecuted.

HIPAA concerns the confidential handling of medical records by entities that are in the business of handling patient medical records - doctor's offices, hospitals, EMTs, insurance companies, and the like. It's not a general right to medical privacy. If I, who am not a doctor and did not receive medical records, know that you have cancer and I tell all your friends and colleagues you have cancer, that's not a "HIPAA violation". If your employer asks you to report to them if you are COVID positive, that's not a "HIPAA violation."


Yes, but it sounds like the lawfirm might have committed fraud or paid someone else to commit fraud in order to obtain the plaintiffs' actual medical records.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Solty Dog: Look, I for one am glad that human turd Alex Jones is going to have to pay. But if the lawyer broke some sort of policy and procedure and did this, he should be punished appropriately. The ends justify the means mentality is not good for either side.

LOL I get a laugh out of your cry for justice. There is no justice in this country, I hope this guy gets completely away with not perjuring himself.


Which guy?
 
sdd2000
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

lilfry14: How do we verify discovery? Is it really just he honor system? Like you say hand over all emails about X. I claim I have no emails about X. So I won't get caught lying unless my lawyer accidentally turns over my phone contents proving I have emails about X?


It is often "verified" in a corporate setting, by taking a deposition (under oath) of the person in the company who is the custodian of the records. You normally can ask questions like "where did you search"; "when did you perform the search"; "what were the search terms", etc.
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Let me give you all a reason to smile.

It's official...

Approximately two years' worth of text messages sent and received by right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones have been turned over to the House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection.

⁦@oliverdarcy⁩ scoops https://t.co/xeceF3Dm6L
- Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 8, 2022


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
special20
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Reynal's opening statement was at best, foreshadowing his client's self made dick stomping.
ctvnews.caView Full Size

#sad
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure he can still move for a bad court thingy. You'd be surprised how often that works, you really would.
 
rotsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Social Justice Warlock: that tells me it was likely self sabotage and he was fed up with his position as part of team Jones


I don't know....it was a heckuva time to check out.  I really think he was in shock and simply froze.
 
greatgodyoshi [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

rotsky: I'll never understand why he didn't object while it was being revealed. He did more for less.  Just sat there holding his chin....probably in shock or he was still in the "act like you expected it" mode.


I said in another thread that it was on purpose, and that he was willing to tank his career to see Jones burn.
 
