(Yahoo)   Police say turning up dead, naked, and covered in scratches are just side effects of doing drugs, case closed, quit wasting their time with inconvenient witnesses and evidence and other nonsense   (yahoo.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, Anchorage, Alaska, Death, Tony Knowles Coastal Trail, Kincaid Park, Fred Lee Rally, Criminal Investigation Department, June death of Fred Lee, Stephen Fisher  
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Confirmation bias in policing is deadly
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peki: Confirmation bias in policing is deadly


What's important is they closed the case and no cops got hurt
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surprise!  He's not white.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The possibility of gross police investigative negligence is horrible. I couldn't help but laugh at this.

"My initial thought was 'Oh no, someone is getting attacked by a moose.' ..."

Things are different in Alaska.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean do actual police work? Cops hate that, they would much rather pull tough guy bs on innocent minorities.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a very methy situation.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Surprise!  He's not white.

[Fark user image 850x623]


I've been to most states in the US, and Alaska seemed the most openly "I don't give a fark" racist. This coming from someone who lived in Tennessee for a few years
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One does not simply march into Buckland.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mega Steve: foo monkey: Surprise!  He's not white.

[Fark user image 850x623]

I've been to most states in the US, and Alaska seemed the most openly "I don't give a fark" racist. This coming from someone who lived in Tennessee for a few years


Hawaii is not far behind.
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When someone OD's on meth, it's usually not worth the effort to ask how he got that way.

That said, it's "usually", not "always".  It sounds like there may be something squirrely going on here that calls for a little more than "Fine police work, Lou."
 
maudibjr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There could be more or he just could be a meth addict or maybe both.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've read nothing but horror stories about police in the more rural parts of Alaska, I can't imagine the police in one of their biggest cities is a shining example of how a department should be run. It's probably just the top of the shiatpile.

Alaska seems to attract the kind of people who don't find Maine weird enough.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I see that fark has managed to screw up quoting and voting because of some new useless javacrap

Or maybe they've gone to requiring chrome as a browser

whatever, enjoy
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not sure I'd do any differently than the cops.

The medical examiner has the cause of death as "acute ketoacidosis and bronchopneumonia due to acute toxic effects of methamphetamine".

So, meth overdose.  The symptoms of that according to WebMD are intensely hyper or aggressive behavior, paranoia, confusion, and trouble breathing.  It can lead to heart failure, kidney failure, and / or seizures.

The one witness says he heard (not saw) "he heard an aggressive voice - maybe two. He couldn't quite discern what was being said, but the voice was agitated.  He said he continued to listen for about 20 minutes."

Aggressive ranting for 20 minutes is not inconsistent with a lone guy overdosing.  Neither is being naked and scratched, away from where they were last seen.

What a coroner's report of overdoes and physical evidence of scratches IS inconsistent with is murder.  Unless someone forced him to take the meth I guess.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, it's true, and they're right; but that's no excuse for not investigating. Its not "natural causes" so they should at least check what's going on.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: [Fark user image image 425x222]


No, that's the guy going to jail for being part of Jan 6th.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Starlight Tour victim:

https://allthatsinteresting.com/starlight-tours
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Naked, scratched up, screaming, at the bottom of a bluff, in the bushes, on a beach outside of a forest that's a few miles off a trail, in a city you are not familiar with is not a good way to go through life.

Got it.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I don't have any insight or brilliant thoughts to share, but one time I saw Beluga whales in Cook Inlet while standing on that beach.

I'll see myself out now.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Investigations are hard and boring.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Always a good time for the classics.

Drive By Truckers - "Dead, Drunk and Naked"
Youtube 2sF3WdM7RnA
 
TFerWannaBe
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Investigations are hard and boring.


Wild fantasies and conspiracies, however, are much more entertaining. They did an investigation; they took witness statements and sent the body to the ME who did an exam.

The things keeping this story alive are a family that doesn't want to admit the man may have had a drug problem and a wanna be super sluth witness (plus a healthy skepticism of the police); not a reasonable suspicion of foul play.
 
