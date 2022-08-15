 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The New Yorker)   Being a professional cuddler is a very intense job that requires a lot of patience, not everyone is cut out for this line of work   (newyorker.com) divider line
26
    More: Interesting, Physical intimacy, name Trevor James, Hug, Kiss, different positions, classic cuddle, Free Hugs Campaign, professional cuddler  
•       •       •

602 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Aug 2022 at 2:36 PM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh. I was intrigued and wondered if I had what it takes to be a Professional Cuddler. The Cuddle Comfort website, where you can hire professional cuddlers in your local area, has some pretty rigid standards:

Are you a kind, caring, and understanding person who loves to cuddle?
Become a Professional Cuddler with Cuddle Comfort and earn great money as an independent contractor. Be your own boss and get paid after each session with flexibility of your own schedule.
Requirements:
-You have a photo to attach.
-You can be affectionate to anyone.
-You are accepting of all races, ages, genders, and sexual orientations.
-You should be reliable with strong interpersonal and communication skills.
-You understand and agree to the Cuddler Contract.

The Cuddler Contract, which I did read, consists of 32 separate points to which you must agree. About 1/4 of them were dedicated to reiterating the point that professional cuddling is not about providing sexual services.
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Nobody social distances anymore. I don't
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Huh. I was intrigued and wondered if I had what it takes to be a Professional Cuddler. The Cuddle Comfort website, where you can hire professional cuddlers in your local area, has some pretty rigid standards:

Are you a kind, caring, and understanding person who loves to cuddle?
Become a Professional Cuddler with Cuddle Comfort and earn great money as an independent contractor. Be your own boss and get paid after each session with flexibility of your own schedule.
Requirements:
-You have a photo to attach.
-You can be affectionate to anyone.
-You are accepting of all races, ages, genders, and sexual orientations.
-You should be reliable with strong interpersonal and communication skills.
-You understand and agree to the Cuddler Contract.

The Cuddler Contract, which I did read, consists of 32 separate points to which you must agree. About 1/4 of them were dedicated to reiterating the point that professional cuddling is not about providing sexual services.


images-cdn.9gag.comView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: The Cuddler Contract, which I did read, consists of 32 separate points to which you must agree. About 1/4 of them were dedicated to reiterating the point that professional cuddling is not about providing sexual services.


At any point is the term, "Cuddle Puddle" used?
If not, I'm out.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The guy in the article sounds like an amateur.  How are you supposed to hide your boner in athletic shorts?
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Huh. I was intrigued and wondered if I had what it takes to be a Professional Cuddler. The Cuddle Comfort website, where you can hire professional cuddlers in your local area, has some pretty rigid standards:

Are you a kind, caring, and understanding person who loves to cuddle?
Become a Professional Cuddler with Cuddle Comfort and earn great money as an independent contractor. Be your own boss and get paid after each session with flexibility of your own schedule.
Requirements:
-You have a photo to attach.
-You can be affectionate to anyone.
-You are accepting of all races, ages, genders, and sexual orientations.
-You should be reliable with strong interpersonal and communication skills.
-You understand and agree to the Cuddler Contract.

The Cuddler Contract, which I did read, consists of 32 separate points to which you must agree. About 1/4 of them were dedicated to reiterating the point that professional cuddling is not about providing sexual services.


22. Cuddlers may carry and use a non-lethal personal defense item to defend themselves, subject to local laws and regulations.

I'm cuddling with nunchucks!
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Huh. I was intrigued and wondered if I had what it takes to be a Professional Cuddler. The Cuddle Comfort website, where you can hire professional cuddlers in your local area, has some pretty rigid standards:

Are you a kind, caring, and understanding person who loves to cuddle?
Become a Professional Cuddler with Cuddle Comfort and earn great money as an independent contractor. Be your own boss and get paid after each session with flexibility of your own schedule.
Requirements:
-You have a photo to attach.
-You can be affectionate to anyone.
-You are accepting of all races, ages, genders, and sexual orientations.
-You should be reliable with strong interpersonal and communication skills.
-You understand and agree to the Cuddler Contract.

The Cuddler Contract, which I did read, consists of 32 separate points to which you must agree. About 1/4 of them were dedicated to reiterating the point that professional cuddling is not about providing sexual services.


Damn it.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm basically already a professional cuddler to my cats. They never pay me.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: How are you supposed to hide your boner in athletic shorts?


Tuck and roll.
 
A Mutiny of Clowns [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: The guy in the article sounds like an amateur.  How are you supposed to hide your boner in athletic shorts?


See, this is the generational gap.

Jock straps are like 240p for a 1080 unit. Mashing and blurring is the way. 

Do they even still sell jock straps? My dad bought me one but then my gym teacher in 7th grade was like 'bro nobody's worn those since the 80s'
 
A Mutiny of Clowns [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
my point is that maybe in 2022 we're under-utilizing the mash/blur factor that jock straps have to offer
 
TWX
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: RogermcAllen: How are you supposed to hide your boner in athletic shorts?

Tuck and roll.


