 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KSAT San Antonio)   Here's your next conspiracy theory fuel, starting tonight at 8:00 PM in downtown San Antonio, and starring the US Army   (ksat.com) divider line
32
    More: Interesting, Military, SAN ANTONIO, United States Army, military training exercise, central area of San Antonio, U.S. Army, long history, strong relationship  
•       •       •

1066 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Aug 2022 at 6:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Attention all Freedom loving Patriots, they don't want you to know, but this is a dry run for declaration of martial law. It will take place on Tuesday, November 8th. Anyone foolish enough to go to the polls will be rounded up and sent to a concentration camp they built in Puerto Rico. If you want to survive the coming apocalypse, be sure to stay home on November 8th - or else.
 
wiredroach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Riot - A popular entertainment given to the military by innocent bystanders.

--Ambrose Bierce
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally, I've been preparing for Jade Helm for years.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Preparing for when Texas secedes and announces San Antonio as the new capitol?
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Read the comments, Ray!

/ Fer the lulz
 
Huntceet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're coming for your guns. If you don't give them up they'll run your house over with tanks.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're going to declare their independence from the US military and they are now in support of the true president of the US, Donald Trump.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see they're getting to the second tier target cities.  We had this last week here in Philadelphia along with Chicago and New York.  It's supposed to be in the event of a hypersonic missile attack and fallout.

Sleep tight kids
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been promised black helicopters as long as I've been alive.
 
August11
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Just as I'm finally recovering from Jade Helm.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Trik: They're going to declare their independence from the US military and they are now in support of the true president of the US, Donald Trump.


So you're just going to finally fully come out in support of a coup. You've been coy for a couple of years now.
 
p51d007
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well, they HAVE to know the areas they may be responding to ya know.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Preparing for when Texas secedes and announces San Antonio as the new capitol?


You think the racist farks who want Texas to secede would have their capitol city to be full of brown people?
 
Brainsick
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I've been promised black helicopters as long as I've been alive.


You're not suggesting The X-Files may be fallible, are you?
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Oh no. Jade Helm 2.0
 
maudibjr
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Unrelated but I've always wondered why San Antonio is such a dinky downtown we're such a large city
 
docilej
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The US military is down weaving gender fluid welcoming baskets for all new border jumping neighbors.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They should stop mid-battle and treat the boys to some table side guacamole at Boudro's.
 
Blahbbs [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This is like a day that ends in "y" in San Antonio.  No biggie.
 
paulleah
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Preparing for when Texas secedes and announces San Antonio as the new capitol?


I figured it would be Amarillo or Lubbock.
 
Blahbbs [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

August11: Just as I'm finally recovering from Jade Helm.


Greg Abbott never did apologize for playing into the Jade Helm bullshiat, which we now know from the Mueller report was a Russian beta test for future misinformation campaigns.
 
Trik
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Trik: They're going to declare their independence from the US military and they are now in support of the true president of the US, Donald Trump.

So you're just going to finally fully come out in support of a coup. You've been coy for a couple of years now.


No, just conspiracy theorizing what they're up to.

Your conspiracy theory about me is lame though.
 
paulleah
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
My relatives who live outside of San Antonio are always complaining about "Mexicans". The illegals did this, the Mexicans did that.

My relatives moved to Texas from Florida to complain about dark skinned people who have lived in the same area for 500 years or longer.

Ummm. YOU are the outsider.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's a good thing Texas has such a weak governor or the US government wouldn't have that kind of free reign.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

paulleah: My relatives who live outside of San Antonio are always complaining about "Mexicans". The illegals did this, the Mexicans did that.

My relatives moved to Texas from Florida to complain about dark skinned people who have lived in the same area for 500 years or longer.

Ummm. YOU are the outsider.


This is not the same Texas they remember from Dallas and Walke Texas Ranger.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

replacementcool: Finally, I've been preparing for Jade Helm for years.


Matt Helm's granddaughter?
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
shiat, I left my bike in the basement of the Alamo.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So it will sound like Albuquerque
 
replacementcool
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: replacementcool: Finally, I've been preparing for Jade Helm for years.

Matt Helm's granddaughter?


Is she hot?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Attention all Freedom loving Patriots, they don't want you to know, but this is a dry run for declaration of martial law. It will take place on Tuesday, November 8th. Anyone foolish enough to go to the polls will be rounded up and sent to a concentration camp they built in Puerto Rico. If you want to survive the coming apocalypse, be sure to stay home on November 8th - or else.


If only.  That would be a nice change of pace.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Huntceet: They're coming for your guns. If you don't give them up they'll run your house over with tanks.


Most homes in San Antonio can be taken down with a hammer. No tank needed
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

maudibjr: Unrelated but I've always wondered why San Antonio is such a dinky downtown we're such a large city


Because we was doomed to be a little town. But rich be decided otherwise with they built over the aquifer.  And when that wasn't enough water they set up a pipe line from cities further out. It's all completely doomed.  But Don't tell that to the idiots buying 300K high rise.
Fml.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.