Sounds painful.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
sounds creepy
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"not everyone is cut out for this line of work"

for example, porcupines.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Huh. I was intrigued and wondered if I had what it takes to be a Professional Cuddler. The Cuddle Comfort website, where you can hire professional cuddlers in your local area, has some pretty rigid standards:

Are you a kind, caring, and understanding person who loves to cuddle?
Become a Professional Cuddler with Cuddle Comfort and earn great money as an independent contractor. Be your own boss and get paid after each session with flexibility of your own schedule.
Requirements:
-You have a photo to attach.
-You can be affectionate to anyone.
-You are accepting of all races, ages, genders, and sexual orientations.
-You should be reliable with strong interpersonal and communication skills.
-You understand and agree to the Cuddler Contract.

The Cuddler Contract, which I did read, consists of 32 separate points to which you must agree. About 1/4 of them were dedicated to reiterating the point that professional cuddling is not about providing sexual services.


I read this entire post in Nathan Fielder's voice.
 
special20
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This is an ableist career. What's being done for the armless cuddlers?
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

A Mutiny of Clowns: Do they even still sell jock straps? My dad bought me one but then my gym teacher in 7th grade was like 'bro nobody's worn those since the 80s'


I think with modern compression shorts they went out. But they do still sell them. Just like chaps, and buggy whips. Sure there's people still using them, but most are umm... recreational.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Pocket Ninja: Huh. I was intrigued and wondered if I had what it takes to be a Professional Cuddler. The Cuddle Comfort website, where you can hire professional cuddlers in your local area, has some pretty rigid standards:

Are you a kind, caring, and understanding person who loves to cuddle?
Become a Professional Cuddler with Cuddle Comfort and earn great money as an independent contractor. Be your own boss and get paid after each session with flexibility of your own schedule.
Requirements:
-You have a photo to attach.
-You can be affectionate to anyone.
-You are accepting of all races, ages, genders, and sexual orientations.
-You should be reliable with strong interpersonal and communication skills.
-You understand and agree to the Cuddler Contract.

The Cuddler Contract, which I did read, consists of 32 separate points to which you must agree. About 1/4 of them were dedicated to reiterating the point that professional cuddling is not about providing sexual services.

Damn it.


What about cuddling in the Champagne Room, though?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm not a cuddler.  I've been described as a 'curdler'.
 
ByOwlLight
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That sounds really nice, actually. :/

/Single introvert living with/taking care of high-risk for COVID parents (requiring a lot of isolation) who are not physically affectionate people during the pandemic has been a little rough
 
Dr. Nick Riviera [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They do this for NICU babies, although it's usually volunteers.  It's usually older grandparent-types or young women and all they do is snuggle the babies to get them some human contact.  It's very sweet.
 
brumastr
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What the fark? I'm gonna cuddle with some random dude? Sounds desperate at best.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Huh. I was intrigued and wondered if I had what it takes to be a Professional Cuddler. The Cuddle Comfort website, where you can hire professional cuddlers in your local area, has some pretty rigid standards:

...

The Cuddler Contract, which I did read, consists of 32 separate points to which you must agree. About 1/4 of them were dedicated to reiterating the point that professional cuddling is not about providing sexual services.


ah, so... not your thing then
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Huh. I was intrigued and wondered if I had what it takes to be a Professional Cuddler. The Cuddle Comfort website, where you can hire professional cuddlers in your local area, has some pretty rigid standards:

Are you a kind, caring, and understanding person who loves to cuddle?
Become a Professional Cuddler with Cuddle Comfort and earn great money as an independent contractor. Be your own boss and get paid after each session with flexibility of your own schedule.
Requirements:
-You have a photo to attach.
-You can be affectionate to anyone.
-You are accepting of all races, ages, genders, and sexual orientations.
-You should be reliable with strong interpersonal and communication skills.
-You understand and agree to the Cuddler Contract.



Soon to be added:

-You have received a Monkeypox Vaccination.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Huh. I was intrigued and wondered if I had what it takes to be a Professional Cuddler. The Cuddle Comfort website, where you can hire professional cuddlers in your local area, has some pretty rigid standards:

Are you a kind, caring, and understanding person who loves to cuddle?
Become a Professional Cuddler with Cuddle Comfort and earn great money as an independent contractor. Be your own boss and get paid after each session with flexibility of your own schedule.
Requirements:
-You have a photo to attach.
-You can be affectionate to anyone.
-You are accepting of all races, ages, genders, and sexual orientations.
-You should be reliable with strong interpersonal and communication skills.
-You understand and agree to the Cuddler Contract.

The Cuddler Contract, which I did read, consists of 32 separate points to which you must agree. About 1/4 of them were dedicated to reiterating the point that professional cuddling is not about providing sexual services.


I was just thinking that a certain infamous (i.e. more than famous) NFL quarterback would be very interested in these services
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Solty Dog: Pocket Ninja: The Cuddler Contract, which I did read, consists of 32 separate points to which you must agree. About 1/4 of them were dedicated to reiterating the point that professional cuddling is not about providing sexual services.

At any point is the term, "Cuddle Puddle" used?
If not, I'm out.


If you show up and the therapist says that he specializes in the struggle cuddle position, RUN!
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.